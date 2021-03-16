 Skip to content
(Fox 16 Little Rock)   We had a crashing plane cam, now watch flaming van cam   (fox16.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Betting there's a cassette tape of Queen's Greatest Hits in there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patcarew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the cop is using the fire extinguisher on something that's on the concrete driveway, while ignoring the lawn fire. Fortunately there was a good guy with a couch cushion who knew how to use it.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
nwahomepage.comView Full Size


When "Free Candy" goes wrong...Next on Sick, Sad World!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unimpressed
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please, please, someone with better photoshop skills than I, add a smiling little girl.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched it and all I could think of was Freddy Lounds.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Please, please, someone with better photoshop skills than I, add a smiling little girl.


"Ask and ye shall receive....."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Please, please, someone with better photoshop skills than I, add a smiling little girl.


You forgot one other thing....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing video
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came to see flaming van.  Not disappointed.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop heroically leaps into action to save the lawn, THEN he asks "is everyone OK".  People stare blankly at the burning van in the ditch across the road.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

J_Kushner: Came to see flaming van.  Not disappointed.


bitrot.netView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driver: [64.media.tumblr.com image 500x213] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Betting there's a cassette tape of Queen's Greatest Hits in there.

[Fark user image 665x286]


Probably the one I lost back in '82.

/oomp oomp oomp
//another one bites the dust
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They just recalled the parking break on that model. There was a known issue of in which it could explode into napalm hellfire while parked.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Clicked on TFA, flaming van, leaving satisfied, would click again.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: J_Kushner: Came to see flaming van.  Not disappointed.

[bitrot.net image 364x606]


Yes!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Roofers.
 
