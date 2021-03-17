 Skip to content
(4Utah.com)   'Utah campaign against porn marches on with phone filter plan'   (abc4.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Pornography, Civil liberties, Internet pornography, Pornography addiction, online porn, new Gov. Spencer Cox, explicit content, SALT LAKE CITY  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So no cellphones or tablets will be sold in the state anymore.  They do know that online ordering is a thing, and they can't prevent interstate commerce?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cox hasn't indicated publicly which way he's leaning.

Hard, Cox?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I suppose they will crack down on burners.
But online sales are a thing
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Cox hasn't indicated publicly which way he's leaning.


I believe the proper term is "Which way he dresses." Left or right.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should open a border tablet store. Business cat.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pron on phones must be a real problem there. Maybe all the Mormon kids can't see pron at home so they have their phones handy when outside the house?

Oh well, they're screed, nobody knows how to change phone settings.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck. We need to curb this scourge that has plagued out nation's youth for far too long. They should be out in the woods and walking along arterial roadways to find their porn, just as God intended. We can't go on like this with the internet. Why do you think gay people were invented in 1998?
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Such a law is guaranteed to be ineffective. People will reach.work-arounds within 30 seconds of getting their hands on a device.

2. Those who are promoting this undoubtedly have some seriously nasty porn fetishes, guaratneed.

3. Why are conservatives so into this "Cancel Culture" thing?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: So no cellphones or tablets will be sold in the state anymore.  They do know that online ordering is a thing, and they can't prevent interstate commerce?


????
How so?
If being out of state was a workaround then no one online would be asking what state you're in and telling you that they can't ship to you clearly you must be incorrect
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this means really big Apple Stores on the borders with every surrounding state.  That's cool.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adults with poor self control should not be allowed to make laws
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet more right-wing performative legislation.

"We're the party of freedom and individual responsibility! Now give us your phone, you can't be trusted to see what we don't want you to see. It's for the children. "
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alex, I'll take "Stuff that violates the First Amendment" for $100.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the odds they've also loudly declared their opposition to "cancel culture" and "burdensome over-regulation?"
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: 3. Why are conservatives so into this "Cancel Culture" thing?


It's not "cancel culture" if they're trying to get rid of something sinful, like porn or depictions of non-suffering single mothers on TV. Geez.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Utah republicans 2028: "We're going to declare porn to be a public health hazard but don't worry. We're not planning to restrict any porn."

Utah republicans 2021: "We want to restrict porn because it's been declared to be a public health hazard."
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: 1. Such a law is guaranteed to be ineffective. People will reach.work-arounds within 30 seconds of getting their hands on a device.


I would guess 20% of my computer skills came from finding work arounds to the shiatty 90's porn filters.

And that was just to downloaded shiatty still photos at the time.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Cox hasn't indicated publicly which way he's leaning.

Hard, Cox?


I like what you did there.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. I made a boo-boo there, Spelling Nazis. Coffee hasn't kicked in and my bank website has spilled whiskey on it so I can't check for my Stimmy.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a permanent block they are talking about, just a default setting.

I like porn as much as the next guy, but I really don't see an issue.  I set all the parental controls on my kid's phones. I know it only does so much, but it wouldn't be horrible for them to come factory set that way. I'd rather have to change filters to unblock mine the worry I missed some vague background setting on theirs.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Lehrer - Smut - LIVE FILM From Copenhagen in 1967
Youtube iaHDBL7dVgs
 
ingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Cox hasn't indicated publicly which way he's leaning.

Hard, Cox?


I think Diogenes is indicating that he could swing either way.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Utah republicans 2028: "We're going to declare porn to be a public health hazard but don't worry. We're not planning to restrict any porn."

Utah republicans 2021: "We want to restrict porn because it's been declared to be a public health hazard."


If Utah Republicans have a time machine, I'm pretty sure we're all boned. Or will be boned. Will be have been boned? Will be have been already boned.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Good luck. We need to curb this scourge that has plagued out nation's youth for far too long. They should be out in the woods and walking along arterial roadways to find their porn, just as God intended. We can't go on like this with the internet. Why do you think gay people were invented in 1998?


Ah, woods porn.  Rarer than truffles and no less a prize.
 
Reverend Monkeypants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 1999 I was on tour across the US and we all noticed that, oddly enough, the hotels in Utah had more porn channels than anywhere else we'd been/
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: 1. Such a law is guaranteed to be ineffective. People will reach.work-arounds within 30 seconds of getting their hands on a device.

2. Those who are promoting this undoubtedly have some seriously nasty porn fetishes, guaratneed.

3. Why are conservatives so into this "Cancel Culture" thing?


*Heh Heh
Reach Around Detected
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From an entirely different article:

"However, even if the governor approves the bill, five other states would have to pass similar legislation before the bill takes effect."

What a clever way to appear to be 'doing something' about a 'problem' without actually, you know...
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supporters argue the restriction is a critical step to help parents keep explicit content away from kids

Oh, is that your concern? Just make it illegal for people under 18 to have cell phones or computers.  There.  Fixed.

/They do know that their "kids" get exposed to genitalia everytime they take a shower, right?
//What kind of world would it be without the fear and shame of sex?
///Probably a lot less pornography.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn it off, like a light switch
Just go click!
It's a cool little Mormon trick!
We do it all the time
When you're feeling certain feelings
That just don't seem right
Treat those pesky feelings
Like a reading light
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: It's not a permanent block they are talking about, just a default setting.

I like porn as much as the next guy, but I really don't see an issue.  I set all the parental controls on my kid's phones. I know it only does so much, but it wouldn't be horrible for them to come factory set that way. I'd rather have to change filters to unblock mine the worry I missed some vague background setting on theirs.


Creating blanket requirements to "save the children" and you just go along with it?  How many times have these morons tried to get nonsense passed under this thinly veiled authoritarian bullshiat and you are just going along with it?   Your a special kind of stupid.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom in the Conserv-O-vers:

Freedom of speech protects your right to call for the death of politicians you don't like on twitter
Freedom means not regulating power companies
Freedom means regulating your ability to view or read legal materials
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Utah's whacked.  I was staying at a place there 7 or 8 years ago and sooooo much random stuff was blocked by the resort's porn filter.  Like a webcomic that had no nudity and maybe a swear a week.  I assume it was blocked because of the "non-confirming" characters.  But I could GIS all kinds of smut.  I just ran everything thru a VPN after poking the bear a while.
 
miscreant [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "But even more important is comprehensive sex education to counteract messages kids might get from porn, she said.
Moves to expand sex education face long odds in Utah, and this year a bill that would have required more discussion about consent in sexual encounters died at the state Legislature."

And that is why you know it's all about control and not actually producing sexually healthy adults. As with abortion, where the best solution to actually reduce abortions is comprehensive sex education, what conservatives actually want isn't informed sexually healthy individuals. What they want is continue to make sex shameful as a means to control.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure republicans will be more than willing to divulge their search histories as a good example
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: It's not a permanent block they are talking about, just a default setting.

I like porn as much as the next guy, but I really don't see an issue.  I set all the parental controls on my kid's phones. I know it only does so much, but it wouldn't be horrible for them to come factory set that way. I'd rather have to change filters to unblock mine the worry I missed some vague background setting on theirs.


Reminds me of the time a friend's wife forgot to log out of her account and her next Google search autocompleted to "boobs".  "I'm pretty sure I didn't look that up.  I had them figured out before the internet caught on."
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: So no cellphones or tablets will be sold in the state anymore.  They do know that online ordering is a thing, and they can't prevent interstate commerce?


This, Utah hasn't  got a large enough population to justify phone companies going out of there way to make a model just for that single state.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a problem with any religion that has a history of forcing under age girls to "marry" older men to dictate what I can and can't view on my phone.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: So no cellphones or tablets will be sold in the state anymore.  They do know that online ordering is a thing, and they can't prevent interstate commerce?


Of course they'll still be sold. A manufacturer or retailer will sue the state and the court will overturn the law on the grounds that it's an illegal content based restriction on the 1st Amendment. Meanwhile the GQP will once again force the taxpayers to fund a futile court case in order to get campaign red meat to throw to the troglodytes who form their base.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thisbymaster: big pig peaches: It's not a permanent block they are talking about, just a default setting.

I like porn as much as the next guy, but I really don't see an issue.  I set all the parental controls on my kid's phones. I know it only does so much, but it wouldn't be horrible for them to come factory set that way. I'd rather have to change filters to unblock mine the worry I missed some vague background setting on theirs.

Creating blanket requirements to "save the children" and you just go along with it?  How many times have these morons tried to get nonsense passed under this thinly veiled authoritarian bullshiat and you are just going along with it?   Your a special kind of stupid.


If it's a setting that can be changed by the account holder, it's not a problem. There are alot of requirements to "protect the children". A minor inconvenience isn't a violation of your rights.

If you're too stupid to change your phone settings, perhaps you should stick to VHS.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grimlock1972: EvilEgg: So no cellphones or tablets will be sold in the state anymore.  They do know that online ordering is a thing, and they can't prevent interstate commerce?

This, Utah hasn't  got a large enough population to justify phone companies going out of there way to make a model just for that single state.


FTA: "Even if Cox signs the measure, it wouldn't go into effect unless five other states also enacted similar laws, a provision added after manufacturers and retailers voiced concerns that it would be difficult to implement the filters for a single state."

Which makes this even more performative.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if it's all missionary porn?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get the filter in place to stop the evil pron. And then they move on to drugs, weapons, and most importantly: politics. It's not a slippery slope but rather the edge of a cliff.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Translation: My wife caught me looking at porn and I blamed it on one of our eighteen kids, so I've sponsored this bill to complete the illusion.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
btraz70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Pilots reported a whopping 6,852 laser strikes to the FAA last year"

WTF is wrong with people!?  That's a crazy high number.
 
btraz70
‘’ 1 hour ago  

btraz70: "Pilots reported a whopping 6,852 laser strikes to the FAA last year"

WTF is wrong with people!?  That's a crazy high number.


Sorry, I can't multi-tab as good as I used too
...kind of ironic saying that is a porn related thread now that I think about it
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

btraz70: "Pilots reported a whopping 6,852 laser strikes to the FAA last year"

WTF is wrong with people!?  That's a crazy high number.


They were accidentally shining their lasers at the wrong thread.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Conservative lawmakers in Utah have [been watching a lot of porn.]"
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

btraz70: btraz70: "Pilots reported a whopping 6,852 laser strikes to the FAA last year"

WTF is wrong with people!?  That's a crazy high number.

Sorry, I can't multi-tab as good as I used too
...kind of ironic saying that is a porn related thread now that I think about it


Blinding people is one way to stop them from looking at porn.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Where do I get a keyboard with a 'porn' button??

That would save me so many strokes. Keystrokes that is.
 
