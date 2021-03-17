 Skip to content
Article asks "is herd immunity against Covid-19 possible?" TL; DR: No because the herd is too stupid
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's called culling the herd.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mother Nature knows exactly what she is doing.
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd say yes.  Ether people get the shot to prevent the disease or they skip the shot & get the disease anyway.

Both methods will get the herd the immunity that we are looking for......k/dar
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The truly intrusive ads on that page inoculated me from the article.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DAR: I'd say yes.  Ether people get the shot to prevent the disease or they skip the shot & get the disease anyway.

Both methods will get the herd the immunity that we are looking for......k/dar


That only works if getting the disease imparts lasting immunity.  Current evidence like the clusterfark in Manaus, Brazil shows it does not.  The anti-vaxxer crowd is going to keep passing it around in a circle until it has time to mutate in a way that bypasses the current vaccine.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't forget that Trump actually said he wanted "Herd Mentality." I am not making this up, as Dave Barry would say. We got up to maybe 44% at the peak, which thankfully wasn't enough for him to win.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obvious tag died because it didn't trust vaccines?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A lot of vaccine "skeptics" are just signaling their allegiance to Trump.  A cornerstone of his vaccine response was to pretend it wasn't real and anti-vaxxing is a part of that.  As their allegiance wanes or *if* they learn that he was vaccinated, then they won't be as reluctant to get a vaccine when no one is looking.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anyone who buys/sells stock knows the thundering herd is stupid.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There was an interview with a doctor on NPR a couple of days ago, and she was saying for herd immunity we need somewhere around a 80-90% vaccination rate to get herd immunity (based on results from things like polio). With all the anti-vaxxers and general right-wing idiots around, that's unlikely to happen.

\and, of course, the lack of herd immunity will be used as "evidence" that vaccines don't work
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.com
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DAR: I'd say yes.  Ether people get the shot to prevent the disease or they skip the shot & get the disease anyway.

Both methods will get the herd the immunity that we are looking for......k/dar


With an underreporting factor of 4.6, the US now has had 41% of its population infected.  22% have gotten one or more shots.  So, given random overlap between these sets, around 54% have some level of immunity (perhaps still building due to recent vaccination / infection).  Herd immunity at an R0 of 2.5 = 60%.  We'll get there soon no matter what.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Diogenes: The truly intrusive ads on that page inoculated me from the article.


Strange, I didn't see a single ad. Maybe you just have a crap browser.
 
dlatino3
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"herd is too stupid" says Dr. Polio, Dr. Mumps, Dr. Smallpox, and Dr. Pertusis.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: [media.tenor.com image 640x360]


Of the million awesome things in Roadhouse, that stands out in so many ways.

1.  The idea of a bootknife as a regular thing that Dalton would look for.
2.  He mentions it to his bouncers and they're all like "Yeah, bootknife, OK.  I've seen that before."
3.  The director added a little gleam to it so that the audience would clearly see the dangerous bootknife.
4   The bootknife guy goes for a head kick.

Fark user image
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: A lot of vaccine "skeptics" are just signaling their allegiance to Trump.  A cornerstone of his vaccine response was to pretend it wasn't real and anti-vaxxing is a part of that.  As their allegiance wanes or *if* they learn that he was vaccinated, then they won't be as reluctant to get a vaccine when no one is looking.


Not just Trump, but whatever RWNJ is the voice of crazy in their country. The anti-vaccine protesters in the big image at the top of TFA are in Australia.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the signs says taint.
That's where the shot goes?
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once anyone can get a vaccine the vast majority of these outbreaks would just occur within groups of people who refuse to get a vaccine, the people who can't for health reasons will unfortunately have to live with this new risk and either ignore it or take extra precautions like continuing to wear a mask.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OrangeSnapper: DAR: I'd say yes.  Ether people get the shot to prevent the disease or they skip the shot & get the disease anyway.

Both methods will get the herd the immunity that we are looking for......k/dar

With an underreporting factor of 4.6, the US now has had 41% of its population infected.  22% have gotten one or more shots.  So, given random overlap between these sets, around 54% have some level of immunity (perhaps still building due to recent vaccination / infection).  Herd immunity at an R0 of 2.5 = 60%.  We'll get there soon no matter what.


When you say herd immunity is at 60%, that means that 60% of the population has to be immune at a given time.  Not just that 60% of the population has to have had it.  For things like measles that is effectively the same thing, because natural immunity lasts a lifetime.  Immunity to most other coronavirus variants only lasts a maximum of about 9 months.  There is no such thing as natural herd immunity for covid-19
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, shots killed my Father and Uncle.

Fark user image
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These days, mob mentality is a lot more powerful than herd mentality.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: Once anyone can get a vaccine the vast majority of these outbreaks would just occur within groups of people who refuse to get a vaccine, the people who can't for health reasons will unfortunately have to live with this new risk and either ignore it or take extra precautions like continuing to wear a mask.


Until the unvaccinated reservoir allows a mutation of the virus that bypasses current vaccines.  Anti-vaxxers are a danger to everyone, not just themselves.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Mother Nature knows exactly what she is doing.


She and Darwin are getting together on this one.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: Anyone who buys/sells stock knows the thundering herd is stupid.


Hey!  Screw you man!!!!  (their nickname is the Thundering Herd)

Fark user image
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: One of the signs says taint.
That's where the shot goes?


They can give it to me in both nuts And an eyelid if that's what it takes
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omnimancer28: Headso: Once anyone can get a vaccine the vast majority of these outbreaks would just occur within groups of people who refuse to get a vaccine, the people who can't for health reasons will unfortunately have to live with this new risk and either ignore it or take extra precautions like continuing to wear a mask.

Until the unvaccinated reservoir allows a mutation of the virus that bypasses current vaccines.  Anti-vaxxers are a danger to everyone, not just themselves.


That's what booster shots are for.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: One of the signs says taint.
That's where the shot goes?

They can give it to me in both nuts And an eyelid if that's what it takes


Luckily for you, neither one of those choices is a viable option.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omnimancer28: OrangeSnapper: DAR: I'd say yes.  Ether people get the shot to prevent the disease or they skip the shot & get the disease anyway.

Both methods will get the herd the immunity that we are looking for......k/dar

With an underreporting factor of 4.6, the US now has had 41% of its population infected.  22% have gotten one or more shots.  So, given random overlap between these sets, around 54% have some level of immunity (perhaps still building due to recent vaccination / infection).  Herd immunity at an R0 of 2.5 = 60%.  We'll get there soon no matter what.

When you say herd immunity is at 60%, that means that 60% of the population has to be immune at a given time.  Not just that 60% of the population has to have had it.  For things like measles that is effectively the same thing, because natural immunity lasts a lifetime.  Immunity to most other coronavirus variants only lasts a maximum of about 9 months.  There is no such thing as natural herd immunity for covid-19


This post is full of wrong.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: omnimancer28: OrangeSnapper: DAR: I'd say yes.  Ether people get the shot to prevent the disease or they skip the shot & get the disease anyway.

Both methods will get the herd the immunity that we are looking for......k/dar

With an underreporting factor of 4.6, the US now has had 41% of its population infected.  22% have gotten one or more shots.  So, given random overlap between these sets, around 54% have some level of immunity (perhaps still building due to recent vaccination / infection).  Herd immunity at an R0 of 2.5 = 60%.  We'll get there soon no matter what.

When you say herd immunity is at 60%, that means that 60% of the population has to be immune at a given time.  Not just that 60% of the population has to have had it.  For things like measles that is effectively the same thing, because natural immunity lasts a lifetime.  Immunity to most other coronavirus variants only lasts a maximum of about 9 months.  There is no such thing as natural herd immunity for covid-19

This post is full of wrong.


Which parts?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which is why we should be having the conversation now, as data pretty clearly shows we are going to hit a wall in the mid 60% range, of adults being vaccinated by June.

So what do we do then? Everyone had a chance to get it, but you still have a sizeable portion at risk, and a VERY, VERY, small portion of people who can't get the vaccination.

You also still have kids, as well, who probably won't have a shot until the fall at earliest, but whom the data shows are at very low risk.

Do we continue to dick around indefinitely?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omnimancer28: Immunity to most other coronavirus variants only lasts a maximum of about 9 months.  There is no such thing as natural herd immunity for covid-19


Unsupported statement. We cannot prove immunity from COVID-19 after infection for much more than 9 months because the disease has only been endemic in the US for about 10 months (and only really in existence, period, for about 17 months.)

Asserting that this is the maximum immunity window is false. It is the maximum provable immunity window because I can't prove three year immunity for a disease that's only existed in humans for 18 months.

\ Early evidence strongly suggests that immunity will be much longer
\\ But that's early evidence, not proof.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omnimancer28: When you say herd immunity is at 60%, that means that 60% of the population has to be immune at a given time.  Not just that 60% of the population has to have had it.  For things like measles that is effectively the same thing, because natural immunity lasts a lifetime.  Immunity to most other coronavirus variants only lasts a maximum of about 9 months.  There is no such thing as natural herd immunity for covid-19


So why aren't we having this conversation. Everyone seems to agree we will probably all need covid boosters at some point. Eventually this thing mutates in a way that the current vaccine needs adjustments, etc.

You are basically saying that since the shots probably aren't good for life, since everyone isn't going to get them every single time, we will be in perpetual covid mode?
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: omnimancer28: Immunity to most other coronavirus variants only lasts a maximum of about 9 months.  There is no such thing as natural herd immunity for covid-19

Unsupported statement. We cannot prove immunity from COVID-19 after infection for much more than 9 months because the disease has only been endemic in the US for about 10 months (and only really in existence, period, for about 17 months.)

Asserting that this is the maximum immunity window is false. It is the maximum provable immunity window because I can't prove three year immunity for a disease that's only existed in humans for 18 months.

\ Early evidence strongly suggests that immunity will be much longer
\\ But that's early evidence, not proof.


I was referring to other coronaviruses as a reference precisely because covid-19 has not been around long enough.   I am curious what evidence you have seen that indicates immunity will last much longer though.  Everything I have read about infection resurgence in Asia and parts of Europe indicates that it is not.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omnimancer28: OrangeSnapper: DAR: I'd say yes.  Ether people get the shot to prevent the disease or they skip the shot & get the disease anyway.

Both methods will get the herd the immunity that we are looking for......k/dar

With an underreporting factor of 4.6, the US now has had 41% of its population infected.  22% have gotten one or more shots.  So, given random overlap between these sets, around 54% have some level of immunity (perhaps still building due to recent vaccination / infection).  Herd immunity at an R0 of 2.5 = 60%.  We'll get there soon no matter what.

When you say herd immunity is at 60%, that means that 60% of the population has to be immune at a given time.  Not just that 60% of the population has to have had it.  For things like measles that is effectively the same thing, because natural immunity lasts a lifetime.  Immunity to most other coronavirus variants only lasts a maximum of about 9 months.  There is no such thing as natural herd immunity for covid-19


Immunity to the first SARS corona virus has been detected 17 years after infection.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: omnimancer28: When you say herd immunity is at 60%, that means that 60% of the population has to be immune at a given time.  Not just that 60% of the population has to have had it.  For things like measles that is effectively the same thing, because natural immunity lasts a lifetime.  Immunity to most other coronavirus variants only lasts a maximum of about 9 months.  There is no such thing as natural herd immunity for covid-19

So why aren't we having this conversation. Everyone seems to agree we will probably all need covid boosters at some point. Eventually this thing mutates in a way that the current vaccine needs adjustments, etc.

You are basically saying that since the shots probably aren't good for life, since everyone isn't going to get them every single time, we will be in perpetual covid mode?


I was responding to the poster who said that natural infection is getting us closer to herd immunity with only 20% of the population being vaccinated.  Pushing the natural infection herd immunity narrative gives people an excuse to skip the vaccine which is irresponsible and hurts the population at large.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OrangeSnapper: DAR: I'd say yes.  Ether people get the shot to prevent the disease or they skip the shot & get the disease anyway.

Both methods will get the herd the immunity that we are looking for......k/dar

With an underreporting factor of 4.6, the US now has had 41% of its population infected.  22% have gotten one or more shots.  So, given random overlap between these sets, around 54% have some level of immunity (perhaps still building due to recent vaccination / infection).  Herd immunity at an R0 of 2.5 = 60%.  We'll get there soon no matter what.



"What we do not know: We are still learning how many people have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before most people can be considered protected. As we know more, CDC will continue to update our recommendations for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people." (source: CDC, March 13, 2021) (This CDC document comes after the CDC's removal of false recommendations made by the Trump administration under the CDC's name.)

"The proportion of the population that must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to begin inducing herd immunity is not known. This is an important area of research and will likely vary according to the community, the vaccine, the populations prioritized for vaccination, and other factors." (source: WHO, December 31, 2020)
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OrangeSnapper: omnimancer28: OrangeSnapper: DAR: I'd say yes.  Ether people get the shot to prevent the disease or they skip the shot & get the disease anyway.

Both methods will get the herd the immunity that we are looking for......k/dar

With an underreporting factor of 4.6, the US now has had 41% of its population infected.  22% have gotten one or more shots.  So, given random overlap between these sets, around 54% have some level of immunity (perhaps still building due to recent vaccination / infection).  Herd immunity at an R0 of 2.5 = 60%.  We'll get there soon no matter what.

When you say herd immunity is at 60%, that means that 60% of the population has to be immune at a given time.  Not just that 60% of the population has to have had it.  For things like measles that is effectively the same thing, because natural immunity lasts a lifetime.  Immunity to most other coronavirus variants only lasts a maximum of about 9 months.  There is no such thing as natural herd immunity for covid-19

Immunity to the first SARS corona virus has been detected 17 years after infection.


T-cell presence / reactivity and immunity are not the same thing.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course part of the problem is that people are generally looking to get to an end of how they view the current crisis. But they are ignoring other aspects.

Sure, we want to be able to get back to generally being able to travel, or go to a live music show, or perhaps sit in an audience for a live show of another sort. Yes, most of us can get back to that pretty soon. But if we don't press hard to really bring down the level of background infection we're leaving the word a dangerous place for many others. There are those that are immune compromised for multiple chronic reasons.

And then  there's those who get diagnosed with something like cancer and undergo a therapy that trashes  their immune system. These folks have it tough enough without having the extra burden of having a higher background of infectious diseases out there, a background made worse by those of use who figured we could go back to normal because we missed live concerts.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omnimancer28: DAR: I'd say yes.  Ether people get the shot to prevent the disease or they skip the shot & get the disease anyway.

Both methods will get the herd the immunity that we are looking for......k/dar

That only works if getting the disease imparts lasting immunity.  Current evidence like the clusterfark in Manaus, Brazil shows it does not.  The anti-vaxxer crowd is going to keep passing it around in a circle until it has time to mutate in a way that bypasses the current vaccine.


The idea that the disease may become endemic -- like the Flu -- is almost as old as the disease. Updating your COVID vaccination every year  will just be the way it is. Now -- he said in full speculation mode -- I've read that the vaccine has been mitigating symptoms in long haulers. THAT might be the spur to get people to vaccinate. Being prone to organ failure, encephalitis and stroke is no way to go though life.
 
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to go World War Z, North Korea on those Farkers.

Or tie it into geting Medicare/Medicaid/Krispy Kremes

Or get an oral vaccine and put it in the water supply like fluoride.

or .. or..
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: omnimancer28: DAR: I'd say yes.  Ether people get the shot to prevent the disease or they skip the shot & get the disease anyway.

Both methods will get the herd the immunity that we are looking for......k/dar

That only works if getting the disease imparts lasting immunity.  Current evidence like the clusterfark in Manaus, Brazil shows it does not.  The anti-vaxxer crowd is going to keep passing it around in a circle until it has time to mutate in a way that bypasses the current vaccine.

The idea that the disease may become endemic -- like the Flu -- is almost as old as the disease. Updating your COVID vaccination every year  will just be the way it is. Now -- he said in full speculation mode -- I've read that the vaccine has been mitigating symptoms in long haulers. THAT might be the spur to get people to vaccinate. Being prone to organ failure, encephalitis and stroke is no way to go though life.


Covid-19 mutates at a significantly slower rate than the seasonal flu.  There is the potential to mitigate it fully through widespread vaccination.  As a population, we are choosing to make it worse than it has to be.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So guess we will get a covid and a flu shot every year because of morons.
 
wademh
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: omnimancer28: DAR: I'd say yes.  Ether people get the shot to prevent the disease or they skip the shot & get the disease anyway.

Both methods will get the herd the immunity that we are looking for......k/dar

That only works if getting the disease imparts lasting immunity.  Current evidence like the clusterfark in Manaus, Brazil shows it does not.  The anti-vaxxer crowd is going to keep passing it around in a circle until it has time to mutate in a way that bypasses the current vaccine.

The idea that the disease may become endemic -- like the Flu -- is almost as old as the disease. Updating your COVID vaccination every year  will just be the way it is. Now -- he said in full speculation mode -- I've read that the vaccine has been mitigating symptoms in long haulers. THAT might be the spur to get people to vaccinate. Being prone to organ failure, encephalitis and stroke is no way to go though life.


Except, it isn't really like "the Flu". The flu is a mixture of many different strains that have diverse natural reservoir populations in different species. The waves of flu we get are not usually a mutant strain that originated in humans. Also, the strains that do that have a long history of having developed means of evading our immune systems.

The big fear with mutant strains of SARS-CoV-2 are that we will have hundreds of millions of people each running their own variant experiment to see what mutations they can produce from whatever strain they were inoculated with. So many people mean so many variants. If we can knock it down by a factor of 100 or 1000 and then try to stay diligent, we can get enough vaccinations out there to head off annual resurgences.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: BafflerMeal: [media.tenor.com image 640x360]

Of the million awesome things in Roadhouse, that stands out in so many ways.

1.  The idea of a bootknife as a regular thing that Dalton would look for.
2.  He mentions it to his bouncers and they're all like "Yeah, bootknife, OK.  I've seen that before."
3.  The director added a little gleam to it so that the audience would clearly see the dangerous bootknife.
4   The bootknife guy goes for a head kick.

Fark user image 480x360


Why don't you have your own show at this point?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.com
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Rapmaster2000: BafflerMeal: [media.tenor.com image 640x360]

Of the million awesome things in Roadhouse, that stands out in so many ways.

1.  The idea of a bootknife as a regular thing that Dalton would look for.
2.  He mentions it to his bouncers and they're all like "Yeah, bootknife, OK.  I've seen that before."
3.  The director added a little gleam to it so that the audience would clearly see the dangerous bootknife.
4   The bootknife guy goes for a head kick.

Fark user image 480x360

Why don't you have your own show at this point?


"Roadhouse Appreciation"
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Asserting that this is the maximum immunity window is false. It is the maximum provable immunity window because I can't prove three year immunity for a disease that's only existed in humans for 18 months.


Why not?  I often see job ads demanding five years experience with a software platform that's only existed for two years.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Headso: omnimancer28: Headso: Once anyone can get a vaccine the vast majority of these outbreaks would just occur within groups of people who refuse to get a vaccine, the people who can't for health reasons will unfortunately have to live with this new risk and either ignore it or take extra precautions like continuing to wear a mask.

Until the unvaccinated reservoir allows a mutation of the virus that bypasses current vaccines.  Anti-vaxxers are a danger to everyone, not just themselves.

That's what booster shots are for.


I just had a disturbing thought --

There have been plenty of reports that have said that Russia is pushing the anti-vax articles, which makes sense in their "anything to screw the allies" mentality.

But the vaccine manufacturers actually stand to directly profit from us not vaccinating fast enough, and having to get boosters every year like the flu.

(I'm not saying they're doing it ... but it's the sort of thing that some corporations would try to do ... like the oil & tobacco industries)
 
cleek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
can't have herd immunity if half the herd is free-riders.
 
