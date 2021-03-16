 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Judge: ok so maybe I made a tiny error when I lost my temper and sentenced a man to 12 months in prison without allowing him a defense. That shouldn't void my judicial immunity, right?   (amp.theguardian.com) divider line
34
    More: Sick, Legal terms, Prison, controversial judge Salvatore Vasta, Mr Stradford, Pleading, Judge, Allegation, Lawsuit  
•       •       •

1538 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2021 at 5:10 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Hey now, I said 'Ooops' and did the little sheepish shrug thing, we're totally good, right mate?"
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I say lock the judge in with a pack of hungry dingoes and ask the judge if he thinks *his* sentence was unfair.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh he can have judicial immunity here, from financial obligations, but he's got to spend as much time in jail as the guy he sent wrongly. He doesn't want jail? Then he can open up the checkbook and prepare to write an eye watering check for compensation.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I feel the need to point out this all happened in Australia. Everyone please keep that in mind before they start railing on about the US judicial system.
 
Bandito King [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Judges and magistrates were a bad idea from the start.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Stradford doesn't sound black.
 
eKonk
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The sentence technically didn't happen, since they're already in Australia. The entire continent is a prison camp, so any prison within it is just part of the prison.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think the judge should be held personally liable in civil court with the victim being appointed judge for that case.
 
RadicalMiddle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It might help if you can learn what country this judge is in before Brisbane is mentioned half way through the article.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bandito King: Judges and magistrates were a bad idea from the start.


Yes. Instead, let's go back to the days of Supreme rule by kings and mob justice carried out by townsfolk.
 
valenumr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So how does it work down under? The article looks a little biased against the judge. Is contempt a thing? It sounds like the guy pissed off the judge by being disrespectful in court...
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: I feel the need to point out this all happened in Australia. Everyone please keep that in mind before they start railing on about the US judicial system.


Oh come on.  I only opened up the comments to see how long it would take for some loon to bring their poltab commentary to this.
 
kindms
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
amazing people wronged like this dont take matters in to their own hands. you locked me in a cage for 6months for nothing ? ya im gonna make you pay

you are about to take a walkabout in a very dangerous country
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bandito King: Judges and magistrates were a bad idea from the start.


So just jump from accusation to execution immediately?  That is better?
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, "yes, it's all true, but it shouldn't count?"  Really?  Does that shiat actually work?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

valenumr: So how does it work down under? The article looks a little biased against the judge. Is contempt a thing? It sounds like the guy pissed off the judge by being disrespectful in court...


Contempt doesn't normally carry a 1 year prison sentence!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A bad judge? Why don't they just fire him?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

valenumr: So how does it work down under? The article looks a little biased against the judge. Is contempt a thing? It sounds like the guy pissed off the judge by being disrespectful in court...


Generally, "I pissed off the judge" is not a year in jail and complete loss of a criminal defense.  if the judge is that thin-kinned,d maybe he ought to be taken outside and beaten like a rented slave until his epidermis gets a wee bit thicker.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The judge should have give back all the bjs that guy's ex-wife gave him.
 
valenumr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

phalamir: valenumr: So how does it work down under? The article looks a little biased against the judge. Is contempt a thing? It sounds like the guy pissed off the judge by being disrespectful in court...

Generally, "I pissed off the judge" is not a year in jail and complete loss of a criminal defense.  if the judge is that thin-kinned,d maybe he ought to be taken outside and beaten like a rented slave until his epidermis gets a wee bit thicker.


I know it has been pointed out that this is australia, the music capital of europe, but in america you can be stuck in jail indefinitely for contempt, IIRC.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
WhereTF did this happen?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mum was a Crown Magistrate in Brisbane or Queensland surrounds.  This guy is lucky to keep his arm, leg, and other appendages.  Those horsehair wigs and shark infested waters don't mix.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Could be worse, though.  Africa may be even more strict.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RadicalMiddle: It might help if you can learn what country this judge is in before Brisbane is mentioned half way through the article.


The world is not America, and the internet is not set in america. Lots of news.sites are talking about things that are not in America, and.dont need to specify thats the case on the chance that a Yankees reads the page and assumes everything that happens is in america.

/not posted from America
//may have assumed the judge was American because that was a very american thing to do
///merica.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

valenumr: phalamir: valenumr: So how does it work down under? The article looks a little biased against the judge. Is contempt a thing? It sounds like the guy pissed off the judge by being disrespectful in court...

Generally, "I pissed off the judge" is not a year in jail and complete loss of a criminal defense.  if the judge is that thin-kinned,d maybe he ought to be taken outside and beaten like a rented slave until his epidermis gets a wee bit thicker.

I know it has been pointed out that this is australia, the music capital of europe, but in america you can be stuck in jail indefinitely for contempt, IIRC.


As a coercive measure, not as a punishment.  A judge can chunk you in the clink for a few hours or couple of days for being a jerk.  But to keep you long term, it must be to compel some act - like a judge can jail a reporter to reveal a source, or a witness to testify.
 
dywed88
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RadicalMiddle: It might help if you can learn what country this judge is in before Brisbane is mentioned half way through the article.


It was an Australian reporter writing for Australian readers.
 
valenumr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chawco: RadicalMiddle: It might help if you can learn what country this judge is in before Brisbane is mentioned half way through the article.

The world is not America, and the internet is not set in america. Lots of news.sites are talking about things that are not in America, and.dont need to specify thats the case on the chance that a Yankees reads the page and assumes everything that happens is in america.

/not posted from America
//may have assumed the judge was American because that was a very american thing to do
///merica.


Wait... How do you get new in aussie if facebook cancelled it?
/s
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Was it the judge from this case?

Judge Morty
Youtube Rrnp29NeuJ0
 
dywed88
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

valenumr: So how does it work down under? The article looks a little biased against the judge. Is contempt a thing? It sounds like the guy pissed off the judge by being disrespectful in court...


Based on TFA you need to have violated a court order. Which is in line with the judge's defense of "I thought he violated another judge's order"

That is typically why you are held in contempt in the US as well, you are imprisoned until you agree to follow the court order.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dywed88: RadicalMiddle: It might help if you can learn what country this judge is in before Brisbane is mentioned half way through the article.

It was an Australian reporter writing for Australian readers.


When they posted it on the internet for the world to see, it wouldn't have been too hard to add a location to the sub heading.
 
dywed88
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Loris: dywed88: RadicalMiddle: It might help if you can learn what country this judge is in before Brisbane is mentioned half way through the article.

It was an Australian reporter writing for Australian readers.

When they posted it on the internet for the world to see, it wouldn't have been too hard to add a location to the sub heading.


Not hard for you to put the basic effort into finding out it is Australian.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dywed88: Loris: dywed88: RadicalMiddle: It might help if you can learn what country this judge is in before Brisbane is mentioned half way through the article.

It was an Australian reporter writing for Australian readers.

When they posted it on the internet for the world to see, it wouldn't have been too hard to add a location to the sub heading.

Not hard for you to put the basic effort into finding out it is Australian.


It's not. I figured it out, but I agree with RadicalMiddle that it could have been sooner in the article.

I remember a time when it seemed common for news stories to begin with where they happened.
 
anuran
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: So, "yes, it's all true, but it shouldn't count?"  Really?  Does that shiat actually work?


If you have power, yes.
 
dywed88
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Loris: dywed88: Loris: dywed88: RadicalMiddle: It might help if you can learn what country this judge is in before Brisbane is mentioned half way through the article.

It was an Australian reporter writing for Australian readers.

When they posted it on the internet for the world to see, it wouldn't have been too hard to add a location to the sub heading.

Not hard for you to put the basic effort into finding out it is Australian.

It's not. I figured it out, but I agree with RadicalMiddle that it could have been sooner in the article.

I remember a time when it seemed common for news stories to begin with where they happened.


Some media does that, some doesn't. It depends who they are writing for.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dywed88: Loris: dywed88: Loris: dywed88: RadicalMiddle: It might help if you can learn what country this judge is in before Brisbane is mentioned half way through the article.

It was an Australian reporter writing for Australian readers.

When they posted it on the internet for the world to see, it wouldn't have been too hard to add a location to the sub heading.

Not hard for you to put the basic effort into finding out it is Australian.

It's not. I figured it out, but I agree with RadicalMiddle that it could have been sooner in the article.

I remember a time when it seemed common for news stories to begin with where they happened.

Some media does that, some doesn't. It depends who they are writing for.


It's actually pretty annoying. A lot of online sources (especially local) don't report the locality. I'm looking at you KWTF local media. Even more annoying is a lot of places have stopped dating online stories as well, so I can end up reading some crap from 5 years ago and thinking it just happened.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.