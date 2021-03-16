 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Halfacre to be downgraded to six foot by eight foot after shooting four people   (abcnews.go.com)
26
26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A survivor of the shooting identified her boyfriend, Malik Halfacre, as the suspect, the affidavit said.

Should be EX boyfriend right?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If only the stimmy checks had been armed.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Killed people for a part of $1,400.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thanks Joe Biden.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is farking horrible. I can't even snark about this.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Walker: Thanks Joe Biden.


Yeah, I can just imagine how Fox "News" is going to cover it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
7 years old.  Jesus farking Christ, how sad.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 hours ago  

40 degree day: Walker: Thanks Joe Biden.

Yeah, I can just imagine how Fox "News" is going to cover it.


Wall to wall coverage and a special 'Tucker' report. I guaran-goddamn-tee it.
 
AlfalfaMale
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Yellow Beard: Killed people for a part of $1,400.


You could knock two zeroes off that and this piece of sh*t would have still killed for it.
 
scalpod
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scalpod: [Fark user image image 484x512]


Also the name of a sand trap at Pine Valley Golf Course in New Jersey
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Subtonic: 40 degree day: Walker: Thanks Joe Biden.

Yeah, I can just imagine how Fox "News" is going to cover it.

Wall to wall coverage and a special 'Tucker' report. I guaran-goddamn-tee it.


Doubt it.  This doesn't really forward a narrative for either political party, it's just a sad, sad shooting.  Anyone who could kill a child is hopelessly broken, I hope he gets the needle.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AlfalfaMale: Yellow Beard: Killed people for a part of $1,400.

You could knock two zeroes off that and this piece of sh*t would have still killed for it.


Farking animal.
 
valenumr
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GrinzGrimly: Subtonic: 40 degree day: Walker: Thanks Joe Biden.

Yeah, I can just imagine how Fox "News" is going to cover it.

Wall to wall coverage and a special 'Tucker' report. I guaran-goddamn-tee it.

Doubt it.  This doesn't really forward a narrative for either political party, it's just a sad, sad shooting.  Anyone who could kill a child is hopelessly broken, I hope he gets the needle.


WTF you talking about. This is exactly why no republicans voted for the bill. They knew this would happen, and it would put their precious guns in danger.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GrinzGrimly: Subtonic: 40 degree day: Walker: Thanks Joe Biden.

Yeah, I can just imagine how Fox "News" is going to cover it.

Wall to wall coverage and a special 'Tucker' report. I guaran-goddamn-tee it.

Doubt it.  This doesn't really forward a narrative for either political party, it's just a sad, sad shooting.  Anyone who could kill a child is hopelessly broken, I hope he gets the needle.


He's black.
 
scalpod
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: scalpod: [Fark user image image 484x512]

Also the name of a sand trap at Pine Valley Golf Course in New Jersey


This spot in Wyoming was where they filmed all the bug homeworld scenes for Starship Troopers. My brother was one of the many extras called in from there and surrounding states. He said it took all day and many, many takes to shoot the brain bug sequence as every time they'd get everyone quietened down and ready for the big emotional moment someone would yell out, "DOOGIE!" and they'd all bust up.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GrinzGrimly: Subtonic: 40 degree day: Walker: Thanks Joe Biden.

Yeah, I can just imagine how Fox "News" is going to cover it.

Wall to wall coverage and a special 'Tucker' report. I guaran-goddamn-tee it.

Doubt it.  This doesn't really forward a narrative for either political party, it's just a sad, sad shooting.  Anyone who could kill a child is hopelessly broken, I hope he gets the needle.


Oh I assure you a black man killing four people over a chunk of his girlfriend's stimulus check is republican media catnip.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: A survivor of the shooting identified her boyfriend, Malik Halfacre, as the suspect, the affidavit said.

Should be EX boyfriend right?


Love hurts.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: GrinzGrimly: Subtonic: 40 degree day: Walker: Thanks Joe Biden.

Yeah, I can just imagine how Fox "News" is going to cover it.

Wall to wall coverage and a special 'Tucker' report. I guaran-goddamn-tee it.

Doubt it.  This doesn't really forward a narrative for either political party, it's just a sad, sad shooting.  Anyone who could kill a child is hopelessly broken, I hope he gets the needle.

Oh I assure you a black man killing four people over a chunk of his girlfriend's stimulus check is republican media catnip.


I'm not willing to check on Fox News or OANN to find out, but I'd bet dollars to doughnuts that Tucker Carlson is furiously masturbating to this story as we speak instead of his usual spank bank images of crying children being beaten by Himmler.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Yellow Beard: Killed people for a part of $1,400.


If you kill enough of them you get all of it
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

omg bbq: SpectroBoy: A survivor of the shooting identified her boyfriend, Malik Halfacre, as the suspect, the affidavit said.

Should be EX boyfriend right?

Love hurts.



Heart - Love Hurts
Youtube G7Hc6b2NFSA


cross post from the Heart thread.
still on topic.
sort of.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scalpod: johnny_vegas: scalpod: [Fark user image image 484x512]

Also the name of a sand trap at Pine Valley Golf Course in New Jersey

This spot in Wyoming was where they filmed all the bug homeworld scenes for Starship Troopers. My brother was one of the many extras called in from there and surrounding states. He said it took all day and many, many takes to shoot the brain bug sequence as every time they'd get everyone quietened down and ready for the big emotional moment someone would yell out, "DOOGIE!" and they'd all bust up.


lol, that's a pretty CSB!
 
germ78
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm guessing he'll be downgraded to 6 feet under after the other prisoners hear what he did to a kid.

/or he'll get lucky and get the death penalty so he can sit on death row for 20+ years waiting for appeal after appeal
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tiger continues to accelerate downhill.
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: GrinzGrimly: Subtonic: 40 degree day: Walker: Thanks Joe Biden.

Yeah, I can just imagine how Fox "News" is going to cover it.

Wall to wall coverage and a special 'Tucker' report. I guaran-goddamn-tee it.

Doubt it.  This doesn't really forward a narrative for either political party, it's just a sad, sad shooting.  Anyone who could kill a child is hopelessly broken, I hope he gets the needle.

Oh I assure you a black man killing four people over a chunk of his girlfriend's stimulus check is republican media catnip.


I just checked Fox (to spare you), they have basically the same story as ABC and USA Today running down on the same mid-tier of their page so you'll have to assume ABC and USA Today are equally catering to racist Trumpers.  Alternatively you can assume a quadruple murder over something so stupid (including a dead child) is click-worthy news; an article is not inappropriate (i.e. it made Fark...)

I think it says a lot more about the outlets that choose to ignore this notable story and sacrifice those clicks because it doesn't support the overarching narrative they're pushing.
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: GrinzGrimly: Subtonic: 40 degree day: Walker: Thanks Joe Biden.

Yeah, I can just imagine how Fox "News" is going to cover it.

Wall to wall coverage and a special 'Tucker' report. I guaran-goddamn-tee it.

Doubt it.  This doesn't really forward a narrative for either political party, it's just a sad, sad shooting.  Anyone who could kill a child is hopelessly broken, I hope he gets the needle.

He's black.


If Fox wanted to cover Black-on-Black murders everyday, there is plenty of material they could work with in Chicago alone. They don't do that so is seems your theory doesn't really comport with the reality we observe. I don't understand why you want so badly to make this about race.

A child was shot for no reason, it's a sad story, not a right-wing conspiracy.
 
