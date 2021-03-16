 Skip to content
 
(News 13 Orlando)   Busch Gardens' new Giraffe Bar to open this month, which sounds like a great place to get a tall drink   (mynews13.com) divider line
13
alice_600
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I can't see a drunk Lion hit on a nervous gazelle I ain't interested.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Python snake night would help that pathetic state with no mask night all week long
 
REO-Weedwagon [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
feature a mixologist-curated selection of specialty cocktails

so $20 a drink?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, so giraffe eye level, but closed. We had a bad experience with wildlife there. A seagull bombed my mom's plate, threw crap everywhere. His compatriots came in to clean up before anyone could start to clean up.
 
alice_600
‘’ 2 hours ago  

REO-Weedwagon: feature a mixologist-curated selection of specialty cocktails

so $20 a drink?


You forgot tip so really 30 bucks.
 
HFK [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So they are rebranding the old Crown Colony again. It used to be really good when it was the CC, some of the best park food out there. Fresh made burgers, not those crap frozen patties and so much more. Then it became the Serengeti Outlook and the main floor was typical park food and the top floor was a buffet that was okay but only ok.

So now it will be the same crap food you can get anywhere in the park on the first floor and a bar with some finger food on the top.

When will theme parks stop with crap processed food everywhere and have at least a couple real options for the rest of us?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REO-Weedwagon: feature a mixologist-curated selection of specialty cocktails

so $20 a drink?


No, it's twenty bucks to smell a mixologist's asshole it's at least double that for you to have him describe the bouquet, and they get all uppity if you punch them
 
daha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well guys, I guess the highballs are on me"
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sounds like they'd be famous for their highballs.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are all the beers served in longnecks?
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Busch Gardens' New Giraffe Bar sounds like a Tom Robbins book title
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it take longer for a giraffe to throw up?

/the stuff they serve at BG these days is terrible
//park went to Hell after Anheuser-Busch sold out
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
..or a place for great necking!
 
