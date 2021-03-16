 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Research shows that everybody benefits from legalized marijuana
68
•       •       •

Maud Dib
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm benefiting right now.
Stupid Biscotti strain.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This dpoisn.com news makes me smile.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Canada and now Mexico have now legalized marijuana, so it hardly makes sense for us to keep prohibiting. Right? It's not going to stay that way, not around here. There is way too much $$$$$$$$$$$ to be made.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 2 hours ago  

durbnpoisn: This [dpoisn.com image 54x11] news makes me smile.


Username
*RickSanchezBelch*
...checks out..
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just ate some delicious Red Baron pizza. Classic Supreme.  Thin crust. Dressed up with extra pepperoni.  Soooooooo f*ckin good fam. Spicy. Like an Arrabbiata sauce. Delicious.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Becky didn't
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Taylor Swift even win keeps winning Grammies.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Aar1012: Becky didn't


Came to post that
 
omg bbq
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Maud Dib: I'm benefiting right now.
Stupid Biscotti strain.


I have ramen boiling, am drinking a Capri sun, and have a pot-pie in the oven.  htap
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And legalizing Spice benefits space travel.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Por que tan serioso: I just ate some delicious Red Baron pizza. Classic Supreme.  Thin crust. Dressed up with extra pepperoni.  Soooooooo f*ckin good fam. Spicy. Like an Arrabbiata sauce. Delicious.


The Baron always delivers.  I suggest you pair it with a side of ranch.
 
Northern
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MJ is an interesting experiment.  Since it is not legal at the federal level and actually tightly regulated, each state needs its own separate industry with no interstate traffic.
This could be a good model for other industries (besides licensure of professionals).
Once it's legal at the federal level, Phillip Morris or another big company will bankrupt the little guys and take advantage of economies of scale.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They gotta fill those private prison beds with somebody else though.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Por que tan serioso: I just ate some delicious Red Baron pizza. Classic Supreme.  Thin crust. Dressed up with extra pepperoni.  Soooooooo f*ckin good fam. Spicy. Like an Arrabbiata sauce. Delicious.


You wanna know how weird Farkdotcoms Farkys work?
I have you in a nice color with "Latke Dude" as your Farky.
Damnit, now I want a potato pancake.
We do it Texass style, with salsa , melted cheddar, and some Mexican crema.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cryinoutloud: Canada and now Mexico have now legalized marijuana, so it hardly makes sense for us to keep prohibiting. Right? It's not going to stay that way, not around here. There is way too much $$$$$$$$$$$ to be made.


Yeah, but there's a bunch of rich mostly white guys in America making money off of "no" to anything resembling responsible governance. So we'll see how long we end up holding out. Could be a while.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh don't worry. tiredshtickrob will be here any minute to show how this article is complete bullsh*t.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 2 hours ago  

omg bbq: Maud Dib: I'm benefiting right now.
Stupid Biscotti strain.

I have ramen boiling, am drinking a Capri sun, and have a pot-pie in the oven.  htap


I just set off the car alarm and woke up the hood. Switching to Sour Skittles
 
talkertopc
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not everyone, the conservatives are loosing yet another to scare people with.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

omg bbq: Por que tan serioso: I just ate some delicious Red Baron pizza. Classic Supreme.  Thin crust. Dressed up with extra pepperoni.  Soooooooo f*ckin good fam. Spicy. Like an Arrabbiata sauce. Delicious.

The Baron always delivers.  I suggest you pair it with a side of ranch.


Have you had the crescent crust? That sh*t is a game changer. I love the ranch with Round Table King Arthur's Supreme on thin crust with that corn meal in those ovens like a minute extra. I do the salad bar and get a small soda cup full of that good-ass homemade ranch. I don't even care if they are spitting in that sh*t TBH. A f*ckin soda cup. With ranch.
Internet High Five
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, Sub-bonger,
Except Cap'n Crunch (aka. Horatio Magellan Crunch and I bet you fkckers didn't know that!!), the M&M guys, Little Debbie, Chester the Cheetah, Ernest J. Keebler and The Keebler Elves, Ronald McDonald, The Burger King, Wendy, Your Mom, Chef Boyardee, Jack Box (also your Mom), The Cracker Jacks Sailor, The Frito Bandito, Mr. Peanut and Twinkie the Kid.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is what happens, Larry.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In before Fark's resident reefer madness obsessed, Randolph Hearst possessed comes in to tell us about his own personal Becky, because there is no way somebody who died of hard, illegal drug use could have plunged into addiction without that gateway devil weed.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But what about the for-profit prisons??
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Maud Dib: Por que tan serioso: I just ate some delicious Red Baron pizza. Classic Supreme.  Thin crust. Dressed up with extra pepperoni.  Soooooooo f*ckin good fam. Spicy. Like an Arrabbiata sauce. Delicious.

You wanna know how weird Farkdotcoms Farkys work?
I have you in a nice color with "Latke Dude" as your Farky.
Damnit, now I want a potato pancake.
We do it Texass style, with salsa , melted cheddar, and some Mexican crema.


Now I want some latkes.  They are so good. There is a place, several places actually, in Palm Springs called Elmer's that will make you Latkes and a Dutch Baby that is beyond compare.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 2 hours ago  
asking for a friend (me): is it relatively safe/easy to mistakenly carry a few gummies on a commercial airline flight from a legal state to a Giliad?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How have cops responded for finding new ways to harass people.
 
ficklefkrfark
‘’ 2 hours ago  

strapp3r: asking for a friend (me): is it relatively safe/easy to mistakenly carry a few gummies on a commercial airline flight from a legal state to a Giliad?


Yes, very safe. If it's legal where you are departing from, they have no jurisdiction, or will to  confiscate/ticket you.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

strapp3r: asking for a friend (me): is it relatively safe/easy to mistakenly carry a few gummies on a commercial airline flight from a legal state to a Giliad?


Buy a bag of regular gummies and put them in. They sometimes sort of mash your food around to see if you've hidden anything in it. I'm sure some of them suspect, but what are they going to do?

I put chocolate pieces in some trail mix. Plus more raisins. Try searching that.

/Do they still have drug dogs?
//Not guaranteed to work.
 
That KY Girl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

strapp3r: asking for a friend (me): is it relatively safe/easy to mistakenly carry a few gummies on a commercial airline flight from a legal state to a Giliad?


Might want to consider packing it in your checked bag in its original (vacuum sealed) container. I've heard you can do that without issue.
 
algman
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe I just buy cheap shiat, but I don't pay anywhere near $260 an ounce.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A study by the CATO Institute finds, "Overall, violent crime has neither soared nor plummeted in the wake of marijuana legalization."

A study done by me using Google found numerous sources, including the farking Reason Foundation, that said crime rates either stayed the same or decreased.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Maud Dib: You wanna know how weird Farkdotcoms Farkys work?
I have you in a nice color with "Latke Dude" as your Farky.
Damnit, now I want a potato pancake.
We do it Texass style, with salsa , melted cheddar, and some Mexican crema.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/I feel like an idiot for not thinking of that
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strapp3r: asking for a friend (me): is it relatively safe/easy to mistakenly carry a few gummies on a commercial airline flight from a legal state to a Giliad?


Don't.

Seriously don't.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: A study by the CATO Institute finds, "Overall, violent crime has neither soared nor plummeted in the wake of marijuana legalization."

A study done by me using Google found numerous sources, including the farking Reason Foundation, that said crime rates either stayed the same or decreased.


As a quick snapshot. All the other threads disappear into insults and madness while this one has a bunch of stoners sharing recipes.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Northern: MJ is an interesting experiment.  Since it is not legal at the federal level and actually tightly regulated, each state needs its own separate industry with no interstate traffic.
This could be a good model for other industries (besides licensure of professionals).
Once it's legal at the federal level, Phillip Morris or another big company will bankrupt the little guys and take advantage of economies of scale.


Sure, sure. Because as we all know, craft breweries do not exist.  Also, did you know some people are dumb enough to think that farm stands actually exist, when everyone knows you can only get your tomatoes from Big Veg.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: I just ate some delicious Red Baron pizza. Classic Supreme.  Thin crust. Dressed up with extra pepperoni.  Soooooooo f*ckin good fam. Spicy. Like an Arrabbiata sauce. Delicious.


Pot makes shiatty food taste delicious. Especially shiatty American junk food.

What I do is I cook or prepare food before I get high.

So tonight it is fresh tamales with jalepeno pico and small shrimp Caesar salad. with an organic pineapple popsicle for a palate cleanser.

If I smoked first it would be Hormel Chili Fritos, an orange creme soda, and two fudgesicles.


i am a little guy and when my cholesterol went up and i started to get a pot belly my doctor(who smokes but knows I am also a foodie) told me to prepare dinner and snacks first.  He was right.

I get high and go for the easiest, but if it is already prepared I will eat the good shiat.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: Por que tan serioso: I just ate some delicious Red Baron pizza. Classic Supreme.  Thin crust. Dressed up with extra pepperoni.  Soooooooo f*ckin good fam. Spicy. Like an Arrabbiata sauce. Delicious.

Pot makes shiatty food taste delicious. Especially shiatty American junk food.

What I do is I cook or prepare food before I get high.

So tonight it is fresh tamales with jalepeno pico and small shrimp Caesar salad. with an organic pineapple popsicle for a palate cleanser.

If I smoked first it would be Hormel Chili Fritos, an orange creme soda, and two fudgesicles.


i am a little guy and when my cholesterol went up and i started to get a pot belly my doctor(who smokes but knows I am also a foodie) told me to prepare dinner and snacks first.  He was right.

I get high and go for the easiest, but if it is already prepared I will eat the good shiat.


Holy fark why haven't I thought of this?!

Brilliant.

Also too late.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you believe it? They say there was a time, long ago, when soma was illegal. I can't imagine not being able to take a soma holiday. And the mandatory uses are even more vital.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: A study by the CATO Institute finds, "Overall, violent crime has neither soared nor plummeted in the wake of marijuana legalization."

A study done by me using Google found numerous sources, including the farking Reason Foundation, that said crime rates either stayed the same or decreased.


so Both Sides are Bad do not smoke weed?

The funny thing is this.

All the right wingers i know are farking potheads, the problem is no one likes them so they never have a source.  So they are always asking people to hook them up, and they always get sold ditch weed.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Can you believe it? They say there was a time, long ago, when soma was illegal. I can't imagine not being able to take a soma holiday. And the mandatory uses are even more vital.


🙄
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strapp3r: asking for a friend (me): is it relatively safe/easy to mistakenly carry a few gummies on a commercial airline flight from a legal state to a Giliad?


Add another Yes to the pile. Put them in a ziplock bag either alone or with other gummy candy. Even if the TSA were to suspect they were weed gummies all they can do is refer the matter to the local police, if they even care. And if it is legal where the local police are, theres not much that can be done. You will probably just be getting on the fight without them.

Source: me, a frequent high flier.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt.snicklefritz: theflatline: Por que tan serioso: I just ate some delicious Red Baron pizza. Classic Supreme.  Thin crust. Dressed up with extra pepperoni.  Soooooooo f*ckin good fam. Spicy. Like an Arrabbiata sauce. Delicious.

Pot makes shiatty food taste delicious. Especially shiatty American junk food.

What I do is I cook or prepare food before I get high.

So tonight it is fresh tamales with jalepeno pico and small shrimp Caesar salad. with an organic pineapple popsicle for a palate cleanser.

If I smoked first it would be Hormel Chili Fritos, an orange creme soda, and two fudgesicles.


i am a little guy and when my cholesterol went up and i started to get a pot belly my doctor(who smokes but knows I am also a foodie) told me to prepare dinner and snacks first.  He was right.

I get high and go for the easiest, but if it is already prepared I will eat the good shiat.

Holy fark why haven't I thought of this?!

Brilliant.

Also too late.


Amazing that my personal physician told me this.  Yeah man.  A bacon double cheeseburger with fries and sriachi catsup is farking great.  But pales in comparison to my homemade tamales and cajun boiled shrimp salad with a quarter baguette of fresh garlic bread
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: How have cops responded for finding new ways to harass people.


COVID masks
DUH!
/where the HELL you been?
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was considering Swedish Fish
Roasted Peanuts or
Licorice
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in Best Dakota, the state legislature is working on legalizing it preemptively. The sponsors are well aware that the next citizen initiative to hit the ballot will succeed, and will take away some of their options to "do it right".

For my part, I think it's great. Sure, they're going to make it more expensive, but I'm older, I make a decent living, and I look forward to having quality choices available.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: aleister_greynight: A study by the CATO Institute finds, "Overall, violent crime has neither soared nor plummeted in the wake of marijuana legalization."

A study done by me using Google found numerous sources, including the farking Reason Foundation, that said crime rates either stayed the same or decreased.

so Both Sides are Bad do not smoke weed?

The funny thing is this.

All the right wingers i know are farking potheads, the problem is no one likes them so they never have a source.  So they are always asking people to hook them up, and they always get sold ditch weed.


Nah, in this example both sides institutes are bad, it follows that the CATO institute is particular shiat, because people on their side who are also bad, agree with everyone else.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure if you want shooting galleries on ever corner of you neighborhood and don't mind stepping over the bodies of overdose addicted victims.
 
Sarek of the Edmund Fitzgerald
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: Becky didn't


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colorado collected $387 million in taxes on legal weed in 2020.  The state budget for 2019-2020 was $32.5 billion, so that's only 1.2% of state revenue.

For an industry that didn't exist 10 years ago.

It brings in more for the state than mining, or liquor and tobacco combined.

Just, you know, less revenue for your local cops and the prison industry.

In Minnesota here, the bill just passed committee again, but the Republican state senate majority leader opposes it.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Sure if you want shooting galleries on ever corner of you neighborhood and don't mind stepping over the bodies of overdose addicted victims.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
