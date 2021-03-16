 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Get Surrey)   Guildford reluctantly remembers 1963 multistory parking garage. "The pictures show a range of makes and models entering and exiting the car park, including what appears to be a Rover 105s, a Hillman Minx, a Morris Minor and a Morris Oxford"   (getsurrey.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Vintage, Morris Motor Company, Morris Minor, archive images, storey car park, memory lane, Morris Oxford, Hillman Minx, current Castle Car Park  
•       •       •

762 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2021 at 11:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


That kink in the building really makes it looks like the foundations aren't very good.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one would have ever thought of a multistory urinal though.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark always gets everything late. The Guildford multistory parking garage has been trending on Twitter for a week already.
 
M-G
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that an old Rolls to the left of the picture?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Literally just bought a Morris Minor yesterday.

Tonnes of fun.

scontent.fakl1-3.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

M-G: Is that an old Rolls to the left of the picture?


Yeah I think so, the elegant little curl on the bumper is a clue. As well as the grill and mascot
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's quite a gallery of Wheeled Rollinghams..
 
The Third Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2-prod.getsurrey.co.ukView Full Size


"No, the name is pronounced Bou-quet, Hyacinth Bou-quet"
 
M-G
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jokerscrowbar: M-G: Is that an old Rolls to the left of the picture?

Yeah I think so, the elegant little curl on the bumper is a clue. As well as the grill and mascot


Yeah, I thought the mascot looked, um, ecstatic.  But slightly fuzzy digitized photos and slightly fuzzy late night vision made me uncertain.
 
writingdude
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Tiny little cars! Tiny little people! The past was lit.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Man, that building was brutally ugly. It's like the designer wanted you to know how much he hated Guildford.
 
gbv23
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I remember when Mike & The Mechanics played there
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Most of those cars are also brutally ugly. The tail fins are amusing.
 
rfenster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Literally just bought a Morris Minor yesterday.

Tonnes of fun.

[scontent.fakl1-3.fna.fbcdn.net image 850x637]


You thinking about becoming a cabbie?
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.