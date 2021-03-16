 Skip to content
(Trust.org)   Rebel Catholic priests tell Pope Francis and the Vatican to stick it, smite them by vowing to bless same-sex couples   (news.trust.org) divider line
73
    More: Followup, Catholic Church, Pope, Bishop, Pope John Paul II, Anglicanism, dissident band of Roman Catholic priests, Deacon, Father Helmut Schueller  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They can't even reason with themselves.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do I hear the sound of schism?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If your god is love and two consenting adults, regardless of what equipment they currently have or were born with, love each other...then your god is involved. By standing against that love, you are very probably standing against your god.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus loves you. No; not you.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to the wonderful world of excommunication
 
omg bbq
‘’ 2 hours ago  

no1curr: Do I hear the sound of schism?


No that's just wet slapping noises coming from the rectory.
 
JesseL
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They've also posted bond for Julio and his partner, and rumor has it they'll be appearing on the cover of Newsweek.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iheartscotch: If your god is love and two consenting adults, regardless of what equipment they currently have or were born with, love each other...then your god is involved. By standing against that love, you are very probably standing against your god.


No, because I think it's icky and "somehow" the deity whose true world-view I claim to know agrees.
 
wage0048
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Welcome to the wonderful world of excommunication


What I don't understand is why people choose to identify as Catholic when they clearly do not accept the teachings and doctrines of the Catholic church.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

omg bbq: no1curr: Do I hear the sound of schism?

No that's just wet slapping noises coming from the rectory.


Speaking of slapping sounds that guy was sneaky sneaking up on them thinking he was going to see some college couple going at it and instead he got to see some old man molesting a young boy

I'm glad that that happened to him.
Maybe don't sneak up on people having sex?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wage0048: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Welcome to the wonderful world of excommunication

What I don't understand is why people choose to identify as Catholic when they clearly do not accept the teachings and doctrines of the Catholic church.


You might as well be telling me to denounce my American citizenship which isn't happening you can take my citizenship from my dead cold hands buddy

That said fark this nation
 
valenumr
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wage0048: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Welcome to the wonderful world of excommunication

What I don't understand is why people choose to identify as Catholic when they clearly do not accept the teachings and doctrines of the Catholic church.


Years of childhood indoctrination. Catholicism is all about guilt, so being a gay catholic makes the most sense if you think about it.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wage0048: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Welcome to the wonderful world of excommunication

What I don't understand is why people choose to identify as Catholic when they clearly do not accept the teachings and doctrines of the Catholic church.


They have been brainwashed since they were children. Now they keep being Catholics, who know how to dress well.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey ladies I'd be more than happy to bless your same sex weddings.
Just puit it there out there girls
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now witness the power of this fully armed and operational battle station Catholic Church
 
Boe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wage0048: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Welcome to the wonderful world of excommunication

What I don't understand is why people choose to identify as Catholic when they clearly do not accept the teachings and doctrines of the Catholic church.


See Weeners
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mofa: Jesus loves you. No; not you.


I've always said that if God was a parent the court would take his kids away.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't there some kind of penalty for opposing Papal authority?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Should they have been expecting any particular kind of inquisition?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Boe: wage0048: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Welcome to the wonderful world of excommunication

What I don't understand is why people choose to identify as Catholic when they clearly do not accept the teachings and doctrines of the Catholic church.

See Weeners


I'd think seeing Weeners is part of when they start questioning their faith, no?
 
Boe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Zik-Zak: Boe: wage0048: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Welcome to the wonderful world of excommunication

What I don't understand is why people choose to identify as Catholic when they clearly do not accept the teachings and doctrines of the Catholic church.

See Weeners

I'd think seeing Weeners is part of when they start questioning their faith, no?


I thought I got around the filter 🤣
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My sister is in a Ctholic church in Texas.It's pretty much a "liberation theology" operation that works hard to help immigrants and others down on ehir luck. Even the church in California my mom belonged to allowed her in...and she had been DIVORCED! I don't kow why either of them would belong to a church that turned away our mother who was left with 5 kids on her own after my dad left, but that's on them. My point is, I think a lot of parishes don't really listen to the vatican.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh look Christians once again refusing to do anything but being bigoted scumbags.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Boe: Zik-Zak: Boe: wage0048: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Welcome to the wonderful world of excommunication

What I don't understand is why people choose to identify as Catholic when they clearly do not accept the teachings and doctrines of the Catholic church.

See Weeners

I'd think seeing Weeners is part of when they start questioning their faith, no?

I thought I got around the filter 🤣


No condoms, no filters.
 
JesseL
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Weatherkiss: Isn't there some kind of penalty for opposing Papal authority?


Catechism of the Catholic Church - Moral Conscience

As best I can tell; Catholics are supposed to do what they know is right, even if it conflicts with papal edicts.
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those rebel scum priests are about to witness the full firepower of a fully armed Vatican
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: mofa: Jesus loves you. No; not you.

I've always said that if God was a parent the court would take his kids away.


What about his Mexican kid Jesus?
 
gonegirl
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good reminder that Roman Catholics hate non-Catholic Christians even more than the hate gays and women.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Zik-Zak: Boe: wage0048: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Welcome to the wonderful world of excommunication

What I don't understand is why people choose to identify as Catholic when they clearly do not accept the teachings and doctrines of the Catholic church.

See Weeners

I'd think seeing Weeners is part of when they start questioning their faith, no?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Weatherkiss: Isn't there some kind of penalty for opposing Papal authority?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Weatherkiss: Isn't there some kind of penalty for opposing Papal authority?


They suspend your online money-transfers account.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Oh look Christians once again refusing to do anything but being bigoted scumbags.


I think it's because they still have their foreskin
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gonegirl: Good reminder that Roman Catholics hate non-Catholic Christians even more than the hate gays and women.


Clearly you've never been to a born again service
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

schnee: Those rebel scum priests are about to witness the full firepower of a fully armed Vatican


The more you tighten your grip, the more parishes will slip through your fingers.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wage0048: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Welcome to the wonderful world of excommunication

What I don't understand is why people choose to identify as Catholic when they clearly do not accept the teachings and doctrines of the Catholic church.


Because some people see their religious beliefs as transcending the hierarchies of the man-run (and thus imperfect) Church, and because they see the current leaders of the Church as wrong. You and them differ because you essentially see Catholicism as whatever popes and cardinals say it is, and they don't.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, sex outside of marriage is a sin, thus this isn't a policy change by the church - sex outside of (a blessed) marriage has always been a sin. The easy fix is, of course, to marry same-sex partners in the church so their relations wouldn't be a sin since they'd be married.

This reminds me of the "Norway is a socialist country and they're doing fine." meme.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Oh look Christians once again refusing to do anything but being bigoted scumbags.


This story looks to be the opposite of that.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i'm go with they know better.

________ and let god sort em out.
Where ___ can be whatever, where we do not judge, we just blanketly all the same everyone, and let god sort em out.

See, you just do as is polite, nice, helpful, kind, decent, sharing, caring, helping, you know, wtf Jesus would in fact be doing. AND YOU DO NOT JUDGE, that's reserved for your God. Everyone gets your help, you do not judge who deserves it or not.

AS in, you let god sort em out, and this will include sorting you out, when your God judges if you were judging or not, and if you were being kind and generous and caring, or not.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.istockphoto.comView Full Size

They're Catholic. They know where they're going. Just...full on burning.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gonegirl: Good reminder that Roman Catholics hate non-Catholic Christians even more than the hate gays and women.


I grew up Catholic. Not once did I ever hear a Catholic, including any of my priests (and I was an altar server and I played masses for a decade), disparage other Christian faiths. We just  ... didn't talk about them. They had their thing, and we disagreed, and even that wasn't ever brought up.

Now, (certain) Protestants? They never shut up hating Catholics and other Protestants. They spend an insane amount of their time explaining how they're the real Christians and everyone else is a heathen.

I'm sure conservative Catholics are a whole other thing, though.
 
CanisNoir
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think "Rebel" is the right word Subby, Heretic is the one you're looking for. Then again, so are Protestants, Amish and every other denomination that isn't Catholic. If you're a Catholic that is.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Circusdog320: Now witness the power of this fully armed and operational battle station Catholic Church



should have been:

Now witness the power of this fully armed and operational battle schism
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/plebs
 
pointfdr
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WE KNOW ITS A FAKE RELIGION, LIKE ALL RELIGION!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Welcome to the wonderful world of excommunication


Yup.
I read the headline and first word to pop into my mind was excummincado.

/In the Quran there's a verse that asks: Have you seen those that have taken their own opinion as God?
//Religion was never meant to be about what we like and what we don't, but that which is good for us
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JesseL: Weatherkiss: Isn't there some kind of penalty for opposing Papal authority?

Catechism of the Catholic Church - Moral Conscience

As best I can tell; Catholics are supposed to do what they know is right, even if it conflicts with papal edicts.


Also the Catechism of the Catholic Church - Chastity and Homosexuality

Highlights:

"They are contrary to the natural law.  they close the sexual act to the gift of life.  They do not proceed from a genuine affective and complimentarity.  Under no circumstances can they be approved."

"This inclination, which is objectively disordered"...

"Homosexual persons are called to chastity."

So GTFO with that bullshiat apologetic that says there's a loophole for "real Catholics" to side-step what they espouse.
 
Corn_Fed [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Welcome to the wonderful world of excommunication

Yup.
I read the headline and first word to pop into my mind was excummincado.

/In the Quran there's a verse that asks: Have you seen those that have taken their own opinion as God?
//Religion was never meant to be about what we like and what we don't, but that which is good for us


"Good for us" according to who?
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corn_Fed: Resident Muslim: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Welcome to the wonderful world of excommunication

Yup.
I read the headline and first word to pop into my mind was excummincado.

/In the Quran there's a verse that asks: Have you seen those that have taken their own opinion as God?
//Religion was never meant to be about what we like and what we don't, but that which is good for us

"Good for us" according to who?


The religious patriarchy / oligarchy. Haven't you been paying attention?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: Corn_Fed: Resident Muslim: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Welcome to the wonderful world of excommunication

Yup.
I read the headline and first word to pop into my mind was excummincado.

/In the Quran there's a verse that asks: Have you seen those that have taken their own opinion as God?
//Religion was never meant to be about what we like and what we don't, but that which is good for us

"Good for us" according to who?

The religious patriarchy / oligarchy. guy shaking down the desperate and indoctrinated for their money. Haven't you been paying attention?


FTFY.  It's not always part of a hierarchy.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: JesseL: Weatherkiss: Isn't there some kind of penalty for opposing Papal authority?

Catechism of the Catholic Church - Moral Conscience

As best I can tell; Catholics are supposed to do what they know is right, even if it conflicts with papal edicts.

Also the Catechism of the Catholic Church - Chastity and Homosexuality

Highlights:

"They are contrary to the natural law.  they close the sexual act to the gift of life.  They do not proceed from a genuine affective and complimentarity.  Under no circumstances can they be approved."

"This inclination, which is objectively disordered"...

"Homosexual persons are called to chastity."

So GTFO with that bullshiat apologetic that says there's a loophole for "real Catholics" to side-step what they espouse.


I'm just linking what 3 seconds of googling has to say.

I don't give a flying fark.
 
