(The Scottish Sun) Medieval plague doctors with grotesque beaked masks roaming the streets at night freaking out Scottish locals
26
780 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2021 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)



granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Slow news day, for sure.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would think it takes quite a bit to freak out a "Scottish local".  I guess "Plague Doctor" is the other side of that line.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
People are farking idiots.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I guess someone had an outfit and is really missing Renaissance Fairs due to COVID.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That reminds me, I just ordered one of these:

squishable.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Doctor or spy?
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
Dorf11
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We do beg your pardon, but we are in your garden!

Bob Mortimer's Theft and Shrubbery - Would I Lie to You?
Youtube MsuuiVzS6Js
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I have a plague doctor mask and hat.  Don't have the poking stick, tho.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's like it's March 2020 all over again! I was surprised of how many people I know who had at least one plague dr mask...
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i182.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure it's just a rando in a costume, and not time-traveling medieval plague doctors, but I could be wrong.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: That reminds me, I just ordered one of these:

[squishable.com image 600x600]


That...is... AWESOME!
 
Creidiki
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Bring out  your dead!"
 
Thudfark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was commissioned to paint a couple of plagueybois last year.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I saw I guy dressed like that maybe six months ago. I didn't freak out. I thought "hmmm, looks like he put some serious work in to that outfit. Glad he's enjoying himself."
 
SMB2811
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If I had thought ahead, I would have grabbed myself one a year ago.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Looks like SCP-049 got loose again.

SCP : Sedition - SCP - 049
Youtube wS8mh0A5eGk
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We are legion.  This is our time.  Rejoice!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Millions of leeches!
Leeches for free!
Millions of leeches!
Leeches for thee!
 
Cormee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm surprised no one has beaten the shiat out of him
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If thats what it takes to get people to stay inside.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

I have nothing else to contribute to this thread
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
These guys need to go to Daytona Beach or Miami or Panama City right now....
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The beaked doctor is not medieval.  They don't show up until the 1600s, and then only in pictures, Venetian Carnival, and commedia dell'arte.  There were some masks in the mid-1500s, but they looked more like methed-out Mr Snuffleupagus than any bird - and still not medieval.  As far as anything we know, some - and it seems to be firmly some, as contemporary paintings show everyone open-faced - people in the medieval outbreak might have covered their faces with scarves.  So, the three guys in the Bring Out Your Dead skit are more historically accurate than Beaky Boy.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: I saw I guy dressed like that maybe six months ago. I didn't freak out. I thought "hmmm, looks like he put some serious work in to that outfit. Glad he's enjoying himself."


If only the covidiots were as terrified of the disease as they are of the plague doctors...we might have a chance of getting everyone vaccinated and beating this disease.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Difficulty : Pronouncing "bring out your dead" in a scottish accent....
 
