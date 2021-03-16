 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouGov)   Today's nonsensical internet argument: is it St. Paddy's Day, with two D's or St. Patty's Day, with two T's?   (today.yougov.com) divider line
28
    More: Silly, Ireland, cultural heritage, St. Patrick's Day celebrations approach, American version, YouGov poll, patron saint of Ireland, Saint Patrick's Day, England  
•       •       •

92 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2021 at 8:50 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll defer to Fifty Cent when he was asked how to pronounce his name.
A Public Service Announcement from Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson - Late Night with Seth Meyers
Youtube 29lUopky_XY
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Obviously, farkers are rooting for DD.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's ST PADDYS DAY, for Strict Thinking People Against Drunk Driving Yay Sobriety Don A Yarmulke. Not many people realize it's a Jewish holiday.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I just don't think I can get invested in this one.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's "Paddy".  Irishmen were called Paddy or Paddies.  Probably from the word "footpad", a thief.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Paddy" is a slur. See: "paddy wagon"
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

claytonemery: It's "Paddy".  Irishmen were called Paddy or Paddies.  Probably from the word "footpad", a thief.


See also: this asshole
 
IrishinTexas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's Paddy. There is no argument about this.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We know the patron saint of Ireland as "Patrick".  The equivalent name in Irish is "Padraig".

So both are right.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You don't abbreviate Patrick to Patty. That's Patricia.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gotta wait until the end of the night if you want two D's.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: [Fark user image 425x283]



Dude, you beat me by like 1 minute.
Have a green beer on me.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just say the whole thing and be done with it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Padty
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Paddy's Day. Or St Patrick's day.

Those are the only two acceptable terms.

/I have spoken
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I just don't think I can get invested in this one.


Racist.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Patrick, or Padraig(h)?
 
baorao
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
it seems to me it might be both.

St. Patty's day if you are speaking of the Saint Patrick and the day honoring him.

Paddy's day if you're speaking of the day drinking Irish culture appropriators that gather at bars on the Saturday nearest March 17.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Diogenes: I just don't think I can get invested in this one.

Racist.


ROFL.  Thanks...needed that this morning!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Padty


*Patdy!!

Get it right or fight me! (In the great Irish tradition)
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

claytonemery: It's "Paddy".  Irishmen were called Paddy or Paddies.  Probably from the word "footpad", a thief.


Thanks for checking in, Mr. Cromwell, but it's from the Irish name "Padraig".
 
daffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

claytonemery: It's "Paddy".  Irishmen were called Paddy or Paddies.  Probably from the word "footpad", a


I am an Irish-American and all my life we spelled it Paddy's. My sister being named Patricia, we wrote as Patty or Patty's (only if we wanted to get hurt). I don't know which is, but don't call my sister Patty.

As for a foot pad, I haven't the slightest.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Padty


I've never been much of a fan of peanuts on pasta
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just drink your damn whisky or beer, already.

Have your reuben, or corned beef and cabbage, pretend you're Irish, and shut the hell up.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Padraigh or Patrick - Paddy is short for both.
Pat is acceptable for Partrick.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.