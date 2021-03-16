 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   It's the 4th of July in Ontario, CA [Warning: loud]   (twitter.com) divider line
42
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody's garage stash just blew.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WARNING!  TURN YOUR SOUND DOWN BEFORE YOU PLAY THE VIDEO!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes! 0_o
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid living in Japan, $20 would buy a giant crate of shiat twice as powerful as that.

Good times.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: When I was a kid living in Japan, $20 would buy a giant crate of shiat twice as powerful as that.

Good times.


You want Godzilla?  'Cause that's how you get Godzilla.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are people so fast on the draw to record these things? Even if I had my phone out and was facing roughly the right direction I don't think I could get it recording fast enough to capture that first detonation.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are definitely fireworks
A whole shiatload of fireworks
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, THAT Ontario. You know it is a bit confusing California and Canada having the same two letter abbrevation, and the Ontario duplication is just adding insult to injury.

At least they aren't Saint John, NB, and St. John's Harbour, NF.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like fireworks, but the mushroom cloud it new and different.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Geez.

At least when San Diego did that it was over the water.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bootleg: How are people so fast on the draw to record these things? Even if I had my phone out and was facing roughly the right direction I don't think I could get it recording fast enough to capture that first detonation.


I'm guessing that the fireworks had already been going off and the person videoing it just happened to catch the earth shattering kaboom.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's a shame it didn't happen at night.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That was a big supplosion.
 
ditka80 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Didn't  click- what gender is the baby?
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh, and Ontario? Probably a meth lab.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
An occasion when vertical video was exactly the right choice...
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the 909. I'd have said meth lab if not for the fireworks beforehand.
 
xalres
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Shiat like this is why I can't stand my neighbors who set off farking mortars. I don't know all their backgrounds but I'm pretty sure they're not all pyrotechnicians. They don't know how to handle them or store them safely, just a bunch of drunken idiots watching the shinies go 'splode-'splode.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Bootleg: How are people so fast on the draw to record these things? Even if I had my phone out and was facing roughly the right direction I don't think I could get it recording fast enough to capture that first detonation.

I'm guessing that the fireworks had already been going off and the person videoing it just happened to catch the earth shattering kaboom.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sees what you did there.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Decent airport in Ontario if you find it a necessity to visit the Inland Empire.

Which I don't recommend.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, not the one in eastern Oregon
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Stupid metric calendars.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good thing this isn't my house.....it's not booms but "pew pew pew pew pew pew pew pew pew pew pow pow pow pow pow pow POW POW POW POW POW POW POW

/blammo ammo
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

xalres: Shiat like this is why I can't stand my neighbors who set off farking mortars. I don't know all their backgrounds but I'm pretty sure they're not all pyrotechnicians. They don't know how to handle them or store them safely, just a bunch of drunken idiots watching the shinies go 'splode-'splode.


I'll be sure not to move in next to you.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When I was in HS, a metals plant less than a mile away had an explosion in the middle of the night that shook windows in a town 10 miles away.  Slept right through it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Oh, THAT Ontario. You know it is a bit confusing California and Canada having the same two letter abbrevation, and the Ontario duplication is just adding insult to injury.

At least they aren't Saint John, NB, and St. John's Harbour, NF.


I got into a fight with an idiot manager years ago over Ontario, CA. He saw the address and thought it meant Canada I pointed out it wasn't and of course he could never be wrong so it just went downhill from there. I even pointed out how the postal code had no letters like they do in Canada but at that point he was committed to sending the box to Canada.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: When I was in HS, a metals plant less than a mile away had an explosion in the middle of the night that shook windows in a town 10 miles away.  Slept right through it.


Username checks out.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I kept on expecting that mushroom smoke plume to evolve into a recognizable face like Mario Batalli but it never did. Disappointing
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A big explosion, but the best part about it is how festive!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The 909 - not even once
 
mikalmd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That looks expensive ..
 
flexflint
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Meh ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4​QCp33​4oCLc
(Enschede fireworks disaster)
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Oh, THAT Ontario. You know it is a bit confusing California and Canada having the same two letter abbrevation, and the Ontario duplication is just adding insult to injury.

At least they aren't Saint John, NB, and St. John's Harbour, NF.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh sh*t! Do you think Mom will notice?!
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
OOooooohhhhh   AAAAaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
 
Biledriver
‘’ less than a minute ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
