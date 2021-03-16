 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Rockstar sues Player who fixed long load times in GTA Online. Just kidding, they contacted him and paid him $10k for fixing their bug   (arstechnica.com) divider line
67
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"the inefficient way that the GTA Online developers chose to parse and then sort the data in a large multi-megabyte JSON file."

I bet they "chose" to use some bloated library from some hastily assembled SDK to blindly reach the objective of loading the data with zero consideration of any other design or performance elements.

The same way most user facing code is developed these days.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA:

For players suffering from the JSON parsing issue, this means that they only have to wait perhaps one or two minutes to enter a GTA Online game, rather than the six-plus minutes they were previously stuck watching the loading screen.

I have over 1,000 hours of GTAV logged. A not-so-insignificant chunk of that time was spent waiting on load screens. Six plus minutes to enter the game is completely normal.

When will I see the benefits of this fix?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man, if only they paid their devs and QA testers that much.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MattytheMouse: Man, if only they paid their devs and QA testers that much.


Aside from the long load times, which I would agree is the biggest downside to GTAV online there are only some other unfortunate annoyances, such as your heist or mission glitching and crashing halfway through or your mission or job not starting when it's supposed to and leaving you in limbo.

Even with those glitches and oddities I put GTAV in strong contention for greatest game of all time. The sheer number of things they have built into that game over the last 8 years is just staggering. Even in 2021, approaching 8 years after its initial release, GTAV is worth buying and spending a lot of time on. The game is a goddamn masterpiece.


Now if we want to get into specific gameplay elements that are annoying, that's a whole other debate, but even with those, I stand by my comment. There is no video game that I have played more than GTAV and that's because it is amazingly good.

/they have to crackdown on paid mod menus on PC though
//it has been a problem for awhile, but I think its getting worse
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm actually pleased a game company paid the bug bounty rather than suing and using the fix anyway(as part of the settlement).

Perhaps companies are slowly learning that dedicated players can be an asset to you, and not just a revenue source.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
JSON parsing... well, now I know why it was never fixed. So annoying. How you can build a system of structured data and then have to use some set of arcane tools to make it spit out useful info is just peak DevOps if you ask me.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WhackingDay: JSON parsing... well, now I know why it was never fixed. So annoying. How you can build a system of structured data and then have to use some set of arcane tools to make it spit out useful info is just peak DevOps if you ask me.


Huh?
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rev.K: MattytheMouse: Man, if only they paid their devs and QA testers that much.

Aside from the long load times, which I would agree is the biggest downside to GTAV online there are only some other unfortunate annoyances, such as your heist or mission glitching and crashing halfway through or your mission or job not starting when it's supposed to and leaving you in limbo.

Even with those glitches and oddities I put GTAV in strong contention for greatest game of all time. The sheer number of things they have built into that game over the last 8 years is just staggering. Even in 2021, approaching 8 years after its initial release, GTAV is worth buying and spending a lot of time on. The game is a goddamn masterpiece.


Now if we want to get into specific gameplay elements that are annoying, that's a whole other debate, but even with those, I stand by my comment. There is no video game that I have played more than GTAV and that's because it is amazingly good.

/they have to crackdown on paid mod menus on PC though
//it has been a problem for awhile, but I think its getting worse


100% agree. Hell, I'd posit that the racing games in GTAV is the best racing game I've ever played.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey Rick, you know that defect you've been sitting on for like 8 years? Yeah you can close it out, looks like an end user went ahead and coded a fix for it.
 
likwidflame
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Might be time to play GTA O again!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

151: 100% agree. Hell, I'd posit that the racing games in GTAV is the best racing game I've ever played.


Hunting Pack is soooooooo fun.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, so loading screen simulator is dead?  Still need to fix crash on RTX simulator mode though.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SansNeural: "the inefficient way that the GTA Online developers chose to parse and then sort the data in a large multi-megabyte JSON file."

I bet they "chose" to use some bloated library from some hastily assembled SDK to blindly reach the objective of loading the data with zero consideration of any other design or performance elements.

The same way most user facing code is developed these days.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rev.K: The sheer number of things they have built into that game over the last 8 years is just staggering. Even in 2021, approaching 8 years after its initial release, GTAV is worth buying and spending a lot of time on. The game is a goddamn masterpiece.


And just imagine the benefit to mankind if those folks had been working on something *useful* !
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good guy Rockstar making Scumbag EA look like shiat yet again.

I know they got, and justifiable, some flack for the dev crunch on GTA and RDR 2 but compared to just about EVERY OTHER GAME COMPANY they've continued to hold a standard no one else does.

Seriously, I would much rather have a slightly buggy game with FREE DLC! than whatever regurgitated garbage most AAA games are now.

Between the multiple day one patches, microtransactions paywalling 1/3rd of the game, BS cosmetics going for literal $1000 of dollars and/or yet another FPS that's just a multiplayer bro-off with the most tangential single-player campaign to "justify" it being released 7 times in a 4 years.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, they've embraced the Bethesda method of patching?

"meh, let the players fix it"
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Capt_Clown: I know they got, and justifiable, some flack for the dev crunch on GTA and RDR 2 but compared to just about EVERY OTHER GAME COMPANY they've continued to hold a standard no one else does.


RDR2 is also an absolute masterpiece of gaming.

When you finish that game, you FEEL like you've been through some sh*t.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Necessity is the Mother of invention.

Recently I had to code something that generated some data, then I had to parse it and extract some info, then merge that info into a spreadsheet, using a column name as a key.

Going line by line through the generated data took 30 mins, at least. I think I ran it once, maybe twice before i said fark this there has to be a better way.

Then I found the python module pandas, and it took 1 second to merge the reports and get the info I needed. Good module.

As for GTAV loading times, I applaud the consumer for fixing it, and blame the QA guys for just *accepting* long load times.

There's always a better way.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Capt_Clown: Good guy Rockstar making Scumbag EA look like shiat yet again.

I know they got, and justifiable, some flack for the dev crunch on GTA and RDR 2 but compared to just about EVERY OTHER GAME COMPANY they've continued to hold a standard no one else does.

Seriously, I would much rather have a slightly buggy game with FREE DLC! than whatever regurgitated garbage most AAA games are now.

Between the multiple day one patches, microtransactions paywalling 1/3rd of the game, BS cosmetics going for literal $1000 of dollars and/or yet another FPS that's just a multiplayer bro-off with the most tangential single-player campaign to "justify" it being released 7 times in a 4 years.


Can we go back to the days when games told a good story and stop with this "LULZ NO STORY JUST PVP" Battle Royale crap?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rev.K: Capt_Clown: I know they got, and justifiable, some flack for the dev crunch on GTA and RDR 2 but compared to just about EVERY OTHER GAME COMPANY they've continued to hold a standard no one else does.

RDR2 is also an absolute masterpiece of gaming.

When you finish that game, you FEEL like you've been through some sh*t.


Felt that way with the Mass Effect games*

* - with the ME3 happy ending mod installed to give it a good, proper, right ending.
 
Luse
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rev.K: FTA:

For players suffering from the JSON parsing issue, this means that they only have to wait perhaps one or two minutes to enter a GTA Online game, rather than the six-plus minutes they were previously stuck watching the loading screen.

I have over 1,000 hours of GTAV logged. A not-so-insignificant chunk of that time was spent waiting on load screens. Six plus minutes to enter the game is completely normal.

When will I see the benefits of this fix?


I am actually incredibly disappointed that it was a relatively easy thing to fix. This has hands down been the biggest issue with GTAO for YEARS. It's also the single biggest reason I don't really play the game anymore. I may actually consider unshuttering my illicit enterprises after this goes live.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 hours ago  

151: Rev.K: MattytheMouse: Man, if only they paid their devs and QA testers that much.

Aside from the long load times, which I would agree is the biggest downside to GTAV online there are only some other unfortunate annoyances, such as your heist or mission glitching and crashing halfway through or your mission or job not starting when it's supposed to and leaving you in limbo.

Even with those glitches and oddities I put GTAV in strong contention for greatest game of all time. The sheer number of things they have built into that game over the last 8 years is just staggering. Even in 2021, approaching 8 years after its initial release, GTAV is worth buying and spending a lot of time on. The game is a goddamn masterpiece.


Now if we want to get into specific gameplay elements that are annoying, that's a whole other debate, but even with those, I stand by my comment. There is no video game that I have played more than GTAV and that's because it is amazingly good.

/they have to crackdown on paid mod menus on PC though
//it has been a problem for awhile, but I think its getting worse

100% agree. Hell, I'd posit that the racing games in GTAV is the best racing game I've ever played.


I honestly agree with both of you. Especially on the racing aspect. Pretty much every other racing game from Rad Racer forward always seems to have an altered physics aspect that whenever you take damage, especially when getting hit from the rear, your vehicle slows down as a penalty. Which makes absolutely no sense. It's why I always loathed racing games until GTAV.

The only caveat I would give GTA for being the greatest of all time is it verses my other favorite, Castlevania SOTN, but the comparison isn't fair since we're talking a 2D platformer. Otherwise, had it not have been for the driving challenges and vast expansion of missions, Fallout: New Vegas would have taken the crown for me.
 
Luse
‘’ 2 hours ago  

151: Rev.K: MattytheMouse: Man, if only they paid their devs and QA testers that much.

Aside from the long load times, which I would agree is the biggest downside to GTAV online there are only some other unfortunate annoyances, such as your heist or mission glitching and crashing halfway through or your mission or job not starting when it's supposed to and leaving you in limbo.

Even with those glitches and oddities I put GTAV in strong contention for greatest game of all time. The sheer number of things they have built into that game over the last 8 years is just staggering. Even in 2021, approaching 8 years after its initial release, GTAV is worth buying and spending a lot of time on. The game is a goddamn masterpiece.


Now if we want to get into specific gameplay elements that are annoying, that's a whole other debate, but even with those, I stand by my comment. There is no video game that I have played more than GTAV and that's because it is amazingly good.

/they have to crackdown on paid mod menus on PC though
//it has been a problem for awhile, but I think its getting worse

100% agree. Hell, I'd posit that the racing games in GTAV is the best racing game I've ever played.


I've gotta admit, the physics visible in the gameplay is cool to watch. The first time I took a hyper car with a big spoiler and alot of downforce over a bump that launched me and watched it get shoved back into the ground I tittered.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With the exception of the graphics and the driving, I kind of hate GTA V, both its single player and online.  I don't want to, though; I've put in enough hours of effort.  The campaign story is a mess, the characters unengaging (save for Trevor, whose oddness carries the entire game), and Los Santos is extremely lopsided.  Then there's the sheer litany of problems with online -- the crazy load times, the grinding, the griefing, the shallow and repetitive gameplay, the fact that YOU CANNOT STEAL HIGH-END CARS IN A GAME CALLED GRAND THEFT FARKING AUTO.
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...And don't you DARE try stepping away from your PC instead of waiting upward of 10 minutes; when the game finally loads, you'll almost immediately get kicked for being AFK.

/might actually reinstall now
 
valenumr
‘’ 2 hours ago  

New Rising Sun: SansNeural: "the inefficient way that the GTA Online developers chose to parse and then sort the data in a large multi-megabyte JSON file."

I bet they "chose" to use some bloated library from some hastily assembled SDK to blindly reach the objective of loading the data with zero consideration of any other design or performance elements.

The same way most user facing code is developed these days.

[i.redd.it image 364x262]


4th lightest object in the universe: electron!

/Fark that nonsense
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, and I forgot to mention how characters never, ever shut the fark up.  Lester's endless whining is legitimately maddening.
 
valenumr
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WhackingDay: JSON parsing... well, now I know why it was never fixed. So annoying. How you can build a system of structured data and then have to use some set of arcane tools to make it spit out useful info is just peak DevOps if you ask me.


They could have opted for xml...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: Oh, and I forgot to mention how characters never, ever shut the fark up.  Lester's endless whining is legitimately maddening.


They fixed a lot of that with an update last summer.

A lot of phone calls became texts.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SansNeural: I bet they "chose" to use some bloated library from some hastily assembled SDK to blindly reach the objective of loading the data with zero consideration of any other design or performance elements.


The reverse-engineering of the problem is really well-worth a read.

It's pretty clear the problem was entirely accidental. They use sscanf() to parse a single item. Under the hood, the sscanf() library function does a strlen() to make sure it doesn't overrun the end of the string (which is stupid, but whatev). So they've accidentally coded a O(n**2) algorithm for parsing the JSON thanks to the surprise strlen().  The dev who coded it was probably dealing with a small JSON file, and never noticed the performance mess it would become.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well that's cool of Rockstar.

I recently came across my PS2 in a box so I'm replaying GTA III, which is twenty years old and makes me feel old.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kit Fister: Capt_Clown: Good guy Rockstar making Scumbag EA look like shiat yet again.

I know they got, and justifiable, some flack for the dev crunch on GTA and RDR 2 but compared to just about EVERY OTHER GAME COMPANY they've continued to hold a standard no one else does.

Seriously, I would much rather have a slightly buggy game with FREE DLC! than whatever regurgitated garbage most AAA games are now.

Between the multiple day one patches, microtransactions paywalling 1/3rd of the game, BS cosmetics going for literal $1000 of dollars and/or yet another FPS that's just a multiplayer bro-off with the most tangential single-player campaign to "justify" it being released 7 times in a 4 years.

Can we go back to the days when games told a good story and stop with this "LULZ NO STORY JUST PVP" Battle Royale crap?


Exactly. This is why RDR2 blows GTA5 out of the water, imo, and why I have yet to buy a single DLC for RDR2 despite being an enormous fan.

I got the super fancy pre-order edition. But there hasn't been anything new for that franchise in 2.5 years.

Single player narratives still have a market.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rev.K: Snatch Bandergrip: Oh, and I forgot to mention how characters never, ever shut the fark up.  Lester's endless whining is legitimately maddening.

They fixed a lot of that with an update last summer.

A lot of phone calls became texts.


A step in the right direction, for sure.  But I'm talking about how Lester and Ron, arguably the two most annoying characters, are frequently narrating missions, without a moment of silence, rambling and chastising you.  It is insufferable.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kit Fister: Can we go back to the days when games told a good story and stop with this "LULZ NO STORY JUST PVP" Battle Royale crap?


Depends on the game. I have owned multiple Battlefield titles over the last 16 years and not once loaded single player content on any of them. In fact I feel it's a monumental waste of time and money for them to bother making any single player content at all. I'd probably argue the same for Call of Duty, if I played it.
 
Stantz
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: Oh, and I forgot to mention how characters never, ever shut the fark up.  Lester's endless whining is legitimately maddening.


I just spammed the Cayo heist for $100 million+ and purchased EVERYTHING. Now no-one calls me, not even that annoying bint from Arena Wars.

As for the update, I hope they emply better coders to implement the rollout than the idiots who dispatched todays Xbox update, because that's now borked and my autistic 15 year old is losing his shiat.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: the fact that YOU CANNOT STEAL HIGH-END CARS IN A GAME CALLED GRAND THEFT FARKING AUTO.


You can steal them all you want, you just can't keep them as a personal vehicle.

It is a bit annoying, I agree, but once you start making money, making more money becomes easier.

Starting out is a bit daunting, but it builds momentum.
 
Luse
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I believe the fix is live on Steam. Just verified there's a patch available and took me a little over 2 minutes to get in. Looks like I need to check out what's new. Better late then never I suppose.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rev.K: FTA:

For players suffering from the JSON parsing issue, this means that they only have to wait perhaps one or two minutes to enter a GTA Online game, rather than the six-plus minutes they were previously stuck watching the loading screen.

I have over 1,000 hours of GTAV logged. A not-so-insignificant chunk of that time was spent waiting on load screens. Six plus minutes to enter the game is completely normal.

When will I see the benefits of this fix?


Already patched, unless you're Xbox, then you are Xboned
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

E.S.Q.: Already patched, unless you're Xbox, then you are Xboned


I was playing just yesterday and didn't notice better loading times on startup.
 
Hawco
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rev.K: MattytheMouse: Man, if only they paid their devs and QA testers that much.

Aside from the long load times, which I would agree is the biggest downside to GTAV online there are only some other unfortunate annoyances, such as your heist or mission glitching and crashing halfway through or your mission or job not starting when it's supposed to and leaving you in limbo.

Even with those glitches and oddities I put GTAV in strong contention for greatest game of all time. The sheer number of things they have built into that game over the last 8 years is just staggering. Even in 2021, approaching 8 years after its initial release, GTAV is worth buying and spending a lot of time on. The game is a goddamn masterpiece.


Now if we want to get into specific gameplay elements that are annoying, that's a whole other debate, but even with those, I stand by my comment. There is no video game that I have played more than GTAV and that's because it is amazingly good.

/they have to crackdown on paid mod menus on PC though
//it has been a problem for awhile, but I think its getting worse


I bought it years ago and twice ran into 2 different campaign-ending bugs. Never picked it up again, dont want to do that 3 + hours again.

Only got into online gaming since the pandemic though, maybe I'll give it a shot
 
Mouren
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After so many years of additions and porting around systems I'm surprised the thing works as well as it does. I would not want to have to try to read the rat's nest that their code must be.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Capt_Clown: Good guy Rockstar making Scumbag EA look like shiat yet again.

I know they got, and justifiable, some flack for the dev crunch on GTA and RDR 2 but compared to just about EVERY OTHER GAME COMPANY they've continued to hold a standard no one else does.

Seriously, I would much rather have a slightly buggy game with FREE DLC! than whatever regurgitated garbage most AAA games are now.

Between the multiple day one patches, microtransactions paywalling 1/3rd of the game, BS cosmetics going for literal $1000 of dollars and/or yet another FPS that's just a multiplayer bro-off with the most tangential single-player campaign to "justify" it being released 7 times in a 4 years.


Pretty sure they've had their share of harassment cases too. Didn't they have to oust one of the founders over that? Didn't Lazlo turn out to be a creep? Plus, there's that whole "Watch these snuff films so you get the death animations correct" business.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rev.K: E.S.Q.: Already patched, unless you're Xbox, then you are Xboned

I was playing just yesterday and didn't notice better loading times on startup.


I've been playing it for years on xbox one and it seems like it takes a couple minutes max to log into GTA online.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, when I submit bug reports with fixes to open source projects they sit around unnoticed.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My internet connection is not the fastest, maybe that has something to do with it.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rev.K: E.S.Q.: Already patched, unless you're Xbox, then you are Xboned

I was playing just yesterday and didn't notice better loading times on startup.


Patched this morning =)
 
stray_capts
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kit Fister: Rev.K: Capt_Clown: I know they got, and justifiable, some flack for the dev crunch on GTA and RDR 2 but compared to just about EVERY OTHER GAME COMPANY they've continued to hold a standard no one else does.

RDR2 is also an absolute masterpiece of gaming.

When you finish that game, you FEEL like you've been through some sh*t.

Felt that way with the Mass Effect games*

* - with the ME3 happy ending mod installed to give it a good, proper, right ending.


Wait, there was a happy ending mod?  How on earth did I miss it?
 
radiovox [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: "the inefficient way that the GTA Online developers chose to parse and then sort the data in a large multi-megabyte JSON file."

I bet they "chose" to use some bloated library from some hastily assembled SDK to blindly reach the objective of loading the data with zero consideration of any other design or performance elements.

The same way most user facing code is developed these days.


I wish I could understand a damn thing you just wrote
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've played some GTA games over the years but never GTA Online.

Explain this to me as if I was an idiot like the idiot I am, is it all one big map and that is why it takes forever or is it just a series of zones you load when going into a new one.

I thought loading up Crusader Kings II on my old laptop taking six or seven minutes was rough.
 
ThatBillmanGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out of curiosity, I fired my xbox up for the first time in a month, downloaded the pending GTA V update... And it still takes as long to load, only now the game crashes immediately. Ha ha. Guess I'll wait for the patch for that.
 
