(LiveLeak)   That's not how the claw machine works
34
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that how Apple gets their factory workers?
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this a "Mad Libs" article? I don't get the fill-in-the-blank writing style.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The claaaaaaawwwwww
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's both the most unnecessary and the most incompetent application of face blurring I've ever seen.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Done in one.
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Craaaaaawwwww not the claaaaaaawwwwww!!Get Smart!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the biggest kid I've ever seen in a claw machine.

/so far
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she should have circled around and went back out head first with the dolls in front of her
 
VOCSL5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thank you. I needed that  - kitty passed from cancer a few hours ago. I needed something to smile, and I forgot about IT Crowd and Richard Ayoade (love him on the Big Fat Quiz).
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she get to keep the doll?
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Very sorry for your loss, friend.  Peace.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it wrong that I think she's a greedy little child?
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that the only videos of claw machines I've ever seen involve children climbing into them, I'd say that's exactly how claw machines work.
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These toys may smell of wee come the morn.
 
minorshan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

*hug* Sorry. ☹
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: Is it wrong that I think she's a greedy little child?


Meh, to all children are greedy and self-centered. Learning how not be is a part of growing up. Some people figure it out... and a WHOOOOOOLE lot of them never do.
 
Exile On Beale Street [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently that is exactly how they work. The kid will make a great carny someday.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She really wanted that iPhone.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how all of the adults are just kind of nonchalant about it. If this were in the US, people would be losing their minds, the kid would be wailing and they'd call the fire department and EMTs would check the girl out afterwards. Then the parents would sue the store and the claw machine vendor for emotional distress and the kid would be seeing a therapist for years.
 
goodbeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some bad parenting there. I would have put money in the machine at least 3 times trying to get my kid out just to mess with her.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

warm thoughts of peace to you.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now for your daily dose of insensitivity:

The Craw
Youtube ftgAG3Vnif8
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phrasing?
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A LiveLeak video that did not show blood mixed with brain matter, dismemberment and death? I'm so confused now.
I hope she got her prize. I stopped reading TFA.
 
KickahaOta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinesiology is a biatch sometimes.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sorry for your lose buddy.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Loss. Sorry again...check spelling...add comment. Whew.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
