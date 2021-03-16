 Skip to content
 
(We Are Central PA) 12-year-old runs 17 mph. Read this on your sofa before you wind yourself dragging your carcass to the fridge (wearecentralpa.com)
57
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I get winded just changing my mind.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll have you know I just finished a work out. I walked up a flight of steps to take a leak then came back down
 
Moose out front
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I only run to go to the bathroom

/just kidding. I wear adult diapers instead.
 
PunGent
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mom_dropped_me: I'll have you know I just finished a work out. I walked up a flight of steps to take a leak then came back down


My AM workout is MUCH more strenuous.

I go down one flight, then back up after I pee.  That's like, twice the workout.

/was told there'd be no math
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That typo actually works. Disaster averted, subby.  ;)
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 2 hours ago  
bedpans
bedpans everywhere
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I see subby <deep breath> hasn't discovered the joys of <wheezing> <inhaler> the Sofa-side Mini-Fridge <heart monitor line goes flat>
 
talkertopc
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm insulted at the accusation that I spend my day in a sofa, I spend my day at in my chair.

And I do not drag my carcass to the fridge either, my chair has wheels.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gopher321: I get winded just changing my mind.


I sweat when I eat.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amateurs.  Get yourselves a Hoveround, ya bunch of noobs.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow. Don't destroy your knees before you're full grown girl
Motörhead - Built For Speed
Youtube 8a1m9jUNJsk
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gosh, when I sit around the house, I sit AROUND the house.

/The new furniture comes in next week
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Big deal. I did 45mph last time I ran to the store.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1:06.34 for 100m butterfly when I was 12.

/It was a slow year.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I get out of breath breathing

/also Motörhead farked up my hearing for good
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Big whoop. I'm old and I can run 17 meters in way less than an hour.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A hundred-yard dash in ten seconds is 20 mph. For ten seconds.
The world record is just under nine and a half seconds.

The four-minute mile is 15 mph for four long minutes.
Once thought impossible, top high school athletes do so routinely.

Never could break a five minute mile, back in the day.
Lots of 5:01s and 5:02s.
That's 12 MPH for a minute.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
jokerscrowbar:

You... should see your doctor about that one.
 
tennyson
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For a sprinter that's a useless figure. It works out to a 13.26 100m. The world record for a woman is 10.49; the under 18 record is 10.98. (Actually, she might be slower, if 17 is top speed rather than average speed, which is entirely possible given how unclear the article is.)

Still, 13.26 is entirely respectable. She's got ok form and there's still clearly gas in the tank from the video. Keep training and if puberty cooperates there might be a scholarship.
 
Luse
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nurglitch: 1:06.34 for 100m butterfly when I was 12.

/It was a slow year.


At first I read that as 1:06:34 and was going to ask if you had waited for the tide to reach that blistering speed.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 2 hours ago  

southernmanblog: A hundred-yard dash in ten seconds is 20 mph. For ten seconds.
The world record is just under nine and a half seconds.

The four-minute mile is 15 mph for four long minutes.
Once thought impossible, top high school athletes do so routinely.

Never could break a five minute mile, back in the day.
Lots of 5:01s and 5:02s.
That's 12 MPH for a minute.


I once ran a mile in 5:0 something.  Once.
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jmr61: gopher321: I get winded just changing my mind.

I sweat when I eat.


The struggle with meat sweats is real, y'all. You are not alone, brother.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jmr61: gopher321: I get winded just changing my mind.

I sweat when I eat.


I see you too are a sichuan aficionado.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

tennyson: For a sprinter that's a useless figure. It works out to a 13.26 100m. The world record for a woman is 10.49; the under 18 record is 10.98. (Actually, she might be slower, if 17 is top speed rather than average speed, which is entirely possible given how unclear the article is.)

Still, 13.26 is entirely respectable. She's got ok form and there's still clearly gas in the tank from the video. Keep training and if puberty cooperates there might be a scholarship.


She's a 9 time Junior Olympian, which means she's been doing this shiat since she was 3. I don't think she has to worry about getting a scholarship OR losing her skills when puberty hits.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I actually sat on the couch most of the day. I was not feeling well. My lovable lap cat was very happy, though 😺
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The worst part of working out is trying to tie my shoes without passing out.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Read it after hiking 3.5 miles, which was enough to remind me how out of shape I am after being mostly sedentary for the last 10 weeks. But, now that the weather is getting back to nice it's time to lose my Covid 19 (pounds).
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a 13-second 100 meter dash.  That's really damn fast for a 12-year-old.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice form. No wasted energy there.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 hours ago  

southernmanblog: A hundred-yard dash in ten seconds is 20 mph. For ten seconds.
The world record is just under nine and a half seconds.

The four-minute mile is 15 mph for four long minutes.
Once thought impossible, top high school athletes do so routinely.

Never could break a five minute mile, back in the day.
Lots of 5:01s and 5:02s.
That's 12 MPH for a minute.


It doesn't happen "routinely" at the high school level.  The 11th kid to do it in the US just happened last year -- Leo Daschbach.  It made the news/Sports Illustrated.  HS milers on their way to D1 track scholarships are more likely to put up 4:0x times.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's nothing .. I run every time I eat at Taco Bell..
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of course, those new running shoes help
She'd be much slower in rugby boots.
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Nice form.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's really do the math on this. Our constants are 17 mph and about 30 feet between the couch and the fridge.

By my calculations, the kid can deliver 7.6 beers per minute or 456 beers per hour. Truly impressive.
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I didn't do any math in my head, but I did assume that a segment about a really fast kid would be a boy.

I was going to make a joke and say "must be a cheetah."

You go girl!
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, we know who to cast for the Flash in the next DC movie. No special effects required
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Question is...will she stop to pick up a golden apple.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I put on a back brace to move groceries upstairs from the garage to the kitchen.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent technique. I hope they don't over-coach her to steal the fun of it from her,.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I averaged 14.6 mph over 111 miles on a bike once.  Actual riding time, not counting rest stops!
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
http://www.factfiend.com/fossilized-f​o​otprint-shows-evidence-man-running-23m​ph/
 
time is tight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
17 mph?  Wuss.

Intro Six Million Dollar Man
Youtube gpAqkW7SJ2Y



/my elders call him sasquatch, you people call him bigfoot
//age showing
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

southernmanblog: A hundred-yard dash in ten seconds is 20 mph. For ten seconds.
The world record is just under nine and a half seconds.

The four-minute mile is 15 mph for four long minutes.
Once thought impossible, top high school athletes do so routinely.

Never could break a five minute mile, back in the day.
Lots of 5:01s and 5:02s.
That's 12 MPH for a minute.


It's very interesting to read this I once told a teacher that my mother ran 5 minute miles and this mother farker acted like I was some kind of dishonest human garbage piece of shiat.
I don't understand teachers some of them are horrible disgusting people.
Why exactly would my stupid child self make that up?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Read it after hiking 3.5 miles, which was enough to remind me how out of shape I am after being mostly sedentary for the last 10 weeks. But, now that the weather is getting back to nice it's time to lose my Covid 19 (pounds).


Hahaha
I can watch the grocery store and back with a backpack full of groceries

Hahahahaha
And yet I'll probably be dead in 5 years
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angry husband with a gun, I can beat that.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead on the River: The worst part of working out is trying to tie my shoes without passing out.


Morbidly obese people know the value of velcro shoelaces.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dsmith42: Dead on the River: The worst part of working out is trying to tie my shoes without passing out.

Morbidly obese people know the value of velcro shoelaces.


Always find myself wondering why more things don't have Velcro
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so she didn't actually run 17 mph then, she just moved her feet fast enough to keep up with the treadmill.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was her age, we used to sprint 20mph, uphill, both ways to school and back, with bread bags on our shoes.

/get off my lawn!
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phishrace: Let's really do the math on this. Our constants are 17 mph and about 30 feet between the couch and the fridge.

By my calculations, the kid can deliver 7.6 beers per minute or 456 beers per hour. Truly impressive.


Your math is off. She has 2 hands
 
