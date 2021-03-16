 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   A Man. A Nissan. A Canal   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
30
    More: Strange, Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Party leaders of the United States Senate, United States Senate, Kyrsten Sinema, Duchess of Sussex, simple majority, actress Janina Gavankar  
•       •       •

870 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2021 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*Shakes fist at subby for getting Van Halen stuck in my head*
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. The weather must be getting warmer, here. lol
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody is overpaid:

Video Transcript
[WATER RUSHING]
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the driver's alright. She could have got seriously hurt!

/runs
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lana can ass in a nama?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video Transcript
[WATER RUSHING]

/kwality journalism
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: *Shakes fist at subby for getting Van Halen stuck in my head*


I'd just like to extend the fark community, and say...you're not alone.
I'll get the pitchforks and the torches...
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Video Transcript
[WATER RUSHING]

/kwality journalism


Another AI written article.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Firefighters in Glendale, Arizona, were advising people of the dangers of driving distracted on March 15, after finding a car in a pretty tight spot"

You mean like the back of a Volkswagen?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can only imagine the tow bill for that one.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Lana can ass in a nama?


How dare you say that about my mother.
 
Mrs. Snipes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Police were investigating how the car went off the road, police said."

Pretty quickly, by the looks of it.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's always a canal or an inlet or a fjord.
 
bradley547
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: There's always a canal or an inlet or a fjord.


It's not a fjord. Its a Nissan...
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what everyone is missing is that we have completed one trifecta: People being stupid in water ways.

And are strangly close to a much harder trifecta: People being stupid with automobiles in water control channels.
 
zeroflight222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the Nissan's AC anal?  Is that a category of rule34 I didn't know existed?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, they have canals in Arizona?
I thought it was a desert.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...Altima!
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Larva Lump: [Fark user image image 480x640]


I bet that was expensive.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good news is it's just a Nissan.

/Disposable shiatboxes for misguided people who know nothing about cars
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...A Man. A Nissan. A Canal

Nicaragua?
 
jdlenke [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: The good news is it's just a Nissan.

/Disposable shiatboxes for misguided people who know nothing about cars


I admit, I know shiat about cars, but my 2006 Altima made it to just this last summer.  135000+.  I wanted something new, otherwise, solid car.
 
suid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Larva Lump: [Fark user image 480x640]


Thanks for sending me on an Internet Meme Chase (TM).  https://www.1001crash.com/tran​sport-pa​ge-description-accident-SAA_B747-lg-2-​crash-134.html


Need to make a Demotivator of this:

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: Wait, they have canals in Arizona?
I thought it was a desert.


That's why they need canals, for irrigation. Also for the occasional but inevitable flash flood.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nytmare: Walker: Wait, they have canals in Arizona?

That's why they need canals, for irrigation. Also for the occasional but inevitable flash flood.


But why do they need a lock on the canal?
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jvl: nytmare: Walker: Wait, they have canals in Arizona?

That's why they need canals, for irrigation. Also for the occasional but inevitable flash flood.

But why do they need a lock on the canal?


The almost certainly don't. The picture shows sluice gates, not locks.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jvl: nytmare: Walker: Wait, they have canals in Arizona?

That's why they need canals, for irrigation. Also for the occasional but inevitable flash flood.

But why do they need a lock on the canal?


So nobody steals the water.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.