(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Today's Tom Sawyer dies   (kiro7.com) divider line
54
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Riding out the day's events
The river
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He had mean, mean pride.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
mojo tie my pecker
Youtube jDVQ09ESjAo

NSFW
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure he got high on glue.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Still trying to tackle YYZ.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 3 hours ago  
DEE DO DEE DO DEE DEE!
DOO DO DOO DOO DO DOOOOOO!
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Front runner for the Darwin award is early this year
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If your "raft" can be destroyed by a cat walking across it, it's not really a raft you should be using outside a swimming pool.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well maybe he had a travel companion and called him n-bomb Jim and got tossed in.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He chose freewill
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They tied themselves at the wrist and decided to float down a turbulent river on an torally unworthy flotation device.  Darwin must love Missouri.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mister Buttons: If your "raft" can be destroyed by a cat walking across it, it's not really a raft you should be using outside a swimming pool.


Perhaps he was talked into it by a convincing....SALESMAN!!!
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Any chance intoxication was involved?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Combustion: Mister Buttons: If your "raft" can be destroyed by a cat walking across it, it's not really a raft you should be using outside a swimming pool.

Perhaps he was talked into it by a convincing....SALESMAN!!!


lol
 
almejita
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why would you go rafting if'n you can't swim?  And why would two dudes tie their wrists together?  NTTAWWT
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lochaber_Axe: They tied themselves at the wrist and decided to float down a turbulent river on an torally unworthy flotation device.  Darwin must love Missouri.


Yeah I bet he stabbed himself in the back after he drowned too.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've done all of the above when I was younger except the "tied each other together at the wrist", I am not sure how that helps anything.
 
Katwang
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subdivisions, be cool or be cast out.
Guess he wasn't cool enough.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 3 hours ago  
goddamn you subby I thought either Geddy or Alex passed away.
 
chewd
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Investigators determined that Dill drowned after he and a friend tied themselves together at the wrists and got on an air mattress to float down the creek.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 3 hours ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: goddamn you subby I thought either Geddy or Alex passed away.


I've got some bad news about the band Rush, they stopped being a band a couple years ago.
 
donutjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tried to swim in 7/8 time
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's easy to feel sorry for some people that die.  But the ones that tie their wrists and hop in the water, it's much harder to empathize.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh great, now that song's playing over and over in my head.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rollin, Rollin, Rollin on the River
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Investigators determined that Dill drowned after he and a friend tied themselves together at the wrists and got on an air mattress to float down the creek.

Yeah, there's your first problem... Your second is using a farking air mattress, but tying things together is a big mistake, tying yourself to someone else is an even bigger mistake. That was one of the things that no matter how drunk we were when we tubed the river in AZ, we never did. If the ice chest tube decides to try and float away, you go get it, and someone holds on for the trip. There is always somebody wanting a beer. Don't tie things to your tube/raft/body.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Combustion: Still trying to tackle YYZ.

[i.gifer.com image 500x313]


First of all, it's YYZed.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

almejita: Why would you go rafting if'n you can't swim?  And why would two dudes tie their wrists together?  NTTAWWT


And one of them survived.  And dragged the dead body ashore.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A cursory check of his Facebook page shows him to be anti-mask, pro-Trump, Q leaning, yet a supporter of free health care (at least for Caner patients). I can't imagine that those who knew him were terribly surprised that he got himself killed doing something stupid.
 
boozehat
‘’ 2 hours ago  
he decided to not make a choice, he still made a choice.
 
ifky
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Should have driven there in a red barchetta.
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was just imagining the one guy trying to give the other guy CPR--with their wrists still tied together.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Take Me to the River (2005 Remaster)
Youtube v4azbl96BJY
 
NotTheSubby
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Burning_Sensation: [Fark user image 300x283]


This tooh way to long.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Combustion: I was just imagining the one guy trying to give the other guy CPR--with their wrists still tied together.


"Why are you resuscitating yourself? Why are you resuscitating yourself?"


/sorry
 
The Third Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I'm pretty sure he got high on glue.


Yeah, but the space he invades, he gets high on you.
 
Abox
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Simpsons Tall Tales Clip
Youtube aitfI2ek_iE
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Combustion: I was just imagining the one guy trying to give the other guy CPR--with their wrists still tied together.


OK, I shouldn't laugh at someone dying, but that was a hilarious picture in my head...
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dukeblue219: Any chance intoxication was involved?


"Investigators determined that Dill drowned after he and a friend tied themselves together at the wrists and got on an air mattress to float down the creek."

I'm not sure even drunk and stupid covers this.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Were they on opposite sides of the mattresse?
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reckon that young fella got himself into quite a pickle...pickle I say...
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: Reckon that young fella got himself into quite a pickle...pickle I say...


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first thought upon reading that headline:  "Oh no, not Geddy!"
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bradley Dill, 21

Not Bradley Dill, doh!
 
ShadeeJake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boo this subby!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dukeblue219: Any chance intoxication was involved?


Floating down the river on an improvised flotation device? That was my first thought too.
But apparently not, turbulent river and there was some bondage at play as well.

/ not sure how one survived and one didn't
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Bradley Dill, 21

Not Bradley Dill, doh!


When they bury him, he'll be put in the Dill hole.

/I'm making way too much fun of this guy's death
//I only hope I go out in such a way
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Area Man "Hey, I can't swim!  I know, let's go down some whitewater on an inflatable air mattress!"
Darwin "Now Bradley, that's a bad idea!"
Area Man "Shut up Darwin and hold my beer!"
 
