(Fox 31 Denver)   Cheer up Cartman, Casa Bonita says it plans to reopen 'soon'   (kdvr.com) divider line
10
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size


media0.giphy.comView Full Size

media0.giphy.comView Full Size

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Have they sorted out the vampire problem yet, though?
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wish the one here in Tulsa would reopen. It was one of my favorite places as a kid, and one I didn't seem to have to beg and plead to have mom and dad take me to unlike Showbiz Pizza/Chuck E. Cheese. Plus the sopapias.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It is a fun idea. Just wish their food was decent.

Seriously, you can walk into ANY Mexican restaurant and receive better food. It doesn't cost that much money to assure quality food.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RanHakubi: Wish the one here in Tulsa would reopen. It was one of my favorite places as a kid, and one I didn't seem to have to beg and plead to have mom and dad take me to unlike Showbiz Pizza/Chuck E. Cheese. Plus the sopapias.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Explodo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good god...just go away already.  That's some of the worst food I've ever gotten in restaurant.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Does anyone know the name of the Mexican restaurant that uses the exact same type of building but has a completely different name and sells flaming cheese?
 
phoenix352
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Everyone should go at least once for the fine mexican cuisine.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Does anyone know the name of the Mexican restaurant that uses the exact same type of building but has a completely different name and sells flaming cheese?


El Cabron's?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
static0.cbrimages.comView Full Size
 
