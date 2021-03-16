 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   Russian kids are infamous for being daredevil adrenaline junkies, but this is just getting ridiculous   (thedrive.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Parachuting, Paratrooper, Russian Aerospace Forces Mil Mi-8, Parachute, Mil Mi-24, main parachute, Chita Cheryomushki Air Base, good idea  
•       •       •

910 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2021 at 1:41 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not near as much adrenalin had parachutist been snagged on a big jet transport.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No backup chute?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size

/its ok the snow broke his fall
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What kind of sick f*ck makes someone jump out of a helicopter?
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the symptoms of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome is impulse control and risk addiction.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: What kind of sick f*ck makes someone jump out of a helicopter?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/slowly raises hand
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

schubie: One of the symptoms of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome is impulse control and risk addiction.


Pretty much this. The Russians have created some great things, including art, literature and music. Dostoevsky is one of my favorite authors, but I think it's his bleak, literal view of the world that makes his books so great. Crime and Punishment was really good, but I think I like The Idiot the most.

It's a very depressing country. They celebrate eating cold tomato soup and drinking vodka. Which I'll admit, borscht is good, and I have no problem with vodka, but they don't necessarily make a happy society.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mrparks: What kind of sick f*ck makes someone jump out of a helicopter?


It's actually a lot of fun. I made some demo jumps from Army helicopters when I was in the Reserves. The Army got some good PR and I got free helicopter jumps.

Win-Win.
 
hammettman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe it's just me, imagining myself as the parachutist, but that chopper pilot seemed to take his damned time getting back down on the ground.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Russians are crazy people.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.