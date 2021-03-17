 Skip to content
 
(People Magazine)   How they plan to prevent covid infections for the Tokyo Olympics torch run. Might I suggest using that torch to kill it with fire   (people.com) divider line
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is there a "kill it with fire" trifecta at play here? Or is subby submitting multiple headlines with next to no creativity...?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a problem that will solve itself, but still I'd move out of the neighborhood.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have everyone who touches the torch use hand sanitizer just before they get it. Don't even need a torch, just have the flame pass from hand to hand.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unexpected "kill it with fire" trifecta in play.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmm, I'm a little late. Is there such a thing as a "'kill it with fire' trifecta" trifecta?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ImpendingCynic: Hmm, I'm a little late. Is there such a thing as a "'kill it with fire' trifecta" trifecta?


That would be known as a superfecta, I think.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wendigogo: ImpendingCynic: Hmm, I'm a little late. Is there such a thing as a "'kill it with fire' trifecta" trifecta?

That would be known as a superfecta, I think.


But if a trifecta trifecta doesn't happen, would that be a neinfecta?
 
