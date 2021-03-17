 Skip to content
(AP News)   Hey guys, here's some good news if you packed on a few pounds last year. And it's on the internet, so you know it has to be true   (apnews.com) divider line
20
563 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2021 at 8:29 AM (34 minutes ago)



20 Comments
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I am so glad I'm a dude, women are so much more okay with fat, old guys then men are with fat, old chicks.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Tldr:
Crank one out before the date, put on a clean shirt, get drunk
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I like the Boogaloo Boys ad smack in the middle of the article.  Nothing looks better on a dad bod than a Hawaiian shirt.  

You have to make sure you tell the world, unequivocally, that you've given up entirely.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I like the Boogaloo Boys ad smack in the middle of the article.  Nothing looks better on a dad bod than a Hawaiian shirt.  

You have to make sure you tell the world, unequivocally, that you've given up entirely.

[Fark user image 850x379]


As a middle aged white man, I am unexplained drawn to shirts like this.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I actually lost weight because depression makes me lose appetite. Unfortunately, I also lost muscle mass due to apathy sapping my motivation to work out. Job prospects in the last few months brought me back to a simulacrum of physical and mental normalcy.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

physt: Diogenes: I like the Boogaloo Boys ad smack in the middle of the article.  Nothing looks better on a dad bod than a Hawaiian shirt.  

You have to make sure you tell the world, unequivocally, that you've given up entirely.

[Fark user image 850x379]

As a middle aged white man, I am unexplained drawn to shirts like this.


To each their own.  Although we do have another thread about how some companies are less than happy about the gleeful nitwits wearing their stuff.

But those shirts in particular?  Rather garish IMHO.
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not unlike people forgetting that a military vet came up with the idea for kneeling at sports games, it always strikes me as insane that people forgot that dadbod began as what a particular woman said she and her friends preferred to guys who were gym obsessed. You couldnt enjoy spending time with those guys because their entire would revolved around having less than 10 percent body fat or a certain level of vascularity which requires constant vigilance.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Diogenes: physt: Diogenes: I like the Boogaloo Boys ad smack in the middle of the article.  Nothing looks better on a dad bod than a Hawaiian shirt.  

You have to make sure you tell the world, unequivocally, that you've given up entirely.

[Fark user image 850x379]

As a middle aged white man, I am unexplained drawn to shirts like this.

To each their own.  Although we do have another thread about how some companies are less than happy about the gleeful nitwits wearing their stuff.

But those shirts in particular?  Rather garish IMHO.


I used to like Hawaiian shirts.  Would not be caught dead in one right now though.  Trumpers ruin everything
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DayeOfJustice: Not unlike people forgetting that a military vet came up with the idea for kneeling at sports games, it always strikes me as insane that people forgot that dadbod began as what a particular woman said she and her friends preferred to guys who were gym obsessed. You couldnt enjoy spending time with those guys because their entire would revolved around having less than 10 percent body fat or a certain level of vascularity which requires constant vigilance.


I went out with a bodybuilder for a bit.  Sexy time was outstanding.  But other than that he was kind of bore.  Could never eat out, have fun...
 
40 degree day
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
PRESS RELEASE: Paid content from PR Newswire
Press release content from PR Newswire. The AP news staff was not involved in its creation.
Dating.Com Reveals "Dad Bods" Are the Majority of Singles' Body Type Preference

Okay, so, dating.com wants us to think that 1. Women are into guys that are out of shape, and 2. There are actual women on dating.com.  Unlikely tag bursts into flame.
 
daffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My husband happens to be slim. I would not care if he put on some pounds. He is losing his hair and it doesn't bother me. I'm overweight. He says it doesn't bother him. It's called Love.
 
Gramma
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I am so glad I'm a dude, women are so much more okay with fat, old guys then men are with fat, old chicks.


I'm waiting for the article saying men are interested in Grandma bods.

I'll be waiting a long, long time.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A FEW POUNDS OF MUSCLE, BIATCHES!

img.nbc.comView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dating.com advertises for otherwise reluctant men to sign up to their scam, thinking they've got a chance with all the hot singles in their area.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFANearly 75% of singles shared that they are a fan of the "dad bod," meaning they like a figure that isn't super chiseled.

A body that "isn't super chiseled" isn't quite the same thing I'm seeing passed off as "dad bod."

This is going to get co-opted by dumpy fat slobs, just like "rubenesque" and "curvy" did.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Dating.com advertises for otherwise reluctant men to sign up to their scam, thinking they've got a chance with all the hot singles in their area.


Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bodies come in and all shapes and sizes and all are equally beautiful

No, they really aren't.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: I actually lost weight because depression makes me lose appetite. Unfortunately, I also lost muscle mass due to apathy sapping my motivation to work out. Job prospects in the last few months brought me back to a simulacrum of physical and mental normalcy.


Sorry to hear. I'm similar, in that depression makes me not eat, but I manage to exercise more just for the endorphins. Bonus, weight loss and muscle tone.

Then I can result find someone ride to start dating, eventually get dumped, and restart the whole process.
 
