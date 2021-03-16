 Skip to content
(CNN)   Dude has better penmanship than most farkers, I'd bet   (cnn.com) divider line
20
    More: Spiffy, Employment, Ryan Lowry, Vicki Salemi, Recruitment, Ryan's father, high school program, coffee shop, post-graduate  
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Could we trade this guy for the one in NC with 9 year old girl script?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Employers that hire special needs people for publicity or tax advantage are usually scum.  But there are plenty that work with groups of challenged people just fine.  It's all about finding what works for both the individual and the employer.

Good luck to this guy.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That animation is pretty dusty work.

*snurf*
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Someone didn't give him a lesson in how to wear a mask.  That's sh*tty of me, I hope this kid gets the best chances, he could very well be exceptional and excel in the right places.  He might best benefit from a social worker and programs that help sensitize him to work environments such as those offered by Goodwill before seeking full-time employment.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA, "...one that stood out is Exceptional Minds, a three-year program designed to teach people with autism about animation...."

JFC, talk about a niche training program.  It did inspire me to start my own NGO, though.  It'll be called Hop2It Inuit!  It's a training program for left-handed, albino Eskimos with a peg leg who wish to compete in the high jump at the Olympic level.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm envious. I've been typing since I was six and my penmanship is trash.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I'm envious. I've been typing since I was six and my penmanship is trash.


I'm on 'vacation,' runt-herding really, and one of my projects is to write everything by hand and work on getting it more lettery. It's all about the practise.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: FTFA, "...one that stood out is Exceptional Minds, a three-year program designed to teach people with autism about animation...."

JFC, talk about a niche training program.  It did inspire me to start my own NGO, though.  It'll be called Hop2It Inuit!  It's a training program for left-handed, albino Eskimos with a peg leg who wish to compete in the high jump at the Olympic level.


Not to interrupt your standup routine, I'm just guessing that the people who set that up realized that there's a correlation between autism, math skills, being happy to work on their own at very repetitive tasks and figured they'll set them up in animation.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This guy is only asking the world for a shot and he will deliver. On another thread we have a has been D list celebrity shilling clothes with his face because he has some memory of celebrity.
Life is not fair
 
daffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Employers that hire special needs people for publicity or tax advantage are usually scum.  But there are plenty that work with groups of challenged people just fine.  It's all about finding what works for both the individual and the employer.

Good luck to this guy.


My sister worked as a Manager at a chain restaurant. She started a program to higher people with special needs. They would bus tables roll the silverware in napkins. It was a big hit with everyone. The restaurant received an award. Then told her to fire them all. When she said no, they fired her as well as the workers. She sued and won a lot of money for herself and the workers. She always care for others.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Abba - Take A Chance On Me (Official Video)
Youtube -crgQGdpZR0
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Funny, I just read that article but knew exactly which one subby was referring to.

And yes, he certainly does have better penmanship than most of us. Hope the dude gets the job he's looking for and is very successful in his career.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: LordBeavis: FTFA, "...one that stood out is Exceptional Minds, a three-year program designed to teach people with autism about animation...."

JFC, talk about a niche training program.  It did inspire me to start my own NGO, though.  It'll be called Hop2It Inuit!  It's a training program for left-handed, albino Eskimos with a peg leg who wish to compete in the high jump at the Olympic level.

Not to interrupt your standup routine, I'm just guessing that the people who set that up realized that there's a correlation between autism, math skills, being happy to work on their own at very repetitive tasks and figured they'll set them up in animation.


Not to interrupt your assumption that correlation is causation, but my autistic kid can not even write the number 2 or hold a peb for that matter but reads 3 grade levels above his own. Ain't all counting toothpicks.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Funny, I just read that article but knew exactly which one subby was referring to.

And yes, he certainly does have better penmanship than most of us. Hope the dude gets the job he's looking for and is very successful in his career.



Years ago ( in a galaxy far, far away, but that another story) I worked with a guy in his 50s who had the most beautiful penmanship. He wrote with his arm, and not just his wrist. He said he was taught that technique as a child and always used it. Bonus plus - it was cursive.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you change your mind
I'm the first in line
Yes, folks, I'm still free
Take a chance on me
If you need me, let me know
Gonna be around....
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The pen is mightier.

/BUCK FUTTAH
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fireproof: [YouTube video: Abba - Take A Chance On Me (Official Video)]


Will shiat.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I'm envious. I've been typing since I was six and my penmanship is trash.


I've been typing since I was 18 because my penmanship is trash.

Professor: you can hand in the first draft written by hand
Me: It's ok, it'll be typed
Professor: oh, you don't have to, I'm fine with-
Me: I insist
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I moved to Australia when I was 9 and some of their cursive letters are different so I had a tough time, earning an F in handwriting when I started.  I finally got reasonably proficient at it and then we moved back to the US, and I again got beat up over my handwriting.  In 6th grade, I'd had enough and just started printing everything.
 
