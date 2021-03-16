 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Woman says we should sit on the toilet backwards so you can eat at the same time. Follow her for more life hacks   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is she single? Where the hell has she been my whole life?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jesus, how long do people spend on the toilet?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Jesus, how long do people spend on the toilet?


My son with a book:
"Almost done, promise"
*20 minutes later*
"I'm trying, don't rush me!"

No book:
*Snaps one off halfway and gets up immediately*
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought everyone knew this by now.

Butters Drops a Solid Point
Youtube 5daprgCh5b0
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Eating whilst on the shiatter?  How will I read Fark then??
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure Farkers have been doing that for years.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So the food has a more direct path to the sewer?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
NikolaiFarkoff:

No book:
*Snaps one off halfway and gets up immediately*

Should I be concerned at your ability to confirm this?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You have to take your pants all the way off to perform this maneuver. Or at least one leg fully out of pants.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's called an AC Slater. Source: Urban Dictionary.com.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ambivalence: Jesus, how long do people spend on the toilet?


The subjective amount of time a person spends on the can is inversely proportional to the total number of bathrooms in the home.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Because I want to touch food right after touching my dick or touching the toilet.

And the toilet is so small that I'd probably shiat onto the toilet seat.  Thanks, cheap landlord.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Badafuco: You have to take your pants all the way off to perform this maneuver. Or at least one leg fully out of pants.


You leave your pants on when you poop?
 
dready zim
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bob Mortimer & Richard in HYSTERICS over Bob's toilet story | Travel Man EXTRA
Youtube H5SbGwvXb5Y

She's just riding Bob's coat tails. He already has the drawings anyway.
 
