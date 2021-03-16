 Skip to content
 
(Huffington Post)   Today's news that will ruin your childhood memories: Punky Brewster reveals that Charlie Sheen was her first sex partner. Still no word from Blossom   (huffpost.com) divider line
21
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My wife told me this the other night after it was "heavily implied" in her new Netflix documentary.

Grossed out? Yep.

Surprised? Not at all.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Charlie tapped a future #1 'draft pick':


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I guess it was good to be the Sheen.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'd ask if she was the one with the tig ol' bitties, but I don't want to summon Chris Hanson, so I won't.
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
First consensual sexual partner.  Kind of a big word.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Soleil Moon Frye has revealed that her first consensual sexual partner was

/hmmmm
 
docilej
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Holy Macanoli!  Grossaroo!
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jtown: First consensual sexual partner.  Kind of a big word.


I would argue that nonconsensual sex is not called sex.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It seems that she and Corey Haim have that in common aside from the pesky consensual part.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ruined? Hell, it's like it was me, by proxy. Winning.
🎉
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, that's how Charlie got HIV.

/got nothing cause I don't care
//she was 18
///slow news day
 
tbhouston
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Anyone know the ages? I don't care enough to look but if you tell me, I'll know.
 
Sgt. Expendable [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tbhouston: Anyone know the ages? I don't care enough to look but if you tell me, I'll know.


The article says 18 and 29
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tbhouston: Anyone know the ages? I don't care enough to look but if you tell me, I'll know.


She 18, he 29.
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tbhouston: Anyone know the ages? I don't care enough to look but if you tell me, I'll know.


he was nuh-uh and he was ew gross.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
was expecting her to be under 18 at the time...hurk
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sgt. Expendable: tbhouston: Anyone know the ages? I don't care enough to look but if you tell me, I'll know.

The article says 18 and 29


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Blossom is borking Sheldon with a bang.
That's my theory.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

reyreyrey: It seems that she and Corey Haim have that in common aside from the pesky consensual part.


I think the Corey's were each others first.

/outside of the studio heads.
 
