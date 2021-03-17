 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Gen Z slams "fatphobic" 2000s fashion trends making a resurgence. Hopes to put an end to phat shaming   (yahoo.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the same as always
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on them, almost every kid in elementary school is fat now.
 
LL316
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Attractive people make more money, news at 11.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fat people were ignored? Being day is unhealthy. Fat people shouldn't be celebrated, they should be helped into a healthier life style. There is a reason that high BMI nets people covid-19 vaccines, it's because they're high risk.  Quit being upset that people aren't catering to and celebrating your unhealthy choices. Should we start celebrating cigarette smokers because they choose unhealthy habits?

/Used to be fat
//Weighed almost 300lbs in high school
///Weigh 165 today
////Used to smoke too
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yes, make being unhealthy aceptable. Heck, let's make contracting Covid an "alternative lifestyle".
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Spandex is not a right, it's a privilege.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They sound fat.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

question_dj: Fat people were ignored? Being day is unhealthy. Fat people shouldn't be celebrated, they should be helped into a healthier life style. There is a reason that high BMI nets people covid-19 vaccines, it's because they're high risk.  Quit being upset that people aren't catering to and celebrating your unhealthy choices. Should we start celebrating cigarette smokers because they choose unhealthy habits?

/Used to be fat
//Weighed almost 300lbs in high school
///Weigh 165 today
////Used to smoke too


😂😂😂😂😂😂
Considering Bob, the farking chiseled trainer from Biggest Loser, had a farking heart attack I really don't give a fark.
I'm older than Bob if not the same age as Bob. I drink regularly, abused cocaine for 2 years in the 90s, and I'm 400 lb.
Still haven't had a farking heart attack.
And I'm trying to have a farking heart attack.
It's all bullshiat have you asked me.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fat shaming needs to be acceptable in some form.
For example, you know those really loud jackasses who love beer and metal, they're always doing their best to put down others, and for whatever reason they're also always like 400 lbs with a lot of facial hair.

It is imperative that we shame those particular fat farkers into the ground. You know that inside they hate themselves, and they assume if they overcompensate by being loud and shiatty enough no one will dare call them out for the scum they are.
Make them cry.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I see that we've reached the "everything from 20 years ago is cool again" being the 2000s.

I'm just glad I was fat then and didn't actively participate in the fashionable things because I was poor, and in high school. Probably wouldn't still have if I were of the right body type either. I thought it was hideous then.

/I just want to be comfortable and happy
//pjs all day everyday
///scrubs are for work
 
Marcos P
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I drink regularly, abused cocaine for 2 years in the 90s, and I'm 400 lb.


Somehow.... I knew this already
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Fat shaming needs to be acceptable in some form.
For example, you know those really loud jackasses who love beer and metal, they're always doing their best to put down others, and for whatever reason they're also always like 400 lbs with a lot of facial hair.

It is imperative that we shame those particular fat farkers into the ground. You know that inside they hate themselves, and they assume if they overcompensate by being loud and shiatty enough no one will dare call them out for the scum they are.
Make them cry.


Nothing you can do to make you cry like I can make my own self cry.
😂 So kick rocks.
I'm 6 ft tall 400 lb and I'll get right up close to the stage at a concert and not give a fark two little midgets behind me can't see shiat all.
Hahaha 😂
My size and height helps me not give a fark about your good looks and money.
So fark yeah I'll do and say whatever the fark I want because no one's ever going to call my bluff.
I'm covered in tattoos and have a neck tattoo and again I don't give a fark.
All those bad ass jokes and all the cool people in school would never nice to me so fark it I ain't being nice to any farking asshole at a concert I'm standing in front of you and you can start the back of my fat tattooed neck and my sweaty rolls as I squashed a little tiny going in front of me into the railing.
 
Panatheist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The way we advise fat people to lose weight is not only wrong it's destructive and it comes from a place of vindictiveness (exercise more! destroy your body, who cares that this doesn't actually work you owe me a display of extra virtue and self destructive repentance!)

now I've been fat, I was never in the camp of being emotionally vulnerable for being fat. I was fat because I liked beer and food and if you called me fat i'd have been like "yeah and?"
I looked into losing weight a few times and there was nothing but junk info out there (fad diets, clinics that didn't quite seem like real doctors offices based in science but more like tanning salons, that sort of thing). Then I found out about fasting ("you can do that? like not eat, why didn't I think of that it makes sense god damn"). It costs nothing but there's lots of good guidance out there (Dr. Jason Fung) and I lost a shiat ton of weight that I never would have lost otherwise. Knees still wrecked from when I was "doing the right thing and running while fat" but at least I don't have so much extra weight on them now

/also everyone is wrong about shoes, you need less shoe not more, barefoot is ideal
//sleep on the floor too, better for your back
///you think cavemen needed to eat 6 times a day, sleep on a cushy mattress and run around in air jordans? your body wasn't evolved to work like that
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcos P: waxbeans: I drink regularly, abused cocaine for 2 years in the 90s, and I'm 400 lb.

Somehow.... I knew this already


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🦅🥃
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Marcos P: waxbeans: I drink regularly, abused cocaine for 2 years in the 90s, and I'm 400 lb.

Somehow.... I knew this already

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🦅🥃


*high five*
 
kukukupo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
People can't always control how they look.  They can control what (and how much) they eat, however.

I'm overweight and I know it. I've been working out to get it off, but I don't expect someone who isn't overweight to have to wear the same 'fashions' that I do.  Sure, it is rude to mention someone's weight.  Definitely low-hanging fruit unless their entire lifestyle is being fat and lazy and demanding that you respect that.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: MillionDollarMo: Fat shaming needs to be acceptable in some form.
For example, you know those really loud jackasses who love beer and metal, they're always doing their best to put down others, and for whatever reason they're also always like 400 lbs with a lot of facial hair.

It is imperative that we shame those particular fat farkers into the ground. You know that inside they hate themselves, and they assume if they overcompensate by being loud and shiatty enough no one will dare call them out for the scum they are.
Make them cry.

Nothing you can do to make you cry like I can make my own self cry.
😂 So kick rocks.
I'm 6 ft tall 400 lb and I'll get right up close to the stage at a concert and not give a fark two little midgets behind me can't see shiat all.
Hahaha 😂
My size and height helps me not give a fark about your good looks and money.
So fark yeah I'll do and say whatever the fark I want because no one's ever going to call my bluff.
I'm covered in tattoos and have a neck tattoo and again I don't give a fark.
All those bad ass jokes and all the cool people in school would never nice to me so fark it I ain't being nice to any farking asshole at a concert I'm standing in front of you and you can start the back of my fat tattooed neck and my sweaty rolls as I squashed a little tiny going in front of me into the railing.


I have to admit, the timing on that post was a wonderful coincidence.
You're right, I can't destroy the dignity of someone who has none.

But look at you. I've already won.
 
dazed420
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: MillionDollarMo: Fat shaming needs to be acceptable in some form.
For example, you know those really loud jackasses who love beer and metal, they're always doing their best to put down others, and for whatever reason they're also always like 400 lbs with a lot of facial hair.

It is imperative that we shame those particular fat farkers into the ground. You know that inside they hate themselves, and they assume if they overcompensate by being loud and shiatty enough no one will dare call them out for the scum they are.
Make them cry.

Nothing you can do to make you cry like I can make my own self cry.
😂 So kick rocks.
I'm 6 ft tall 400 lb and I'll get right up close to the stage at a concert and not give a fark two little midgets behind me can't see shiat all.
Hahaha 😂
My size and height helps me not give a fark about your good looks and money.
So fark yeah I'll do and say whatever the fark I want because no one's ever going to call my bluff.
I'm covered in tattoos and have a neck tattoo and again I don't give a fark.
All those bad ass jokes and all the cool people in school would never nice to me so fark it I ain't being nice to any farking asshole at a concert I'm standing in front of you and you can start the back of my fat tattooed neck and my sweaty rolls as I squashed a little tiny going in front of me into the railing.


When did 6 ft become tall? Unless said concerts cater to tween attendees
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marcos P: waxbeans: Marcos P: waxbeans: I drink regularly, abused cocaine for 2 years in the 90s, and I'm 400 lb.

Somehow.... I knew this already

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🦅🥃

*high five*


🤜🤛🍔🌭🥪🍝🍲🍜🍣🍤🥡🍱🍰🎂🍩🍪🍿
 
IlGreven [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

question_dj: Fat people were ignored? Being day is unhealthy. Fat people shouldn't be celebrated, they should be helped into a healthier life style. There is a reason that high BMI nets people covid-19 vaccines, it's because they're high risk.  Quit being upset that people aren't catering to and celebrating your unhealthy choices. Should we start celebrating cigarette smokers because they choose unhealthy habits?

/Used to be fat
//Weighed almost 300lbs in high school
///Weigh 165 today
////Used to smoke too


...and now you're dead, Rush.  But your pool boy is still posting on your behalf.

/No, seriously, save your faux concern for their health; we all know you don't really care.
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/than the us capitol
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
IT'S ABOUT DAMN TIME!
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dazed420: waxbeans: MillionDollarMo: Fat shaming needs to be acceptable in some form.
For example, you know those really loud jackasses who love beer and metal, they're always doing their best to put down others, and for whatever reason they're also always like 400 lbs with a lot of facial hair.

It is imperative that we shame those particular fat farkers into the ground. You know that inside they hate themselves, and they assume if they overcompensate by being loud and shiatty enough no one will dare call them out for the scum they are.
Make them cry.

Nothing you can do to make you cry like I can make my own self cry.
😂 So kick rocks.
I'm 6 ft tall 400 lb and I'll get right up close to the stage at a concert and not give a fark two little midgets behind me can't see shiat all.
Hahaha 😂
My size and height helps me not give a fark about your good looks and money.
So fark yeah I'll do and say whatever the fark I want because no one's ever going to call my bluff.
I'm covered in tattoos and have a neck tattoo and again I don't give a fark.
All those bad ass jokes and all the cool people in school would never nice to me so fark it I ain't being nice to any farking asshole at a concert I'm standing in front of you and you can start the back of my fat tattooed neck and my sweaty rolls as I squashed a little tiny going in front of me into the railing.

When did 6 ft become tall? Unless said concerts cater to tween attendees


Six foot is above average height for american men. I'm 6 foot, and everyone I know considers me tall. My friend is 6'7" and makes me feel tiny.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
While I agree it is wrong to shame people for being fat, as a fat guy just let me say, please do not take skinny girls in skimpy outfits go away.  I jave so little in my life that brings me happiness, and when I am sad,ike from not seeing skinny girls on skimpy outfits, I eat more and make my problem worse.

Now I am not saying that skinny girls are under an obligation to dress a certain way to please me or any other man, I am just saying that the ones who chose to dress in such a way, spread happiness and should be seen as heroes
 
holdmybones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: MillionDollarMo: Fat shaming needs to be acceptable in some form.
For example, you know those really loud jackasses who love beer and metal, they're always doing their best to put down others, and for whatever reason they're also always like 400 lbs with a lot of facial hair.

It is imperative that we shame those particular fat farkers into the ground. You know that inside they hate themselves, and they assume if they overcompensate by being loud and shiatty enough no one will dare call them out for the scum they are.
Make them cry.

Nothing you can do to make you cry like I can make my own self cry.
😂 So kick rocks.
I'm 6 ft tall 400 lb and I'll get right up close to the stage at a concert and not give a fark two little midgets behind me can't see shiat all.
Hahaha 😂
My size and height helps me not give a fark about your good looks and money.
So fark yeah I'll do and say whatever the fark I want because no one's ever going to call my bluff.
I'm covered in tattoos and have a neck tattoo and again I don't give a fark.
All those bad ass jokes and all the cool people in school would never nice to me so fark it I ain't being nice to any farking asshole at a concert I'm standing in front of you and you can start the back of my fat tattooed neck and my sweaty rolls as I squashed a little tiny going in front of me into the railing.


6' isn't very tall.

/6' tall guy
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: MillionDollarMo: Fat shaming needs to be acceptable in some form.
For example, you know those really loud jackasses who love beer and metal, they're always doing their best to put down others, and for whatever reason they're also always like 400 lbs with a lot of facial hair.

It is imperative that we shame those particular fat farkers into the ground. You know that inside they hate themselves, and they assume if they overcompensate by being loud and shiatty enough no one will dare call them out for the scum they are.
Make them cry.

Nothing you can do to make you cry like I can make my own self cry.
😂 So kick rocks.
I'm 6 ft tall 400 lb and I'll get right up close to the stage at a concert and not give a fark two little midgets behind me can't see shiat all.
Hahaha 😂
My size and height helps me not give a fark about your good looks and money.
So fark yeah I'll do and say whatever the fark I want because no one's ever going to call my bluff.
I'm covered in tattoos and have a neck tattoo and again I don't give a fark.
All those bad ass jokes and all the cool people in school would never nice to me so fark it I ain't being nice to any farking asshole at a concert I'm standing in front of you and you can start the back of my fat tattooed neck and my sweaty rolls as I squashed a little tiny going in front of me into the railing.


This post made me sad.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: But look at you. I've already won.


Considering I've had my fat roll sitting on the 🐋 tail area of young thin beautiful women, it's hard for me to care.  I've had women that would make INCELS weep.
In the words of the man that took Punky Brewster's virginity, WINNING.
#vicariouslyLivingThroughCharlieSheen

Hell, and a quote Office Space
If I had a million Dollars I'd have a threesome.
Oddly enough I didn't need a million dollars and I had a threesome.
Hahaha again, I'm bulletproof
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

IlGreven: question_dj: Fat people were ignored? Being day is unhealthy. Fat people shouldn't be celebrated, they should be helped into a healthier life style. There is a reason that high BMI nets people covid-19 vaccines, it's because they're high risk.  Quit being upset that people aren't catering to and celebrating your unhealthy choices. Should we start celebrating cigarette smokers because they choose unhealthy habits?

/Used to be fat
//Weighed almost 300lbs in high school
///Weigh 165 today
////Used to smoke too

...and now you're dead, Rush.  But your pool boy is still posting on your behalf.

/No, seriously, save your faux concern for their health; we all know you don't really care.


It's true. I lost the weight because doing sports is more fun than being fat. Health benefits are just a bonus.
 
CanisNoir
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fashion can't be "phobic" because it is inanimate. Get over it and learn to love yourself because that's the only way you're going to feel true fulfillment.

Geesh people are sad.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dazed420: waxbeans: MillionDollarMo: Fat shaming needs to be acceptable in some form.
For example, you know those really loud jackasses who love beer and metal, they're always doing their best to put down others, and for whatever reason they're also always like 400 lbs with a lot of facial hair.

It is imperative that we shame those particular fat farkers into the ground. You know that inside they hate themselves, and they assume if they overcompensate by being loud and shiatty enough no one will dare call them out for the scum they are.
Make them cry.

Nothing you can do to make you cry like I can make my own self cry.
😂 So kick rocks.
I'm 6 ft tall 400 lb and I'll get right up close to the stage at a concert and not give a fark two little midgets behind me can't see shiat all.
Hahaha 😂
My size and height helps me not give a fark about your good looks and money.
So fark yeah I'll do and say whatever the fark I want because no one's ever going to call my bluff.
I'm covered in tattoos and have a neck tattoo and again I don't give a fark.
All those bad ass jokes and all the cool people in school would never nice to me so fark it I ain't being nice to any farking asshole at a concert I'm standing in front of you and you can start the back of my fat tattooed neck and my sweaty rolls as I squashed a little tiny going in front of me into the railing.

When did 6 ft become tall? Unless said concerts cater to tween attendees


Very true but I live in San Antonio Texas, I'm Hispanic, & I hang around mostly Hispanic people, the city's 51% Hispanic. So I'm actually a genetic freak and taller than most people at every single San Antonio event I go to except for the occasionally super tall African-American or a super tall shiat kicker In Justin ropers with  a stupid farking Stetson
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: MillionDollarMo: Fat shaming needs to be acceptable in some form.
For example, you know those really loud jackasses who love beer and metal, they're always doing their best to put down others, and for whatever reason they're also always like 400 lbs with a lot of facial hair.

It is imperative that we shame those particular fat farkers into the ground. You know that inside they hate themselves, and they assume if they overcompensate by being loud and shiatty enough no one will dare call them out for the scum they are.
Make them cry.

Nothing you can do to make you cry like I can make my own self cry.
😂 So kick rocks.
I'm 6 ft tall 400 lb and I'll get right up close to the stage at a concert and not give a fark two little midgets behind me can't see shiat all.
Hahaha 😂
My size and height helps me not give a fark about your good looks and money.
So fark yeah I'll do and say whatever the fark I want because no one's ever going to call my bluff.
I'm covered in tattoos and have a neck tattoo and again I don't give a fark.
All those bad ass jokes and all the cool people in school would never nice to me so fark it I ain't being nice to any farking asshole at a concert I'm standing in front of you and you can start the back of my fat tattooed neck and my sweaty rolls as I squashed a little tiny going in front of me into the railing.


It sounds like you're still so scarred from being a fat outcast that your only outlet is trying to take revenge on complete strangers. You definitely give a fark.

Anyhow, I'm ugly so I'm just waiting for the fashion world to finally land on my broke face type as "unique". If hollowed out heroin addicts could dominate the industry for decades I have a shot.
 
Headso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gen Zee don't like it, rock the snack bah, rock the snack bah.
 
Two16
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: MillionDollarMo: Fat shaming needs to be acceptable in some form.
For example, you know those really loud jackasses who love beer and metal, they're always doing their best to put down others, and for whatever reason they're also always like 400 lbs with a lot of facial hair.

It is imperative that we shame those particular fat farkers into the ground. You know that inside they hate themselves, and they assume if they overcompensate by being loud and shiatty enough no one will dare call them out for the scum they are.
Make them cry.

Nothing you can do to make you cry like I can make my own self cry.
😂 So kick rocks.
I'm 6 ft tall 400 lb and I'll get right up close to the stage at a concert and not give a fark two little midgets behind me can't see shiat all.
Hahaha 😂
My size and height helps me not give a fark about your good looks and money.
So fark yeah I'll do and say whatever the fark I want because no one's ever going to call my bluff.
I'm covered in tattoos and have a neck tattoo and again I don't give a fark.
All those bad ass jokes and all the cool people in school would never nice to me so fark it I ain't being nice to any farking asshole at a concert I'm standing in front of you and you can start the back of my fat tattooed neck and my sweaty rolls as I squashed a little tiny going in front of me into the railing.


You sound ugly.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

question_dj: dazed420: waxbeans: MillionDollarMo: Fat shaming needs to be acceptable in some form.
For example, you know those really loud jackasses who love beer and metal, they're always doing their best to put down others, and for whatever reason they're also always like 400 lbs with a lot of facial hair.

It is imperative that we shame those particular fat farkers into the ground. You know that inside they hate themselves, and they assume if they overcompensate by being loud and shiatty enough no one will dare call them out for the scum they are.
Make them cry.

Nothing you can do to make you cry like I can make my own self cry.
😂 So kick rocks.
I'm 6 ft tall 400 lb and I'll get right up close to the stage at a concert and not give a fark two little midgets behind me can't see shiat all.
Hahaha 😂
My size and height helps me not give a fark about your good looks and money.
So fark yeah I'll do and say whatever the fark I want because no one's ever going to call my bluff.
I'm covered in tattoos and have a neck tattoo and again I don't give a fark.
All those bad ass jokes and all the cool people in school would never nice to me so fark it I ain't being nice to any farking asshole at a concert I'm standing in front of you and you can start the back of my fat tattooed neck and my sweaty rolls as I squashed a little tiny going in front of me into the railing.

When did 6 ft become tall? Unless said concerts cater to tween attendees

Six foot is above average height for american men. I'm 6 foot, and everyone I know considers me tall. My friend is 6'7" and makes me feel tiny.


JFC. Some shiathead visited from New York once and he was only six three.
And somehow all the girls were in love with his ass.
Meanwhile any other time I do all right at 6 ft because I can see the tops of everybody's head.
Women and and Hispanics in general are freaking midgets
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

question_dj: Fat people were ignored? Being day is unhealthy.


Why did God make so many dumb fools and Democrats?

Fark user imageView Full Size

/life with fatter?
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In the last 2 years I've lost 220+ lbs.  I'm skinny now.  Literally.  I've had the extra skin cut off my arms twice (it's delicate to work around the tentacles) and I just had a breast reduction.  My lower half is still horrid--2 surgeries to go.
No matter how much loose elephant skin I get cut off I will never look good in those skimpy clothes and IDGAF.
I don't like to make fun of how people look in general because they usually can't help it.  But if you look gross and act gross, you're gross, no matter what you weigh.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: While I agree it is wrong to shame people for being fat, as a fat guy just let me say, please do not take skinny girls in skimpy outfits go away.  I jave so little in my life that brings me happiness, and when I am sad,ike from not seeing skinny girls on skimpy outfits, I eat more and make my problem worse.

Now I am not saying that skinny girls are under an obligation to dress a certain way to please me or any other man, I am just saying that the ones who chose to dress in such a way, spread happiness and should be seen as heroes


There should be a religious monument to the guy that invented spandex do anyone know how to transparent those things actually are cuz Jesus Christ you're naked in those ladies
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: question_dj: dazed420: waxbeans: MillionDollarMo: Fat shaming needs to be acceptable in some form.
For example, you know those really loud jackasses who love beer and metal, they're always doing their best to put down others, and for whatever reason they're also always like 400 lbs with a lot of facial hair.

It is imperative that we shame those particular fat farkers into the ground. You know that inside they hate themselves, and they assume if they overcompensate by being loud and shiatty enough no one will dare call them out for the scum they are.
Make them cry.

Nothing you can do to make you cry like I can make my own self cry.
😂 So kick rocks.
I'm 6 ft tall 400 lb and I'll get right up close to the stage at a concert and not give a fark two little midgets behind me can't see shiat all.
Hahaha 😂
My size and height helps me not give a fark about your good looks and money.
So fark yeah I'll do and say whatever the fark I want because no one's ever going to call my bluff.
I'm covered in tattoos and have a neck tattoo and again I don't give a fark.
All those bad ass jokes and all the cool people in school would never nice to me so fark it I ain't being nice to any farking asshole at a concert I'm standing in front of you and you can start the back of my fat tattooed neck and my sweaty rolls as I squashed a little tiny going in front of me into the railing.

When did 6 ft become tall? Unless said concerts cater to tween attendees

Six foot is above average height for american men. I'm 6 foot, and everyone I know considers me tall. My friend is 6'7" and makes me feel tiny.

JFC. Some shiathead visited from New York once and he was only six three.
And somehow all the girls were in love with his ass.
Meanwhile any other time I do all right at 6 ft because I can see the tops of everybody's head.
Women and and Hispanics in general are freaking midgets


My preferred sport is rock climbing. It tends to favor those of average height and build.  But goddamn if everyone doesn't think being tall has some magical advantage. It doesn't, it makes things harder.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

holdmybones: waxbeans: MillionDollarMo: Fat shaming needs to be acceptable in some form.
For example, you know those really loud jackasses who love beer and metal, they're always doing their best to put down others, and for whatever reason they're also always like 400 lbs with a lot of facial hair.

It is imperative that we shame those particular fat farkers into the ground. You know that inside they hate themselves, and they assume if they overcompensate by being loud and shiatty enough no one will dare call them out for the scum they are.
Make them cry.

Nothing you can do to make you cry like I can make my own self cry.
😂 So kick rocks.
I'm 6 ft tall 400 lb and I'll get right up close to the stage at a concert and not give a fark two little midgets behind me can't see shiat all.
Hahaha 😂
My size and height helps me not give a fark about your good looks and money.
So fark yeah I'll do and say whatever the fark I want because no one's ever going to call my bluff.
I'm covered in tattoos and have a neck tattoo and again I don't give a fark.
All those bad ass jokes and all the cool people in school would never nice to me so fark it I ain't being nice to any farking asshole at a concert I'm standing in front of you and you can start the back of my fat tattooed neck and my sweaty rolls as I squashed a little tiny going in front of me into the railing.

6' isn't very tall.

/6' tall guy


Move to San Antonio Texas the city is populated with miniature pygmy size Hispanic people who are all four feet tall

I'm not even exaggerating
 
dazed420
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

question_dj: dazed420: waxbeans: MillionDollarMo: Fat shaming needs to be acceptable in some form.
For example, you know those really loud jackasses who love beer and metal, they're always doing their best to put down others, and for whatever reason they're also always like 400 lbs with a lot of facial hair.

It is imperative that we shame those particular fat farkers into the ground. You know that inside they hate themselves, and they assume if they overcompensate by being loud and shiatty enough no one will dare call them out for the scum they are.
Make them cry.

Nothing you can do to make you cry like I can make my own self cry.
😂 So kick rocks.
I'm 6 ft tall 400 lb and I'll get right up close to the stage at a concert and not give a fark two little midgets behind me can't see shiat all.
Hahaha 😂
My size and height helps me not give a fark about your good looks and money.
So fark yeah I'll do and say whatever the fark I want because no one's ever going to call my bluff.
I'm covered in tattoos and have a neck tattoo and again I don't give a fark.
All those bad ass jokes and all the cool people in school would never nice to me so fark it I ain't being nice to any farking asshole at a concert I'm standing in front of you and you can start the back of my fat tattooed neck and my sweaty rolls as I squashed a little tiny going in front of me into the railing.

When did 6 ft become tall? Unless said concerts cater to tween attendees

Six foot is above average height for american men. I'm 6 foot, and everyone I know considers me tall. My friend is 6'7" and makes me feel tiny.


Per 2017 data 6ft is 3 inches over average. Now if we were talking about reach for boxing or mma yeah I'd consider three inches.worth boasting about like how the original poster did. However in the US a 6 foot person doesn't suffer due to height like a real tall person does. They can actually fit in almost any car, they don't have to duck when walking through a standard door frame, finding pants with a usable waist.to insr ratio is easy, finding shoes is easy, sitting in household chairs not a problem, fitting in movie theater seats super easy.

How do I know? I'm 6'9, so yeah I think I'll keep my original view that 6 ft isn't tall.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: In the last 2 years I've lost 220+ lbs.  I'm skinny now.  Literally.  I've had the extra skin cut off my arms twice (it's delicate to work around the tentacles) and I just had a breast reduction.  My lower half is still horrid--2 surgeries to go.
No matter how much loose elephant skin I get cut off I will never look good in those skimpy clothes and IDGAF.
I don't like to make fun of how people look in general because they usually can't help it.  But if you look gross and act gross, you're gross, no matter what you weigh.


That is so farking badass! Congratulations on losing two entire people off your body. That's a huge accomplishment and tons of work. Out of curiosity, how much is the midsection reduction costing? I'm considering doing it, but the cost and recovery are deterring me
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

question_dj: IlGreven: question_dj: Fat people were ignored? Being day is unhealthy. Fat people shouldn't be celebrated, they should be helped into a healthier life style. There is a reason that high BMI nets people covid-19 vaccines, it's because they're high risk.  Quit being upset that people aren't catering to and celebrating your unhealthy choices. Should we start celebrating cigarette smokers because they choose unhealthy habits?

/Used to be fat
//Weighed almost 300lbs in high school
///Weigh 165 today
////Used to smoke too

...and now you're dead, Rush.  But your pool boy is still posting on your behalf.

/No, seriously, save your faux concern for their health; we all know you don't really care.

It's true. I lost the weight because doing sports is more fun than being fat. Health benefits are just a bonus.


I'll never understand people who act like being fat means you lay around doing fark all I don't own a car so actually walk to the grocery store and can walk back with a backpack of groceries

All the while people honking and yelling at me how fat I am meanwhile they're in a car being a lazy fark face that needs to be driven every stupid farking place
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Trends tend to cycle in and out decade by decade, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic depression have played a role in popularizing clothing that has only recently become 'vintage.'"

I guess I'm glad I lived long enough for clothing styles that make sense to me to come back into fashion.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

question_dj: dazed420: waxbeans: MillionDollarMo: Fat shaming needs to be acceptable in some form.
For example, you know those really loud jackasses who love beer and metal, they're always doing their best to put down others, and for whatever reason they're also always like 400 lbs with a lot of facial hair.

It is imperative that we shame those particular fat farkers into the ground. You know that inside they hate themselves, and they assume if they overcompensate by being loud and shiatty enough no one will dare call them out for the scum they are.
Make them cry.

Nothing you can do to make you cry like I can make my own self cry.
😂 So kick rocks.
I'm 6 ft tall 400 lb and I'll get right up close to the stage at a concert and not give a fark two little midgets behind me can't see shiat all.
Hahaha 😂
My size and height helps me not give a fark about your good looks and money.
So fark yeah I'll do and say whatever the fark I want because no one's ever going to call my bluff.
I'm covered in tattoos and have a neck tattoo and again I don't give a fark.
All those bad ass jokes and all the cool people in school would never nice to me so fark it I ain't being nice to any farking asshole at a concert I'm standing in front of you and you can start the back of my fat tattooed neck and my sweaty rolls as I squashed a little tiny going in front of me into the railing.

When did 6 ft become tall? Unless said concerts cater to tween attendees

Six foot is above average height for american men. I'm 6 foot, and everyone I know considers me tall. My friend is 6'7" and makes me feel tiny.


I'm 6"7, don't use the urinal next to mine and you'll be OK
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Two16: .

You sound ugly.


Right? I have actually felt ugly my entire life.
Added to that I bring absolutely nothing to the table I am poor and covered in tattoos and like I said fat.
The strangest thing is I always felt like I wasn't getting enough attention from women.
Always felt rejected.
But I guess it's all perspective because I've actually slept with several women over the decades.
Mathematically I've only slept with one person a year since I lost my virginity.
But apparently that's actually more than a lot of people.
There's people who have only slept with their spouse and that's it.
Meanwhile I've slept with other people's spouses.
So I don't know if I'm ugly but how ugly can I be if attractive intelligent wealthy women fark me?
Or maybe I'm just intelligent and charming but if you ask idiots on Fark I must be stupid.
So according to you and others not only am I ugly but I'm also stupid.
Honestly it felt ugly and stupid my entire life.
But my success contradicts those assertions
So maybe it doesn't matter if I'm fat and ugly and maybe doesn't matter if I'm a stupid pig I've gotten things most people wish they had
Hell in a lot of circles I'm farking privileged
I don't know if I agree or disagree all I know is none of it adds up
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: question_dj: Fat people were ignored? Being day is unhealthy. Fat people shouldn't be celebrated, they should be helped into a healthier life style. There is a reason that high BMI nets people covid-19 vaccines, it's because they're high risk.  Quit being upset that people aren't catering to and celebrating your unhealthy choices. Should we start celebrating cigarette smokers because they choose unhealthy habits?

/Used to be fat
//Weighed almost 300lbs in high school
///Weigh 165 today
////Used to smoke too

😂😂😂😂😂😂
Considering Bob, the farking chiseled trainer from Biggest Loser, had a farking heart attack I really don't give a fark.
I'm older than Bob if not the same age as Bob. I drink regularly, abused cocaine for 2 years in the 90s, and I'm 400 lb.
Still haven't had a farking heart attack.
And I'm trying to have a farking heart attack.
It's all bullshiat have you asked me.


The heart attack is the easy option. (NSFL below)

I've had relatives who were morbidly obese and got older.  That's when their high blood pressure, diabetes, and then renal failure kicked in.  Going to dialysis 3 times a week sucks if you are 20, but really sucks in your 70s.  One of them couldn't walk because he had ulcers between his legs that wouldn't heal because they were always in contact. He passed about 12 hours before his first grandchild was born.   Another kept losing bits and pieces of her feet until she only had half of her feet left.  Then she ended up with MRSA and CDIFF and ended up with a poop bag.  I think they lost count of how many surgeries and stents she had in her.   Eventually she just refused to go back to dialysis.  It's not funny.  It's a complete lack of dignity and lots of pain and suffering when you get older.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

question_dj: Spawn_of_Cthulhu: In the last 2 years I've lost 220+ lbs.  I'm skinny now.  Literally.  I've had the extra skin cut off my arms twice (it's delicate to work around the tentacles) and I just had a breast reduction.  My lower half is still horrid--2 surgeries to go.
No matter how much loose elephant skin I get cut off I will never look good in those skimpy clothes and IDGAF.
I don't like to make fun of how people look in general because they usually can't help it.  But if you look gross and act gross, you're gross, no matter what you weigh.

That is so farking badass! Congratulations on losing two entire people off your body. That's a huge accomplishment and tons of work. Out of curiosity, how much is the midsection reduction costing? I'm considering doing it, but the cost and recovery are deterring me


The arms were $5,000 and I paid.  The breasts were $24,000 and insurance paid. Insurance should pay for stomach and I'll pay for thighs.  I haven't priced either yet, I only just recovered from my boob job in February.
A plastic surgeon can tell you what you need to qualify for your insurance to pay.  Good luck.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Jokes on them, almost every kid in elementary school is fat now.


No shiat.  My son does off season workouts at a baseball training facility that also has little kids travel teams come in to practice.  As I wait to pick him up outside I notice all the kids 12 and under and fat.  And not just chubby, I'm talking real porkers.  Like, apple-shaped.  Of course their dads walking them in are all huge too.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: question_dj: Spawn_of_Cthulhu: In the last 2 years I've lost 220+ lbs.  I'm skinny now.  Literally.  I've had the extra skin cut off my arms twice (it's delicate to work around the tentacles) and I just had a breast reduction.  My lower half is still horrid--2 surgeries to go.
No matter how much loose elephant skin I get cut off I will never look good in those skimpy clothes and IDGAF.
I don't like to make fun of how people look in general because they usually can't help it.  But if you look gross and act gross, you're gross, no matter what you weigh.

That is so farking badass! Congratulations on losing two entire people off your body. That's a huge accomplishment and tons of work. Out of curiosity, how much is the midsection reduction costing? I'm considering doing it, but the cost and recovery are deterring me

The arms were $5,000 and I paid.  The breasts were $24,000 and insurance paid. Insurance should pay for stomach and I'll pay for thighs.  I haven't priced either yet, I only just recovered from my boob job in February.
A plastic surgeon can tell you what you need to qualify for your insurance to pay.  Good luck.


Insurance could pay for my stomach? Holy shiat. Did you just reach out to a plastic surgeon?
 
