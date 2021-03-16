 Skip to content
 
(Click2Houston)   Houston Police don't say they had to shoot a 1-year old in the head, but they do say he had a history of tantrums and furtive movements
    More: Sick, American films, Constable, Houston Police Department, Daisha Smalls, Houston police officer, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Police, Crime  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
7 hours ago  
They are a like the male models in that Zoolander scene, completely clueless.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
6 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  

Bootleg:


JFC the racists are out in full force

I would never bring my 1 year old son to fill up my gas tank around 1:00 am what could go wrong? This is not the police's fault.
Why do cops still help them? This is what they do. Looking for payouts and she will cost us, because she is too lazy to get a job.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
No goo-goo gaa-gaa.  Just stop right there.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
J.F.C.
Is everything a target with these idiots?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
If you can't manage a tactical retreat you aren't just untrained, you have mental deficiencies.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  

Bootleg:


I did too. Bunch of painfully idiotic responses in there.
I'm beginning to see how Cruz, Cornyn, Abbott and Patrick got elected.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
56 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Bootleg:

JFC the racists are out in full force

I would never bring my 1 year old son to fill up my gas tank around 1:00 am what could go wrong? This is not the police's fault.
Why do cops still help them? This is what they do. Looking for payouts and she will cost us, because she is too lazy to get a job.


Ever since The Stain finally died, all of the American Taliban talk radio shart-jockeys are really trying their best to out-Nazi each other. The conservative victim-card flashing and furious whining of all their stupid slogans last week at my workplace was just farking ludicrous.
 
sinko swimo
56 minutes ago  
she's lucky to be alive. most cops are not crack shots.
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
56 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Bootleg:

JFC the racists are out in full force

I would never bring my 1 year old son to fill up my gas tank around 1:00 am what could go wrong? This is not the police's fault.
Why do cops still help them? This is what they do. Looking for payouts and she will cost us, because she is too lazy to get a job.


It's been awhile since I've been angry enough with someone to take them into the middle of nowhere, tie a rope around their legs and hang them from the tallest branch I can. If they can get down themselves, good for them. If they can't... meh.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
55 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: J.F.C.
Is everything a target with these idiots?


When all you have is a gun, you learn very quickly not to use it except in dire circumstances.

The police, OTOH, have carte blanche to shoot up the place without legal or professional consequences. Surprised they don't shoot even more babies.
 
Mad Canadian
55 minutes ago  
To be fair, the infant was probably teething, and that diaper...
 
DonkeyDixon
55 minutes ago  
ABAB
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
55 minutes ago  
Need to stop pedophiles from hurting children...Cops gotta shoot the baddies!

Sweating guy with button choice.jpeg
 
HerptheDerp
52 minutes ago  
Those comments are insane.

"I'd rather my kid was shot than kidnapped by a bad man"

I'd rather my kid was alive and unharmed. I swear people think that crime is like what Hollywood sells them. Most criminals are not looking to hurt people, there's no profit in that, most crime is because people need money or drugs, and violent crime pretty much is a result of needing either.

Rare is the criminal just sitting there on a bench going "I'm going to commit horrible atrocities against that person for no reason other than that's how I get my jollies"

Do they exist? Certainly, but they're super rare.

The criminal isn't looking to steal your kid, he's looking to escape the police, he's not even looking to hurt you, HE'S LOOKING TO ESCAPE THE POLICE. He might try violence as a result of that, but cops can stop a vehicle and the robber isn't likely to unstrap your kid to take as a hostage.

shiat, ya'll watch too many damn movies.
 
wademh
51 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Bootleg:

JFC the racists are out in full force

I would never bring my 1 year old son to fill up my gas tank around 1:00 am what could go wrong? This is not the police's fault.
Why do cops still help them? This is what they do. Looking for payouts and she will cost us, because she is too lazy to get a job.


I recall when my firstborn was young. If after about 20 minutes of pacing around the house with him didn't put him back to sleep it would be off to the car, buckle him into the car seat and go for a drive. And I was not the only Dad on the roads doing that so that his wife could at least get a few hours of sleep. Kid would fall asleep within minutes but of course wake up if you stopped too soon or took him out of the car seat. I promise you that it is a common story.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
50 minutes ago  
The simple fact that  officers LIED in their report of the incident should be cause their  dismissal and unpaid leave as the investigation happens

also what kind of piss poor training allows Officers such poor fire discipline to serve?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
49 minutes ago  
FTFA:"They also allege a discrepancy in the officer's account. Crump said Legend was hit in the head by a bullet and not grazed as police have described. The attorney's also said the police department's claim that Smalls was outside her car at the time of the shooting was false."

When did "lying in the police report" become proper procedure for US cops? I know it has been some time but has someone the date of the memo that must have been sent out by the police unions?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
47 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Bootleg:

JFC the racists are out in full force

I would never bring my 1 year old son to fill up my gas tank around 1:00 am what could go wrong? This is not the police's fault.
Why do cops still help them? This is what they do. Looking for payouts and she will cost us, because she is too lazy to get a job.


Does the chucklefark who made such a comment expect the mother to leave a 1 year old baby alone in the house at 1AM while she's out filling up her car?
 
grumpfuff
40 minutes ago  
Jesus f*ck, we need serious police reform. But that won't happen til the country wakes up and realizes cops don't care about you.
 
MurphyMurphy
40 minutes ago  
Is there anything these pants-pissing "heroes" can't fix with an indiscriminate hail of bullets?
 
OgreMagi
38 minutes ago  
I've said this before and I'll say it as many times as necessary.  Cops have zero care for the most basic rules of gun safety.  Especially rule #4, "be aware of your target and WHAT LIES BEYOND".  Cops don't care if they hit an innocent bystander.
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
37 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Those comments are insane.

"I'd rather my kid was shot than kidnapped by a bad man"

I'd rather my kid was alive and unharmed. I swear people think that crime is like what Hollywood sells them. Most criminals are not looking to hurt people, there's no profit in that, most crime is because people need money or drugs, and violent crime pretty much is a result of needing either.

Rare is the criminal just sitting there on a bench going "I'm going to commit horrible atrocities against that person for no reason other than that's how I get my jollies"

Do they exist? Certainly, but they're super rare.

The criminal isn't looking to steal your kid, he's looking to escape the police, he's not even looking to hurt you, HE'S LOOKING TO ESCAPE THE POLICE. He might try violence as a result of that, but cops can stop a vehicle and the robber isn't likely to unstrap your kid to take as a hostage.

shiat, ya'll watch too many damn movies.


Don't forget true crime shows.
 
OgreMagi
34 minutes ago  

kkinnison: The simple fact that officers LIED in their report of the incident should be cause their dismissal and unpaid leave as the investigation happens


Cops lie so often that we should automatically assume their reports are pure bullshiate.
 
testosteronephobe
33 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I've said this before and I'll say it as many times as necessary.  Cops have zero care for the most basic rules of gun safety.  Especially rule #4, "be aware of your target and WHAT LIES BEYOND".  Cops don't care if they hit an innocent bystander.


You'll say it as many times as necessary for what?
Who do you think is listening to you?
 
grumpfuff
31 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I've said this before and I'll say it as many times as necessary.  Cops have zero care for the most basic rules of gun safety.  Especially rule #4, "be aware of your target and WHAT LIES BEYOND".  Cops don't care if they hit an innocent bystander.


Considering what's happened lately, I'm curious what rules 1-3 are, because I'm pretty sure they've ignored those too. Hell, even without guns, they've ignored a bunch of rules.
 
OgreMagi
31 minutes ago  

testosteronephobe: OgreMagi: I've said this before and I'll say it as many times as necessary.  Cops have zero care for the most basic rules of gun safety.  Especially rule #4, "be aware of your target and WHAT LIES BEYOND".  Cops don't care if they hit an innocent bystander.

You'll say it as many times as necessary for what?
Who do you think is listening to you?


When enough people finally realize that cops are scum and we get some actual reform, then I'll stop.
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
29 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: Jesus f*ck, we need serious police reform. But that won't happen til the country wakes up and realizes cops don't care about you.


The police have no obligation to render aid:

"In the cases DeShaney vs. Winnebago and Town of Castle Rock vs. Gonzales, the supreme court has ruled that police agencies are not obligated to provide protection of citizens. In other words, police are well within their rights to pick and choose when to intervene to protect the lives and property of others - even when a threat is apparent."

Full article here.
 
OgreMagi
29 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: OgreMagi: I've said this before and I'll say it as many times as necessary.  Cops have zero care for the most basic rules of gun safety.  Especially rule #4, "be aware of your target and WHAT LIES BEYOND".  Cops don't care if they hit an innocent bystander.

Considering what's happened lately, I'm curious what rules 1-3 are, because I'm pretty sure they've ignored those too. Hell, even without guns, they've ignored a bunch of rules.


1. Always treat every gun as if it were loaded.
2. Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.
3. Always keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to shoot.
4. Always be sure of your target and beyond.
 
schubie
28 minutes ago  
God in heaven. That poor little baby. It might be a mercy if he died. fark and I do mean fark the police.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
27 minutes ago  
Look, the kid obviously had a gun, and both the perp and the kid was just about to shoot the cop. The cop had no choice  but to shoot both of them. And any witnesses or video that showed different should be totally ignored because of reasons too complex for civilians to understand.
 
mrparks
26 minutes ago  
"you saw it too, Brent? That baby was flashing signs"
 
anuran
26 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: vudukungfu: J.F.C.
Is everything a target with these idiots?

When all you have is a gun, you learn very quickly not to use it except in dire circumstances.

The police, OTOH, have carte blanche to shoot up the place without legal or professional consequences. Surprised they don't shoot even more babies.


You are responsible for every bullet that comes out of your gun unless you're a farking pig.
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
25 minutes ago  

testosteronephobe: OgreMagi: I've said this before and I'll say it as many times as necessary.  Cops have zero care for the most basic rules of gun safety.  Especially rule #4, "be aware of your target and WHAT LIES BEYOND".  Cops don't care if they hit an innocent bystander.

You'll say it as many times as necessary for what?
Who do you think is listening to you?


Username: "Hey look, it's everyone's favorite lady, "Miss Andry."

/is a transgender woman
//commenting because she's annoyed by tone
/// "Who do you think is listening to you?"
////Like, why should anyone listen to you?
 
Bruscar
25 minutes ago  
LEO is already spinning. HPD claims the officer shot toward the car out of concern for the mother's safety. I pray no one is ever concerned for my safety or the safety of my children in that manner.

Also, even had there been no baby in the car, veteran LEO Jackwagon fired his weapon toward gas pumps. Let's be clear, LEO shot his firearm toward the gas pumps because he was concerned about the safety of others.

HPD, you're drunk.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
25 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: vudukungfu: J.F.C.
Is everything a target with these idiots?

When all you have is a gun, you learn very quickly not to use it except in dire circumstances.

The police, OTOH, have carte blanche to shoot up the place without legal or professional consequences. Surprised they don't shoot even more babies.


Professional liability insurance and revoke qualified immunity.
 
Petey4335
24 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: weddingsinger: Bootleg:

JFC the racists are out in full force

I would never bring my 1 year old son to fill up my gas tank around 1:00 am what could go wrong? This is not the police's fault.
-------
Why do cops still help them? This is what they do. Looking for payouts and she will cost us, because she is too lazy to get a job.

Does the chucklefark who made such a comment expect the mother to leave a 1 year old baby alone in the house at 1AM while she's out filling up her car?


Or that in this day and age you can find childcare for every shift. Where I used to live my backyard faced a tiny strip mall with one. Elementary and middle schools were a few blocks in the other direction. Opened before school started and stayed open until 10 or 11 pm.

Every night id take a dog in the backyard and see kids picked up that late put a pit in my stomach. Kids would always be asleep, carried out to the car by a parent. For 5 days a week the only time those kids get to be home with mom and/or dad is a few hours while in bed. And childcare is not cheap by any means.

Every year i get more bitter. Every year i want to be farther and farther away from people. Just the crap people have to go through just to make it day to day. 

And really? Attempting to gun down a robber [sic]? When the fark did 'stuff' become more important than public safety?
 
MurphyMurphy
24 minutes ago  

testosteronephobe: OgreMagi: I've said this before and I'll say it as many times as necessary.  Cops have zero care for the most basic rules of gun safety.  Especially rule #4, "be aware of your target and WHAT LIES BEYOND".  Cops don't care if they hit an innocent bystander.

You'll say it as many times as necessary for what?
Who do you think is listening to you?


You and I are two. I imagine anyone else that reads the thread.
And then there are the others like him. Small in number, once.

People say what he says because 1) it makes sense and 2) someone else said it

A voice grows into a choir. Into a cacophony.

I saw a summer filled with people marching during a pandemic to join that voice last year.

A murder trial for a cop we may never have seen. Not a fix, but a start.

You ask who he thinks is listening him?
I ask, at this point, who ISN'T?
 
OgreMagi
24 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Look, the kid obviously had a gun, and both the perp and the kid was just about to shoot the cop. The cop had no choice  but to shoot both of them. And any witnesses or video that showed different should be totally ignored because of reasons too complex for civilians to understand.


You joke, but I guarantee you that the cops did a full background check on the mother hoping to find something, anything, that would make her look bad.  See, she was arrested for drugs when she was a teenager!  She had a joint, or something equally inconsequential.  Cops play dirty when you call them out, and they have a lot of resources at their disposal to ruin your life.
 
Robinfro
23 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: To be fair, the infant was probably teething, and that diaper...


"Diaper probably had 10 lbs of crack hidden in it & it was a drug exchange gone bad" says Police Union Representative

I open carry. I've ONCE, ONCE ever unsnapped my holster. At at homeless dude who was messing with my truck at a hotel & came at me thinking he'd get my keys. The hip action & "click"...I've never seen a Black dude go white (NOT being racist!! Just the blood running out of his face left him pale) & I had no (ok, slight, but I know better & have discipline) desire to fire random rounds to scare him or try to shoot him in the back.

Cops need better training. And better service weapons. I have a Walther P99AS 9mm (not a cop) because that extra 1/4 inch of pull can mean the difference between being twitchy, and farking killing someone. I prefer leaning toward safety. Every trigger pull has to be deliberate, not a reflex action gripping because of recoil.

This cop needs jail time. Period. He went for the suspect without regards to anyone around & didn't assess the situation. Missing a shot could've put a bullet into a crib in an apartment 30 yards away...if the kid hadn't been the one to catch it in the head.
 
olorin604
23 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: OgreMagi: I've said this before and I'll say it as many times as necessary.  Cops have zero care for the most basic rules of gun safety.  Especially rule #4, "be aware of your target and WHAT LIES BEYOND".  Cops don't care if they hit an innocent bystander.

Considering what's happened lately, I'm curious what rules 1-3 are, because I'm pretty sure they've ignored those too. Hell, even without guns, they've ignored a bunch of rules.


Treat every gun as if it is loaded Even after you yourself has verified it is not.

Never point a gun at anything you are not willing to destroy.

Keep your finger off the trigger until you are prepared to fire.

At least those were the ones I learned.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
23 minutes ago  
The baby's diaper was loaded, and the officer feared for their life
 
whr21
19 minutes ago  
Is shoot first ask questions later the only way we can train a police force?
As RW media blathers about western civilization.
By whose definition is any of this behavior civilized?
I tend to think gunning down the underclasses is not the beacon of liberty and freedom they claim.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
18 minutes ago  
It's just lucky for them that the kid turned out to be black, right?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
18 minutes ago  

anuran: leeksfromchichis: vudukungfu: J.F.C.
Is everything a target with these idiots?

When all you have is a gun, you learn very quickly not to use it except in dire circumstances.

The police, OTOH, have carte blanche to shoot up the place without legal or professional consequences. Surprised they don't shoot even more babies.

You are responsible for every bullet that comes out of your gun unless you're a farking pig.


That's my point.


If I shoot a kid in any set of circumstances, I'm going to be liable to criminal and civil penalties. Same with you, or any other citizens.

But cops get paid vacations while they investigate themselves and find nothing wrong.
 
OgreMagi
17 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: testosteronephobe: OgreMagi: I've said this before and I'll say it as many times as necessary.  Cops have zero care for the most basic rules of gun safety.  Especially rule #4, "be aware of your target and WHAT LIES BEYOND".  Cops don't care if they hit an innocent bystander.

You'll say it as many times as necessary for what?
Who do you think is listening to you?

You and I are two. I imagine anyone else that reads the thread.
And then there are the others like him. Small in number, once.

People say what he says because 1) it makes sense and 2) someone else said it

A voice grows into a choir. Into a cacophony.

I saw a summer filled with people marching during a pandemic to join that voice last year.

A murder trial for a cop we may never have seen. Not a fix, but a start.

You ask who he thinks is listening him?
I ask, at this point, who ISN'T?


Thank you thank you Murphy Murphy.  That's my point.  Is anyone listening to me?  Maybe, maybe not.  But the number of people getting angry and talking about it keeps growing.  Eventually this will come to a head and we will finally get some long overdue reform implemented.  No more immunity.  No more two week paid vacations as punishment.  Cops actually fired and even prosecuted for their crimes.  We want the bullies to be afraid to become cops instead of drawn to the job because it enhances their bullying ability.  I want cops to be part of the community.  I want them to be our friends.  Not someone to be feared.  Not someone to be avoided if your skin is the wrong shade.  But first we need to clean house.  And that's going to have to be done by force because cops are going to fight it to the end.
 
OgreMagi
15 minutes ago  

whr21: Is shoot first ask questions later the only way we can train a police force?


These days cops are trained to assume every encounter is life or death.  So yes, they are trained to be trigger happy.  It's not the only way, but it's the only way they know at the moment.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
14 minutes ago  
testosteronephobe:

Demonstrably not cops, who wouldn't be shooting up so many kids if they had the trigger discipline of boy scout.
 
Heliodorus
14 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: Jesus f*ck, we need serious police reform. But that won't happen til the country wakes up and realizes cops don't care about you.


Police are the most dangerous gang in America.

And before you Nazi-Cop supporters show up and biatch about how they enforce order and rules so they're not a gang, all gangs enforce order and rules in the territory they control.
 
