(UPI)   Not News: Dog bites man. News: Man bites dog. Fark: Dog drives man's car into building   (upi.com) divider line
7
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did the dog release the emergency brake too?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 850x1313]


Subtle
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Garp bit Bonkey.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

morg: Did the dog release the emergency brake too?


It sounds like bs, doesn't it? Unless the jeep had a manual transmission I find it very hard to believe.

1. The car was "parked", so ebrake, in gear and off or parking brake applied.
2.  Most modern cars with auto trans (and that jeep looked modern) need a foot depressing the brake to move it into drive from park
3. If a manual trans and if knocking the shifter into neutral from a gear would let the car roll, the car should have been leaning on the gear already, preventing it from slipping out of gear. Ever tried to shift on a hill?
4. A dog can't press the brake and shift gears at the same time.

I think the person left their automatic transmission car in Drive and left the vehicle, then blamed the dog when it hit something.
 
