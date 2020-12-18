 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   We should read all of these "COVID vaccine side effect" stories with a far more critical (if oozing) eye: self-reported side effects include 42 reports of "crying", 6 of "teething", and 4 got "genital herpes". As a side effect of the *COVID vaccine*   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got a lightbulb stuck in my rectum as a side-effect of Covid vaccine.
 
JayCab
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The genital herpes is probably just "hey I got vaccinated, wanna fark?"
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I swear honey, it MUST have been the vaccine!"
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just got a sore arm and a bit of tiredness. My wife got mild flu-like symptoms for a couple days.
 
jaggspb
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am altering the saliva. Pray I don't alter it any further.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Clavicle fracture?  Did someone distribute the vaccine like the adrenaline scene in Pulp Fiction?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://metro.co.uk/2020/12/18/covid-​v​accine-volunteer-struck-by-lightning-a​fter-moderna-injection-13774498/
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got the second jab last week. I had a runny nose that evening, and of course a sore arm, but that was it. My wife, who got it at the same time, felt pretty knocked out later that day and the next.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's pretty farking crazy how entire nations are rejecting vaccines over completely spurious information.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BadReligion: I just got a sore arm and a bit of tiredness. My wife got mild flu-like symptoms for a couple days.


I got one hell of a headache on round 1.  Took an ibuprofenin on round 2 and didn't feel a thing.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mike_d85: BadReligion: I just got a sore arm and a bit of tiredness. My wife got mild flu-like symptoms for a couple days.

I got one hell of a headache on round 1.  Took an ibuprofenin on round 2 and didn't feel a thing.


Good to hear. I have round 2 on 4/2.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: https://metro.co.uk/2020/12/18/covid-​v​accine-volunteer-struck-by-lightning-a​fter-moderna-injection-13774498/


...you're supposed to take the needle OUT of your arm once the injecting is done.

// good practice even when you're not getting vaccinated outdoors, during a thunderstorm
 
dennysgod
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Two people got arthropod bites because of Covid vaccine.   Well that's it...I'm not getting it
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chest discomfort, chest pains, screaming... "honest, doc, it was the vaccine, not my side trip to LV-426."
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"The chief problem with the VAERS data is that reports can be entered by anyone and are not routinely verified. To demonstrate this, a few years ago I entered a report that an influenza vaccine had turned me into The Hulk. The report was accepted and entered into the database."

https://web.archive.org/web/200604272​0​0248/http://neurodiversity.com/weblog/​article/14/chelation-autism
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 hours ago  

JayCab: The genital herpes is probably just "hey I got vaccinated, wanna fark?"


They attribute everything to a covid vaccine side effect to keep the numbers up.  Doctors get like $100 per case to say that the electric shock was vaccine related.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Look, I know you're embarrassed you got your shot at a "massage parlor" but just admit it.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BafflerMeal: It's pretty farking crazy how entire nations are rejecting vaccines over completely spurious information.


The only legitimate concern about the vaccines so far is the serious side effects of the AstraZeneca one.

Hopefully they can get that one figured out so Europe can start vaccinating again.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Super Chronic: I got the second jab last week. I had a runny nose that evening, and of course a sore arm, but that was it. My wife, who got it at the same time, felt pretty knocked out later that day and the next.


women may stronger immune responses than men, and likely feel worse side effects from vaccines

I would love to post a link to the study on this, but Fark keeps eating it
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like the 1 person who got alcohol poisoning...from the vaccine that contains no alcohol and even if it was entirely alcohol wouldn't have enough volume to do anything to the average adult.
 
Resin33
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They were probably given a list of symptoms and asked to check off which ones, so they checked off all the ones they are experiencing not just ones they think came from the vaccine.
 
Resin33
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Resin33: They were probably given a list of symptoms and asked to check off which ones, so they checked off all the ones they are experiencing not just ones they think came from the vaccine.


And by "they" I mean some of the people who filled this out with weird side effects.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mrtraveler01: BafflerMeal: It's pretty farking crazy how entire nations are rejecting vaccines over completely spurious information.

The only legitimate concern about the vaccines so far is the serious side effects of the AstraZeneca one.

Hopefully they can get that one figured out so Europe can start vaccinating again.


Still, it's only a few dozen cases (<=48) out of millions. It's pretty crazy.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mean yes, I challenged Raiden to a fight immediately getting my second dose, but I really feel like the subsequent electrocution was a direct result of my sluggishness from the vaccine, so my characterization is fair.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Your prick gave me herpes!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm hoping to finally get a massage as a side effect.

It's been a year.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BafflerMeal: Mrtraveler01: BafflerMeal: It's pretty farking crazy how entire nations are rejecting vaccines over completely spurious information.

The only legitimate concern about the vaccines so far is the serious side effects of the AstraZeneca one.

Hopefully they can get that one figured out so Europe can start vaccinating again.

Still, it's only a few dozen cases (<=48) out of millions. It's pretty crazy.


And yet these are the same people who insist that we shouldn't be "afraid" of a virus because the chances of dying from it are low.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got extremely dizzy, puked a bunch, shiat my pants, and passed out.
I mean I drank a bottle of whiskey when I got home, but I'm thinking it was the shot.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not really any different than saying the guy who got in a horrible traffic accident died of COVID.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You gotta go to page 3 further in the thread where one patient's side effect was "face lift."
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And "retirement" and "soliloquy."
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bughunter: I'm hoping to finally get a massage as a side effect.

It's been a year.


Yeah, my wife and I are probably doing a couples massage around my birthday, which is 10 days after my second shot. Will probably wait a few days after just to get the full 2 weeks.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Not really any different than saying the guy who got in a horrible traffic accident died of COVID.


Oh right.

Hospitals falsified the COVID numbers to get some of that sweet Medicare money or some BS right?
 
patrick767
‘’ 3 hours ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Not really any different than saying the guy who got in a horrible traffic accident died of COVID.


Which did not happen, but right wing fools must love to spout that lie because they've been doing it since last spring.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope I get 'pedantic speech' and 'soliloquy' as side effects, and NOT 'faecal vomiting'.
 
valenumr
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mike_d85: Clavicle fracture?  Did someone distribute the vaccine like the adrenaline scene in Pulp Fiction?


Vindication! I've been using the claim that 4 percent of those vaccinated will suffer a bone fracture within 6 months as a snark.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WhippingBoi: I got a lightbulb stuck in my rectum as a side-effect of Covid vaccine.


Scrubs colon
Youtube g9kYBoBCqSA
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The vaccine is actually triggering shingles and herpes simples outbreaks but don't let that stop your smooth brains from ridiculing things you don't actually know about because it confirms your biases.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Herpes is often spread via injection.

Of the hot beef kind.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Getting mine in a few days. I'm looking forward to *rolls dice*

FECAL VOMITING

/a couple days of shiats beats long covid or death
 
patrick767
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder if people were simply told to report every adverse symptom they had over a certain period of time following vaccination and to make no judgments about the cause. Just report it. As such, the "crazy" stuff is just following directions.

But for the guy telling his wife the genital herpies were caused by the vaccine, good luck, man.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've been enjoying the articles with headlines like "Woman dies ONE DAY after receiving covid vaccination", then you read the article and she died in a car accident.
 
wage0048
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My wife got her first shot (Pfizer) yesterday and the only reaction so far is a nice red spot (and a bit of soreness) at the injection site.

It's a good thing, too, because that's exactly the spot on her arm where I usually poke her to get her attention when she's wearing headphones, so the visual "Don't f*cking do it!" warning is appreciated.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: The vaccine is actually triggering shingles and herpes simples outbreaks but don't let that stop your smooth brains from ridiculing things you don't actually know about because it confirms your biases.


Didn't take me long to realize you're full of shiat.

https://www.webmd.com/vaccines/covid-​1​9-vaccine/news/20210209/experts-debunk​-covid-19-vaccine-shingles-link
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: The vaccine is actually triggering shingles and herpes simples outbreaks but don't let that stop your smooth brains from ridiculing things you don't actually know about because it confirms your biases.


Something tells me this is bullshiat but it confirms your biases.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

brainlordmesomorph: "I swear honey, it MUST have been the vaccine!"



I got vaccinated while riding a tractor in my bathing suit.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

JayCab: The genital herpes is probably just "hey I got vaccinated, wanna fark?"


I blamed my flatulence on my first date after getting the vaccine on the vaccine.  Same with the hangover.  She claimed the moaning and the sensation of a foreign body.  Next day I had herpes.  At least I didn't lose a tooth.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mrtraveler01: thegreatmurgatroid: The vaccine is actually triggering shingles and herpes simples outbreaks but don't let that stop your smooth brains from ridiculing things you don't actually know about because it confirms your biases.

Didn't take me long to realize you're full of shiat.

https://www.webmd.com/vaccines/covid-1​9-vaccine/news/20210209/experts-debunk​-covid-19-vaccine-shingles-link


Nothing in that article debunks anything.  Theres not a single piece of objective evidence provided.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: The vaccine is actually triggering shingles and herpes simples outbreaks but don't let that stop your smooth brains from ridiculing things you don't actually know about because it confirms your biases.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
