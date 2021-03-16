 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Griddy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, having allowed Texas to Find Out   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
22
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"unforeseeable"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh no! Now those poor executives will have to re-form the company and make slightly less money for a year or two.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Texas should use this as an opportunity to end private Enterprise electricity.
But they want because they're farking idiots.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Where is your ohms now?
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bankruptcy is always the Trump/GOP way.
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Griddy's co-founder Gregory Craig added that "no retail energy provider or consumer should have to forecast and protect against such extreme and unforeseeable circumstances."

Yes. This is why most retail energy providers charge a rate that reflects the levelized cost of energy. If only there was some way to not expose retail customers to the risk associated with wholesale energy prices!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wait did nobody pay their $8000 power bill and they all sued you instead?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They probably planned this under the heading "if something bad happens due to our negligence" using more flowery words
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Griddy's co-founder Gregory Craig added that "no retail energy provider or consumer should have to forecast and protect against such extreme and unforeseeable circumstances."

Yes. This is why most retail energy providers charge a rate that reflects the levelized cost of energy. If only there was some way to not expose retail customers to the risk associated with wholesale energy prices!


and extreme, it got almost to the lower 20's Fahrenheit.  Who could have seen this coming.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"no retail energy provider or consumer should have to forecast and protect against such extreme and unforeseeable circumstances."

Why not? Hope for the best and prepare for the worst should be your default.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The new, improved, post-bankruptcy Griddy will be even worse. Just wait.
 
tbhouston
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good..these plans aren't for the average home owner, even with a decently smart home can't take full advantage of rate billing. Ive seen way too many times people get burnt with a 700 weekly bill. This is a customer protection issue, very predatory.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Privatize the profits, socialize the losses. That's the Republican way.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
no retail energy provider or consumer should have to forecast and protect against such extreme and unforeseeable circumstances

Haven't these "unforeseeable circumstances" happened there a few times in the last 20 years? I thought I remember hearing or reading that.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Griddy is small change. One of the traditional energy co-ops is out 1.3 billion.

Then there's the wind farm that locked in a higher fixed price for their power by committing to buy power off the spot market to cover any shortage due to lack of wind. They aren't going to be able to cover the bill from February with 200 years worth of revenue.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: no retail energy provider or consumer should have to forecast and protect against such extreme and unforeseeable circumstances

Haven't these "unforeseeable circumstances" happened there a few times in the last 20 years? I thought I remember hearing or reading that.


No. That's right.

Literally every time there's a major weather event or natural disaster Griddy ends up in the local news because someone gets a $32,000 electric bill in the mail.

They should have been shut down and the earth salted years ago.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Griddy was like that saying about day trading. Only those who know what they're doing should do it and if you knew what you were doing you wouldn't.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

xcheopis: Why not? Hope for the best and prepare for the worst should be your default.


What udderly garbage malarkey no one sincerely believes that in any way shape or form.
Our society would be completely different on so many levels.
Economy would be so completely different on so many levels.
Consumerism would not be our cornerstone.
Your logic is such other horseshiat it should be called out at every opportunity.
It's a big farking nope.
remember a couple of decades ago pre-planned funerals were a big thing not so much now?
There's very little business people selling a product that exhibits this logic of hope for the best prepare for the worst.
Excluding outliners.
The fact is consumerism would be completely different and people would be working for different companies if working at all.
People should regularly tell you to shut the fark up
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tbhouston: Good..these plans aren't for the average home owner, even with a decently smart home can't take full advantage of rate billing. Ive seen way too many times people get burnt with a 700 weekly bill. This is a customer protection issue, very predatory.


Their bills are generated weekly?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sparked around and found out?
 
