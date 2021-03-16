 Skip to content
(Baltimore Sun)   Woman dying in Vermont, and as her daughter in Baltimore prepares for a last visit, she asks the owners of Ekiben how to make their tempura broccoli, which mom loved every time she visited. Owners said "Only way to do it right - we cook it there"   (baltimoresun.com) divider line
    Baltimore, Berger Cookies, Fells Point farmers market, Rina's mom, Love, outpouring of love, Facebook group, Baltimore city Councilman Zeke Cohen  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
That right there is a beautiful story.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Awesome.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Wonderful, heart-warming story.  Great find, subby.

Awfully dusty in here *sniff*
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Neat. Tempura broccoli sounds interesting. Battered , deep fried broccoli? If so, I think I'd like that.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Ekiben, enjoy your well-deserved flood of new customers.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If someone is upset by what happened in Georgia last night, this story is your succor.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: Ekiben, enjoy your well-deserved flood of new customers.


On my list of lunch places next time I'm down that way
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plot twist. Fried broccoli is a carcinogen.


/see you guys in hell
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little heavy on the onions.

/sniffle
//thanks, Subby, we needed this
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, what's a Berger cookie?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
💜FIHR.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing story how real farking Americans help other americans.

Asian americans cater to white americans because they do not see color but they see an American in need because in reality americans are americans.

Let us see if Fox reports this.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Okay, what's a Berger cookie?


It's a Baltimore thing. They're fine, nothing special, but Baltimore doesn't have many "things" so they go with what they got.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice story (well, except for the terminal cancer part, of course), and I have to say, broccoli tempura sounds intriguing.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, what do ya tip for something like that?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Restaurant Owner:

My Mom is dying. How can we say fark Cancer?

Sincerely.
Loving Son.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ooooh its mighty dusty in here.
Not sure when I'll get to Baltimore, but I'll have to put this place on the list if/when I ever go.
 
Hack Patooey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Gee, what do ya tip for something like that?


I think you up the number of times you visit from every other week to twice a week.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad there are still some good people in the world.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Memo to self, once I've had my jabs, go to Fells Point and eat at Ekiben.

/haven't been to Fells in years
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deserves hero tag.
 
MinxMyrna
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What a great story!  *sniff*  I really need to do something about all the dust in here.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hard to get started at work when everything is suddenly a bit blurry!
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: Nice story (well, except for the terminal cancer part, of course), and I have to say, broccoli tempura sounds intriguing.


We fondue every New Year's and frying up veggies dunked in tempura is always part of it. Broccoli and cauliflower are both amazing.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

question_dj: If someone is upset by what happened in Georgia last night, this story is your succor.


Silly boy, all this publicity will undoubtedly make the restaurant and its owners a prime target of some RWNJ with an assault rifle.

Murikans can't have good things and good feels. That's soshulizm.

{sarcasm} BTW, didn't you know that deep fried white baby intestines are a prime ingredient of the Chinese delicacy Somyungguy? It's true; I heard it on the Judge Jeanine Pirro Show. (hic)

Also, do these yellow invaders have their green cards?{/sarcasm}
 
buster_v
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now I want tempura broccoli.

/Yes I'm fat.
//I eat when I'm sad.
///That's my secret, Cap, I'm always sad.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"God, I'm dying for some tempura broccoli... no!  Not like that!"
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

tuxq: Plot twist. Fried broccoli is a carcinogen.


/see you guys in hell


Meh.
Life is a carcinogen. Every time your cells divide they may fark it up and create the cancer that will eventually kill you.
Just chill and try the fried broccoli.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Okay, what's a Berger cookie?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Berger_​C​ookies
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

robertus: Memo to self, once I've had my jabs, go to Fells Point and eat at Ekiben.

/haven't been to Fells in years


Yup. Will be worth the drive up from DC, even though I will have to rent a car as well.
 
daffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tuxq: Plot twist. Fried broccoli is a carcinogen.


/see you guys in hell


My brother in law fries it with cheese. Then we dip it in a mustard sauce. It is the only way to eat veggies.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: robertus: Memo to self, once I've had my jabs, go to Fells Point and eat at Ekiben.

/haven't been to Fells in years

Yup. Will be worth the drive up from DC, even though I will have to rent a car as well.


Haven't been up there in years, maybe after I get my shot.

/In my office near BWI
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's stories like this that make me feel that maybe there might be some slight bit of hope yet for humanity.  But then I go to the politics tab and realize all hope is lost.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tuxq: Plot twist. Fried broccoli is a carcinogen.

/see you guys in hell



I was going to blame the MSG, but never mind as long as someone has made the snarky comment that the fried broccoli might be what gave her the cancer.

/like there's any chance I'd get into Heaven?
 
