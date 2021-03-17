 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Everyone's favorite stowaway foiled at the last minute by her ankle monitor alarm   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
15
    More: Amusing, Elections, Cook County, Illinois, Voter turnout, Voting system, Voting, Absentee ballot, Voter registration, Fiscal year  
•       •       •

1052 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2021 at 4:30 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Has anyone tried asking her why she's doing this? She's 69, perhaps she's simply trying to join the mile high club before she passes away.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe the airlines should hire her, since she clearly finds weaknesses in their procedures.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amateur.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know she's wasting a lot of their time, but charging an old lady with an obvious mental condition with a felony seems extreme.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Maybe the airlines should hire her, since she clearly finds weaknesses in their procedures.


Well, considering that she got caught on her last several attempts it sounds like the airlines have already learned all her tricks.  Or at least the security at O'Hare has learned her tricks.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're mad because she shows what a farce the TSA is.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: I know she's wasting a lot of their time, but charging an old lady with an obvious mental condition with a felony seems extreme.


Cops in IL aren't brightest crayons in the box yknow.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does she speak jive?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: I know she's wasting a lot of their time, but charging an old lady with an obvious mental condition with a felony seems extreme.


In the US, it might be the easiest way to get her actual treatment for her ailment.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neondistraction: TheHighlandHowler: Maybe the airlines should hire her, since she clearly finds weaknesses in their procedures.

Well, considering that she got caught on her last several attempts it sounds like the airlines have already learned all her tricks.  Or at least the security at O'Hare has learned her tricks.


Her mug shot is posted in every TSA lounge in the country. As slow as they are, she's hard to miss.

They got her this time, but she will fly again. And she won't have a ticket. I would totally sit next to her on a flight and buy her all the drinks she wanted. Best serial-anything ever.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

For a brief moment I thought this story held far more intrigue than it did.  Oh well, you're still an inspiration to us all, Ms. Hartman!
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mudd's woman: Amateur.

[Fark user image 217x232]


Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image 614x57]

For a brief moment I thought this story held far more intrigue than it did.  Oh well, you're still an inspiration to us all, Ms. Hartman!


My mind went right to that. Great movie.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should really settle down for the nomadic railyard vagabond life. Airports have too much security
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What I don't understand is how she's been able to board a plane in the past with no boarding pass.

Can someone inlighten me?
 
blodyholy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

blodyholy: What I don't understand is how she's been able to board a plane in the past with no boarding pass.

Can someone inlighten me?


*enlighten
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.