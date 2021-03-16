 Skip to content
(CNN)   Sad ending for eight people shot at three different Atlanta-area massage parlors   (cnn.com) divider line
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
8 are confirmed dead now.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In other news, Robert Kraft will be skipping all future Super Bowls played in Georgia.
 
invictus2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
farkin triads
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But at least other people were able to feel safe in their homes because they have a gun too.
I love how everybody thinks this math makes sense.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Young's Asian Massage? Sounds legit.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Blame it on Trump for repeatedly calling it the China Virus.
Stupid sheeple do stupid things.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
OMG, submitter. I haven't laughed that hard inappropriately since George Carlin said "The wrong two Beatles died."
 
mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Someone already make a happy ending joke?
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

invictus2: farkin triads


guess again
 
schubie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's a white 20 year old ginger neckbeard incel
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

corq: invictus2: farkin triads

guess again


Yup, skinny white dude with no lips.
 
r1niceboy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm betting this guy owns at least one hat that is of a bright scarlet, crimson, or candy apple shade
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Seems like the gun violence epidemic didn't get stamped out by the lockdown...
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

r1niceboy: I'm betting this guy owns at least one hat that is of a bright scarlet, crimson, or candy apple shade


The pic I saw had him in a cameo archery hat.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Usually the customer doesn't rub one out.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Somebody's cleaning up loose ends.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, let's review who might do this:

Incel
Qanon follower thinking they were investigating human trafficking
Racist
Competitor
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
3 separate parlors - I don't care if he is a daywalker, sounds like some organized crime.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Guns, is there anything they CAN'T do?

They can wound, they can maim, they can kill, I mean, the possibilities are endless.
 
Dr. Nightmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bthom37: So, let's review who might do this:

Incel
Qanon follower thinking they were investigating human trafficking
Racist
Competitor


My guess is on a combo of the first three.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bthom37: So, let's review who might do this:

Incel
Qanon follower thinking they were investigating human trafficking
Racist
Competitor


Youth in Asia Enthusiasts?
 
invictus2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BadReligion: corq: invictus2: farkin triads

guess again

Yup, skinny white dude with no lips.


at least  he moisturize

/ dear lord if he didn't
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Usually the customer doesn't rub one out.


You sick eeeevil magnificent bastage.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Now, before we go jumping to conclusions, I've been told by various farkers who are totally acting in good faith and not at all trolling that all the violence against Asian Americans has been perpetrated by black men and that's why the mainstream MSM media isn't covering it.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Oh. Huh. Weird.
 
Fissile
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Can we haz gun control now?  Oh right, thoughts and prayers.
 
bthom37
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He's been caught.

And yep, I'm gonna guess incel:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Incel?
Fervent Christian?
Xenophobe?
Unhappy Customer?
Armed Robber?

Maybe all of the above.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dr. Nightmare: bthom37: So, let's review who might do this:

Incel
Qanon follower thinking they were investigating human trafficking
Racist
Competitor

My guess is on a combo of the first three.


If no buffet is available just go for the combo platter
 
Dr. Nightmare
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Now, before we go jumping to conclusions, I've been told by various farkers who are totally acting in good faith and not at all trolling that all the violence against Asian Americans has been perpetrated by black men and that's why the mainstream MSM media isn't covering it.

Oh. Huh. Weird.


[pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]

Oh. Huh. Weird.


I wonder what his 4chan login is.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Incel?
Fervent Christian?
Xenophobe?
Unhappy Customer?
Armed Robber?

Maybe all of the above.


I don't think all of the above.  But likely most of them.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Guns, is there anything they CAN'T do?

They can wound, they can maim, they can kill, I mean, the possibilities are endless.


You know the one thing they can't undo?
They can't unkill a love when you accidentally killed.
And yet people insist on owning them.
But I'm the stupid one? Hahaha
 
bthom37
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Now, before we go jumping to conclusions, I've been told by various farkers who are totally acting in good faith and not at all trolling that all the violence against Asian Americans has been perpetrated by black men and that's why the mainstream MSM media isn't covering it.

Oh. Huh. Weird.


[pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]

Oh. Huh. Weird.


Yeah, that guy is really trying the Blues Brothers "The Jew is using the Black for muscle" schtick, and no one is biting.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I once went to a Polish massage parlor and I ended up changing their lightbulbs.
 
valenumr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BadReligion: corq: invictus2: farkin triads

guess again

Yup, skinny white dude with no lips.


Did that get updated?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
valenumr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Now, before we go jumping to conclusions, I've been told by various farkers who are totally acting in good faith and not at all trolling that all the violence against Asian Americans has been perpetrated by black men and that's why the mainstream MSM media isn't covering it.

Oh. Huh. Weird.


[pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]

Oh. Huh. Weird.


Well, that answers one question...
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Welp, this is actual sad and all, but this is obligatory:

Sad Ending - Cyanide & Happiness Shorts
Youtube me5rX7Y9XKU
 
valenumr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dr. Nightmare: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Now, before we go jumping to conclusions, I've been told by various farkers who are totally acting in good faith and not at all trolling that all the violence against Asian Americans has been perpetrated by black men and that's why the mainstream MSM media isn't covering it.

Oh. Huh. Weird.

I wonder what his 4chan login is.


[pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]

Oh. Huh. Weird.

I wonder what his 4chan login is.


Do you even 4chan?
/This was foretold...
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: I once went to a Polish massage parlor and I ended up changing their lightbulbs.


What year is it? 1952?  Polish jokes?  We've moved on.  Try the Mexicans to stay current.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Welp, this is actual sad and all, but this is obligatory:

[YouTube video: Sad Ending - Cyanide & Happiness Shorts]


Old yeller.
For the Red Fern grows.
Sad endings

Every Disney movie sad opening.

Do adults secretly hate children?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Declassify Issue: I once went to a Polish massage parlor and I ended up changing their lightbulbs.

What year is it? 1952?  Polish jokes?  We've moved on.  Try the Mexicans to stay current.


I went to a Mexican massage parlor once. And I asked him how many employees they had.
And he said only Juan.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The Googles Do Nothing: Declassify Issue: I once went to a Polish massage parlor and I ended up changing their lightbulbs.

What year is it? 1952?  Polish jokes?  We've moved on.  Try the Mexicans to stay current.

I went to a Mexican massage parlor once. And I asked him how many employees they had.
And he said only Juan.


Ay yi yi!  No es bueno!
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LowbrowDeluxe: Welp, this is actual sad and all, but this is obligatory:

[YouTube video: Sad Ending - Cyanide & Happiness Shorts]

Old yeller.
For the Red Fern grows.
Sad endings

Every Disney movie sad opening.

Do adults secretly hate children?


No. Not secretly.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Now, before we go jumping to conclusions, I've been told by various farkers who are totally acting in good faith and not at all trolling that all the violence against Asian Americans has been perpetrated by black men and that's why the mainstream MSM media isn't covering it.

Oh. Huh. Weird.


[pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]

Oh. Huh. Weird.


Why in the name of god would someone shave everything off except the neckbeard?
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No boom boom for mamasan.....
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
After the second time I got shot at a massage parlor, I would definitely stop going to massage parlors.
 
ongbok
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not kind shots you expect to hear about at a massage parlor
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Now, before we go jumping to conclusions, I've been told by various farkers who are totally acting in good faith and not at all trolling that all the violence against Asian Americans has been perpetrated by black men and that's why the mainstream MSM media isn't covering it.

Oh. Huh. Weird.


[pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]

Oh. Huh. Weird.


I'm detecting a missing chin.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It wasn't Furio.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Now, before we go jumping to conclusions, I've been told by various farkers who are totally acting in good faith and not at all trolling that all the violence against Asian Americans has been perpetrated by black men and that's why the mainstream MSM media isn't covering it.

Oh. Huh. Weird.


[pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]

Oh. Huh. Weird.


Also, lol, NBC News had a front-page story on anti-Asian racism within the last week.
 
