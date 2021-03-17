 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Columbia University brings back segregation   (nypost.com) divider line
71
    More: Fail, Columbia University, New York City, additionalgraduationceremonies, Graduation, Last month, Columbia College, Young America's Foundation, white people  
•       •       •

1664 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2021 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some other colleges do this as well, but thank you for pointing out the danger to your culture, NY POS.
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like the school is having a regular commencement and these other graduations are a completely voluntary opportunity for traditionally marginalized people to celebrate their unique situations if they wish.  Also, everyone is invited to every ceremony.

It sounds frankly exhausting but nobody is being denied attendance to any of the graduations.

Safe spaces really are a sad necessity.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

granolasteak: Sounds like the school is having a regular commencement and these other graduations are a completely voluntary opportunity for traditionally marginalized people to celebrate their unique situations if they wish.  Also, everyone is invited to every ceremony.

It sounds frankly exhausting but nobody is being denied attendance to any of the graduations.

Safe spaces really are a sad necessity.


But where are the safe spaces for triggered conservatives? Oh right, Fox news.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

granolasteak: Sounds like the school is having a regular commencement and these other graduations are a completely voluntary opportunity for traditionally marginalized people to celebrate their unique situations if they wish.  Also, everyone is invited to every ceremony.

It sounds frankly exhausting but nobody is being denied attendance to any of the graduations.

Safe spaces really are a sad necessity.


Everyone is supposed to be at home, for starters, so you don't need "safe spaces".

Also, I know Columbia isn't in a great neighborhood, but explain how people are going to be in danger without segregation between members of the student body.

It seriously sounds like you would have voted against Brown in Brown v. Board of Education if the Board of Education had put a different spin on their case.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

granolasteak: Sounds like the school is having a regular commencement and these other graduations are a completely voluntary opportunity for traditionally marginalized people to celebrate their unique situations if they wish.  Also, everyone is invited to every ceremony.

It sounds frankly exhausting but nobody is being denied attendance to any of the graduations.

Safe spaces really are a sad necessity.


Graduating from college is not a unique situation. Thousands of people do it every year.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we supposed to pretend the NY Post is against segregation?!

They love that shiat.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The university on Tuesday issued a statement on Twitter regarding the graduation ceremonies, saying the events "exist in addition to, not instead of, University-wide commencement and individual school Class Days," and are "voluntary" and "open to every student."

Subby finds the actual articles in The Post too challenging so they rely on the headline.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got your safe space, wuss.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are not distinct from the main graduation.

They are separate ceremonies for those communities to honor them and recognize the challenges they overcame.
 
Shockingzulu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The university said the event was organized by a group of students and eventually did not take place because it would have been "at odds with university policies."

Turns out  article was completely unnecessary
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone pointed out these are in addition to the regular graduation ceremony?
 
HeadLever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like this is getting more and more correct by the day.

When Wokes and Racists Actually Agree on Everything
Youtube Ev373c7wSRg
 
fat_free
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: granolasteak: Sounds like the school is having a regular commencement and these other graduations are a completely voluntary opportunity for traditionally marginalized people to celebrate their unique situations if they wish.  Also, everyone is invited to every ceremony.

It sounds frankly exhausting but nobody is being denied attendance to any of the graduations.

Safe spaces really are a sad necessity.

Everyone is supposed to be at home, for starters, so you don't need "safe spaces".

Also, I know Columbia isn't in a great neighborhood, but explain how people are going to be in danger without segregation between members of the student body.

It seriously sounds like you would have voted against Brown in Brown v. Board of Education if the Board of Education had put a different spin on their case.


For decades, Columbia and other universities have had optional, additional graduation ceremonies for different demographics at the request of the student organizations representing those demographics.  But hey, why take a moment to understand that fact when it runs up against a pre-conceived notion and the opportunity to throw a fit?
 
CanisNoir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish we would stop trying to teach people that they are defined by their immutable characteristics. Your skin color does not define you, who you sleep with doesn't define you, nor does what's between your legs. These are ancillary at best.

You'd think an institution of Higher Learning would be better at, well, higher learning.


/Dr. King would be rolling over in his grave if he could see how far back we've fallen.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeadLever: Seems like this is getting more and more correct by the day.

[YouTube video: When Wokes and Racists Actually Agree on Everything]


It's funny how the salient details can be hand-waved away or ignored if you don't understand them.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shockingzulu: The university said the event was organized by a group of students and eventually did not take place because it would have been "at odds with university policies."

Turns out  article was completely unnecessary


This was not the commencement, but another event involving a "white-only" struggle session held at Elon University.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The university on Tuesday issued a statement on Twitter regarding the graduation ceremonies, saying the events "exist in addition to, not instead of, University-wide commencement and individual school Class Days," and are "voluntary" and "open to every student."

Subby finds the actual articles in The Post too challenging so they rely on the headline.


To be fair, I don't think "everyone is welcome" is really true. Big enough group shows up not in the title noises will be made and fits thrown because exclusively is in the title. I suspect it would be small group making the noise at least though but it gives a place for that to fester if they are not called on it like this guy.

Being a White Student at a Historically Black College
Youtube ccZk_e3Tc5s
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: granolasteak: Sounds like the school is having a regular commencement and these other graduations are a completely voluntary opportunity for traditionally marginalized people to celebrate their unique situations if they wish.  Also, everyone is invited to every ceremony.

It sounds frankly exhausting but nobody is being denied attendance to any of the graduations.

Safe spaces really are a sad necessity.

Everyone is supposed to be at home, for starters, so you don't need "safe spaces".

Also, I know Columbia isn't in a great neighborhood, but explain how people are going to be in danger without segregation between members of the student body.

It seriously sounds like you would have voted against Brown in Brown v. Board of Education if the Board of Education had put a different spin on their case.


Someone might mispronounce a student's name and if that student is a minority that's a micro-aggression and it might trigger them and scar them for life.
 
fat_free
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeadLever: Shockingzulu: The university said the event was organized by a group of students and eventually did not take place because it would have been "at odds with university policies."

Turns out  article was completely unnecessary

This was not the commencement, but another event involving a "white-only" struggle session held at Elon University.


If you make it through Elon without O.D.'ing, you farking  deserve a special ceremony.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: It's funny how the salient details can be hand-waved away or ignored if you don't understand them.


And the more you do understand them, the more they should horrify you as we fall further and further into a regressive trap that returns people back to the tribal tendencies we spent the last 400 years trying to escape.

One side is doing a decent job at staying the course, but the other side (at least at the extreme end) appears to be falling off a cliff.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Also, I know Columbia isn't in a great neighborhood, but explain how people are going to be in danger without segregation between members of the student body.


The Harlem of today is not the Harlem of 3 decades ago.. It's undergone a lot of gentrification starting with the area around Columbia U.
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: granolasteak: Sounds like the school is having a regular commencement and these other graduations are a completely voluntary opportunity...

... It seriously sounds like you would have voted against Brown in Brown v. Board of Education if the Board of Education had put a different spin on their case.


This. "Separate but equal" is supposed to be a thing of the past. Even voluntarily.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat_free: gar1013: granolasteak: Sounds like the school is having a regular commencement and these other graduations are a completely voluntary opportunity for traditionally marginalized people to celebrate their unique situations if they wish.  Also, everyone is invited to every ceremony.

It sounds frankly exhausting but nobody is being denied attendance to any of the graduations.

Safe spaces really are a sad necessity.

Everyone is supposed to be at home, for starters, so you don't need "safe spaces".

Also, I know Columbia isn't in a great neighborhood, but explain how people are going to be in danger without segregation between members of the student body.

It seriously sounds like you would have voted against Brown in Brown v. Board of Education if the Board of Education had put a different spin on their case.

For decades, Columbia and other universities have had optional, additional graduation ceremonies for different demographics at the request of the student organizations representing those demographics.  But hey, why take a moment to understand that fact when it runs up against a pre-conceived notion and the opportunity to throw a fit?


Click bait gota click bait some how.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: HotWingConspiracy: The university on Tuesday issued a statement on Twitter regarding the graduation ceremonies, saying the events "exist in addition to, not instead of, University-wide commencement and individual school Class Days," and are "voluntary" and "open to every student."

Subby finds the actual articles in The Post too challenging so they rely on the headline.

To be fair, I don't think "everyone is welcome" is really true. Big enough group shows up not in the title noises will be made and fits thrown because exclusively is in the title. I suspect it would be small group making the noise at least though but it gives a place for that to fester if they are not called on it like this guy.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ccZk_e3T​c5s?start=80]


Ok...the school says it's open to every student. That's what they can control. They can't control if a small group of noise makers makes noise about it.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Intrepid00: HotWingConspiracy: The university on Tuesday issued a statement on Twitter regarding the graduation ceremonies, saying the events "exist in addition to, not instead of, University-wide commencement and individual school Class Days," and are "voluntary" and "open to every student."

Subby finds the actual articles in The Post too challenging so they rely on the headline.

To be fair, I don't think "everyone is welcome" is really true. Big enough group shows up not in the title noises will be made and fits thrown because exclusively is in the title. I suspect it would be small group making the noise at least though but it gives a place for that to fester if they are not called on it like this guy.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ccZk_e3T​c5s?start=80]

Ok...the school says it's open to every student. That's what they can control. They can't control if a small group of noise makers makes noise about it.


That's a load of horse shiat. It's a private school.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't let my dog piss on the NYP.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: HotWingConspiracy: Intrepid00: HotWingConspiracy: The university on Tuesday issued a statement on Twitter regarding the graduation ceremonies, saying the events "exist in addition to, not instead of, University-wide commencement and individual school Class Days," and are "voluntary" and "open to every student."

Subby finds the actual articles in The Post too challenging so they rely on the headline.

To be fair, I don't think "everyone is welcome" is really true. Big enough group shows up not in the title noises will be made and fits thrown because exclusively is in the title. I suspect it would be small group making the noise at least though but it gives a place for that to fester if they are not called on it like this guy.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ccZk_e3T​c5s?start=80]

Ok...the school says it's open to every student. That's what they can control. They can't control if a small group of noise makers makes noise about it.

That's a load of horse shiat. It's a private school.


And? Walk me through how their private status allows for them to preemptively ID and shut down a student that wants to make noise about a subject.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The university on Tuesday issued a statement on Twitter regarding the graduation ceremonies, saying the events "exist in addition to, not instead of, University-wide commencement and individual school Class Days," and are "voluntary" and "open to every student."

You know some white asshat Trump supporter (I know, redundant) is going to show up at one the ceremonies for POC graduates and try to make a point about reverse racism.

"I'm graduating from the engineering school too and you said that this was open to every student! Now you're saying it's only for black students? I'm being discriminated against! Call Judge Jeanine!"
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: granolasteak: Sounds like the school is having a regular commencement and these other graduations are a completely voluntary opportunity for traditionally marginalized people to celebrate their unique situations if they wish.  Also, everyone is invited to every ceremony.

It sounds frankly exhausting but nobody is being denied attendance to any of the graduations.

Safe spaces really are a sad necessity.

Everyone is supposed to be at home, for starters, so you don't need "safe spaces".

Also, I know Columbia isn't in a great neighborhood, but explain how people are going to be in danger without segregation between members of the student body.

It seriously sounds like you would have voted against Brown in Brown v. Board of Education if the Board of Education had put a different spin on their case.


I appreciate your strawman premise of safe spaces. The poe slaw is really slathered thick on this one so I really don't know how seriously we should take you. Hey, maybe you're sincere and just have terrible reading everything comprehension.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeadLever: Seems like this is getting more and more correct by the day.

[YouTube video: When Wokes and Racists Actually Agree on Everything]


I'm sorry but that video is complete malarkey there's actually quite a lot of nuance between woke and racist the connections this video make are so superficial that it's insulting
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As they say Liberty, Equality, Fraternity.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm sorry but that video is complete malarkey there's actually quite a lot of nuance between woke and racist the connections this video make are so superficial that it's insulting


You'll get over it.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Intrepid00: HotWingConspiracy: Intrepid00: HotWingConspiracy: The university on Tuesday issued a statement on Twitter regarding the graduation ceremonies, saying the events "exist in addition to, not instead of, University-wide commencement and individual school Class Days," and are "voluntary" and "open to every student."

Subby finds the actual articles in The Post too challenging so they rely on the headline.

To be fair, I don't think "everyone is welcome" is really true. Big enough group shows up not in the title noises will be made and fits thrown because exclusively is in the title. I suspect it would be small group making the noise at least though but it gives a place for that to fester if they are not called on it like this guy.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ccZk_e3T​c5s?start=80]

Ok...the school says it's open to every student. That's what they can control. They can't control if a small group of noise makers makes noise about it.

That's a load of horse shiat. It's a private school.

And? Walk me through how their private status allows for them to preemptively ID and shut down a student that wants to make noise about a subject.


They can eject them from said event much easier than a public school.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Segregation is a retrograde decision. The university, The military, large business organizations, government etc. should constantly be working for integration, not encouraging Balkanization.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HeadLever: waxbeans: I'm sorry but that video is complete malarkey there's actually quite a lot of nuance between woke and racist the connections this video make are so superficial that it's insulting

You'll get over it.


You! Again? JFC you're worse than that case of crabs.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: HeadLever: Seems like this is getting more and more correct by the day.

[YouTube video: When Wokes and Racists Actually Agree on Everything]

I'm sorry but that video is complete malarkey there's actually quite a lot of nuance between woke and racist the connections this video make are so superficial that it's insulting


Hey, whatever helps you sleep at night.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: waxbeans: HeadLever: Seems like this is getting more and more correct by the day.

[YouTube video: When Wokes and Racists Actually Agree on Everything]

I'm sorry but that video is complete malarkey there's actually quite a lot of nuance between woke and racist the connections this video make are so superficial that it's insulting

Hey, whatever helps you sleep at night.


Actually six pack of beer helps me sleep at night so not sure how that's pertinent
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: HotWingConspiracy: Intrepid00: HotWingConspiracy: Intrepid00: HotWingConspiracy: The university on Tuesday issued a statement on Twitter regarding the graduation ceremonies, saying the events "exist in addition to, not instead of, University-wide commencement and individual school Class Days," and are "voluntary" and "open to every student."

Subby finds the actual articles in The Post too challenging so they rely on the headline.

To be fair, I don't think "everyone is welcome" is really true. Big enough group shows up not in the title noises will be made and fits thrown because exclusively is in the title. I suspect it would be small group making the noise at least though but it gives a place for that to fester if they are not called on it like this guy.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ccZk_e3T​c5s?start=80]

Ok...the school says it's open to every student. That's what they can control. They can't control if a small group of noise makers makes noise about it.

That's a load of horse shiat. It's a private school.

And? Walk me through how their private status allows for them to preemptively ID and shut down a student that wants to make noise about a subject.

They can eject them from said event much easier than a public school.


But...that's still not the ability to control if someone wants to make noise about it.
 
orbister
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Do they have a non-binary graduation for everybody who didn't study CompSci?
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm not in love with this, but I get it.  I've skipped the three graduations I could have attended for myself since the last mandatory one in junior high school. I did attend a roomate's law school graduation after his dad guilted me into it.

Dad was an immigrant, a Texas border politician, and sent both his kids to ivy league undergrad and both went to grad or professional schools after that. I arrived late (on time), stood at the back, left at true close (early), etc. It was okay.

I enjoyed the kente cloth graduation stoles the black and African law grads chose to wear. Cheerful, lovely, distinctive from a distance. I don't know if a separate graduate and professional school ceremony for minority grads would have been popular with the minority students I knew then? I'd hoped my classmates would want to participate with all of their classmates, but perhaps not, or perhaps they'd have wanted both.

/ I was the only white, straight guy in my MSW cadre. It was interesting to be one of the pinkos at law school and walk across campus and be the big rednecky Southern guy everyone was waiting to white-mansplain shiat at the social work college. I learned a lot being, briefly each week, in the minority in that setting. I had few rough bits that needed smoothing down, fewer than many folks I grew up with, but they were there.
 
rfenster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I didn't realize that the Columbia School of Broadcasting had a large enough graduating class to break it up into multiple commencements.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: You! Again? JFC you're worse than that case of crabs.


I have a feeling you are speaking from experience.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Intrepid00: HotWingConspiracy: Intrepid00: HotWingConspiracy: Intrepid00: HotWingConspiracy: The university on Tuesday issued a statement on Twitter regarding the graduation ceremonies, saying the events "exist in addition to, not instead of, University-wide commencement and individual school Class Days," and are "voluntary" and "open to every student."

Subby finds the actual articles in The Post too challenging so they rely on the headline.

To be fair, I don't think "everyone is welcome" is really true. Big enough group shows up not in the title noises will be made and fits thrown because exclusively is in the title. I suspect it would be small group making the noise at least though but it gives a place for that to fester if they are not called on it like this guy.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ccZk_e3T​c5s?start=80]

Ok...the school says it's open to every student. That's what they can control. They can't control if a small group of noise makers makes noise about it.

That's a load of horse shiat. It's a private school.

And? Walk me through how their private status allows for them to preemptively ID and shut down a student that wants to make noise about a subject.

They can eject them from said event much easier than a public school.

But...that's still not the ability to control if someone wants to make noise about it.


If we are getting technical then they could just not have the events then there is nothing to make a noise about x group got into y group.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HeadLever: waxbeans: You! Again? JFC you're worse than that case of crabs.

I have a feeling you are speaking from experience.


worse than that case


Those four words imply as much
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So if you are a poor Black lesbian, you are somewhat pressured to go to 5 different graduation ceremonies?

Sounds exhausting.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: HotWingConspiracy: Intrepid00: HotWingConspiracy: Intrepid00: HotWingConspiracy: Intrepid00: HotWingConspiracy: The university on Tuesday issued a statement on Twitter regarding the graduation ceremonies, saying the events "exist in addition to, not instead of, University-wide commencement and individual school Class Days," and are "voluntary" and "open to every student."

Subby finds the actual articles in The Post too challenging so they rely on the headline.

To be fair, I don't think "everyone is welcome" is really true. Big enough group shows up not in the title noises will be made and fits thrown because exclusively is in the title. I suspect it would be small group making the noise at least though but it gives a place for that to fester if they are not called on it like this guy.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ccZk_e3T​c5s?start=80]

Ok...the school says it's open to every student. That's what they can control. They can't control if a small group of noise makers makes noise about it.

That's a load of horse shiat. It's a private school.

And? Walk me through how their private status allows for them to preemptively ID and shut down a student that wants to make noise about a subject.

They can eject them from said event much easier than a public school.

But...that's still not the ability to control if someone wants to make noise about it.

If we are getting technical then they could just not have the events then there is nothing to make a noise about x group got into y group.


Yeah they decided against that. It turns out they don't mind honoring and acknowledging their diverse student population and the only people chuffed about don't even go to school there.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Basically:  headline + article info spin + wharbelgahbrble it generates = the article author and their editor should have their hands hammered casino style and bared from communicating with more than 5 people at a time ever.


I find that 90% of people would calm down by about 70%, and have a 50% improved understanding of the world, if just 30% of all Entertainewsganda vanished/ceased/was no more.


That is Entertainment + news + propaganda all rolled into one and treated as if it was real, important and informative.
When it's just a hate burger with a bullshiat patty, designed to keep stupid people riled up over their shallow simpleton chimp brained stupid shiat.


For a lot of us, there was no point in coming down out of the trees, they were perfectly content there, in their animal brained ladder rung hierarchy jungle life, where complicated notions of social equality were irrelevant.

But i'm sure if we get them all the ballot box and count their votes as equal and treat their opinions about how civilization should be conducted as equally needing to be considered, this will all turn out just fine. Right?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Intrepid00: HotWingConspiracy: Intrepid00: HotWingConspiracy: Intrepid00: HotWingConspiracy: Intrepid00: HotWingConspiracy: The university on Tuesday issued a statement on Twitter regarding the graduation ceremonies, saying the events "exist in addition to, not instead of, University-wide commencement and individual school Class Days," and are "voluntary" and "open to every student."

Subby finds the actual articles in The Post too challenging so they rely on the headline.

To be fair, I don't think "everyone is welcome" is really true. Big enough group shows up not in the title noises will be made and fits thrown because exclusively is in the title. I suspect it would be small group making the noise at least though but it gives a place for that to fester if they are not called on it like this guy.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ccZk_e3T​c5s?start=80]

Ok...the school says it's open to every student. That's what they can control. They can't control if a small group of noise makers makes noise about it.

That's a load of horse shiat. It's a private school.

And? Walk me through how their private status allows for them to preemptively ID and shut down a student that wants to make noise about a subject.

They can eject them from said event much easier than a public school.

But...that's still not the ability to control if someone wants to make noise about it.

If we are getting technical then they could just not have the events then there is nothing to make a noise about x group got into y group.

Yeah they decided against that. It turns out they don't mind honoring and acknowledging their diverse student population and the only people chuffed about don't even go to school there.


Oh, I see now we are just going to ignore my argument it can create a place for division to fester with example video of that happening by trying to spin it that it isn't being inclusive if it isn't done.
 
Magnus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Shockingzulu: The university said the event was organized by a group of students and eventually did not take place because it would have been "at odds with university policies."

Turns out  article was completely unnecessary


THIS IS AN OUTRAGE!!!!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: that video is complete malarkey, there's actually quite a lot of nuance between woke and racist


Woke Guy: "People of Color"

Racist Guy: "Colored People"
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.