(Local10 WPLG)   It's a monster plant. KILL IT WITH FIRE   (local10.com)
9
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Local hottie Janine Stanwood makes TotalFark!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just have it go head to head with the kudzu.  Then nuke all of Florida to eliminate the winner.  No evacuations of people though - they might be bringing out seeds.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure the pythons are worse in the Everglades than any plant. Remove and secure all the mammals and kill the Everglades with fire. Pave the Everglades.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

phalamir: Just have it go head to head with the kudzu.  Then nuke all of Florida to eliminate the winner.  No evacuations of people though - they might be bringing out seeds

re-electing DeSantis, Rubio or Scott.

FTFY
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, kids...there's a reason we don't call them "controlled" burns anymore.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jake. It's Florida.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You have to use fire.

Lightning just heals it.

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why can't they employ people to tear it out and compost it?

Wouldn't that be a better use of resources for everyone?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Strike by night!
 
