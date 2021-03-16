 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Some long-haul COVID patients are reporting that their symptoms are subsiding after receiving the vaccine   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Glad to hear that. I know a gal who's lost all her taste and smell. It's been six months. Don't know if she got the shot yet.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Glad to hear that. I know a gal who's lost all her taste and smell. It's been six months. Don't know if she got the shot yet.


Man, I lost my taste for 16 days due to red pine nuts, losing it for 6 months would have been a great weight loss plan but it would have made life miserable (was SO happy when water stopped tasting like aluminum on Thanksgiving Eve).
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddammit this is terrible news. I was pulling in so much tail with the whole loss of taste thing.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: edmo: Glad to hear that. I know a gal who's lost all her taste and smell. It's been six months. Don't know if she got the shot yet.

Man, I lost my taste for 16 days due to red pine nuts, losing it for 6 months would have been a great weight loss plan but it would have made life miserable (was SO happy when water stopped tasting like aluminum on Thanksgiving Eve).


I lost my sense of taste, because of zinc nasal spray. It lasted about a year. I didn't lose any weight.
My favorite friend of certain foods changed.
I used to love Lay's potato chips and I hated the generic potato chips now that switched.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I am hopeful that I might be able to taste mint again one day.

Toothpaste is WEIRD. I was also losing my mind the other day when I ate something full of garlic, and mint capsules did nothing to pull back the garlic burbs/taste.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: I am hopeful that I might be able to taste mint again one day.

Toothpaste is WEIRD. I was also losing my mind the other day when I ate something full of garlic, and mint capsules did nothing to pull back the garlic burbs/taste.


Anyone know why every single brand of toothpaste Burns?
Who decided the burning was the equivalent of clean?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My SIL is a long hauler and was vaccinated two weeks ago. So far no improvements on her symptoms but she is back to work, which is nice.
 
dazed420
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
sounds like the old trick of drinking to cure (temporarily)  the hangover.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
God, I hope so. This memory loss and confusion are awful. I'm getting my first vaccine shot tomorrow. I can't farking wait.
 
phedex
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Snaptastic: I am hopeful that I might be able to taste mint again one day.

Toothpaste is WEIRD. I was also losing my mind the other day when I ate something full of garlic, and mint capsules did nothing to pull back the garlic burbs/taste.

Anyone know why every single brand of toothpaste Burns?
Who decided the burning was the equivalent of clean?


I'd like to know why my beloved ultrabrite toothpaste has been relegated to the dollar general. How can anyone not love the fresh taste and nice price?
 
sharbear [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I got Covid last spring, early on in the pandemic. Five days in bed, a month recovering to where I could stand for most of the day. I'm still having leg fatigue and sleep issues. Last Friday was my second vaccine. The fatigue is still with me.
During the actual week of the virus, I found some old Tramadol which got me through some very rough pain. I was so glad to have found them. Probably not what the doc woulda ordered. I'm very thankful to be here.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: Glad to hear that. I know a gal who's lost all her taste and smell. It's been six months. Don't know if she got the shot yet.


Lost sense of taste. Trump must have been bitten by a bat years ago.

img.vixdata.ioView Full Size
 
