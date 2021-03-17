 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Thanks coronavirus pandemic, the world has lost its libido   (theguardian.com) divider line
14
    More: Sad, Human sexuality, Sexual intercourse, Human sexual behavior, sex life, Personal life, silver lining of lockdown, couple's sex life, much stress  
•       •       •

479 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2021 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
a mosquito
my burrito
YEAH!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm getting the same amount of sex with other people now as before.. none.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nearly half of the respondents reported a decline in the frequency of sexual behaviour, including masturbation

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can only speak for myself, but libido hasn't dropped. Just opportunity and increase in caution.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Corona had nothing to do with mine- I'm just old.
 
OBBN
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ. People can't handle a damm  thing anymore without it destroying them.

Get over it cupcake.
 
JeffMD
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Speak for yourself sub, my virtual harem in virtamate has never been stronger.
 
MagicChicken [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's almost like depression might cause people not to want to bone. Gosh.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Since my wife and I are now expecting #2 this year, I'm going to authoritatively say your results may vary
 
Keethera
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Me and my wife are copulating way more than before corona. We sort of rediscovered sex as therapy.  3 times a week.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We've all put on weight, we're around each other 24/7, and the kids are always at home.

Under these conditions Caligula would be all "Ehh, let's just watch Theodoricus Juvencao"
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Alphax: I'm getting the same amount of sex with other people now as before.. none.


Game Face, Bro. Game Face!
 
Greylight
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Investment in dating apps is threefold.  Tinder is giving out 1000 free covid inoculations.  Most surveys show that people are more willing than ever to start hooking up.  2021 is going to be another roaring 20's.  I'm still going to take my time.  I'm old, so it is to be expected, but I seriously doubt there is going to be any problem with libido in general over the next few years.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.