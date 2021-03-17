 Skip to content
 
(The New York Times)   College admissions essays from the pandemic year reveal the devastating toll the pandemic has taken on families   (nytimes.com) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why does race have anything to do with college admissions?

/Or ANY application process for that matter
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Why does race have anything to do with college admissions?

/Or ANY application process for that matter


Indeed white does it?
 
ng2810 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

reyreyrey: 8 inches: Why does race have anything to do with college admissions?

/Or ANY application process for that matter

Indeed white does it?


Indeed

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Why does race have anything to do with college admissions?

/Or ANY application process for that matter


Idk. Ask the NAACP.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does money have anything to do with college admissions? Oh, right
 
unixgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ng2810: reyreyrey: 8 inches: Why does race have anything to do with college admissions?

/Or ANY application process for that matter

Indeed white does it?

Indeed

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Sigh.....

In general all measures of "best" have implicit biases built in.  If your alumni was predominately white male, then the alumni interview process has issues.  Tests of all sorts and grades also have biases.  It is true that workplaces/schools work best if there is a variety of perspectives/backgrounds/voices.  It is not that you need to select people of a certain class/ethnicity, but you need to make sure that your processes are selecting individuals of the broadest backgrounds available.  If it is not, you need to select the "best" from certain classes in order to create a group that is balanced in class/gender/ethnicity/perspective.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That is NOT the place for that garbage...but, the so called places of higher learning is the training
ground for turning this nation into another (failed) socialist nation.

"We find with underrepresented populations, we have lots of people coming to us with a legitimate interest in seeing social justice established, and they are looking to see their college as their training ground for that,"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

p51d007: That is NOT the place for that garbage...but, the so called places of higher learning is the training
ground for turning this nation into another (failed) socialist nation.

"We find with underrepresented populations, we have lots of people coming to us with a legitimate interest in seeing social justice established, and they are looking to see their college as their training ground for that,"


What's college for then, General Lee? Job training? Why aren't jobs paying for it?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh, college admissions essays. The true bellwether of the nation as a whole. LOL

I'm gonna let families in on a little secret: there's been a toll on nearly EVERYBODY.

And I'm not necessarily talking about myself here. I've gotten off relatively lightly. I still have a job. Not homeless. No close family members dead of the 'rona.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Remind me again why the admission essay even matters?
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 1 minute ago  

p51d007: That is NOT the place for that garbage...but, the so called places of higher learning is the training
ground for turning this nation into another (failed) socialist nation.

"We find with underrepresented populations, we have lots of people coming to us with a legitimate interest in seeing social justice established, and they are looking to see their college as their training ground for that,"


I keep looking for a downvote button...
 
