(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Don't you hate it when someone literally barges into your house?   (kiro7.com) divider line
10
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I know somebody who cleared a restaurant's outdoor dining area using a sailboat's bowsprit.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Large barge is in charge

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Another Gig econony worker disaster.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The insurance company really isn't gonna believe this one.

"A what hit your house????"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Coast Guard officials said the captain of the tugboat Island Chief fell asleep at the helm.

Hopefully, for that captain, the dangers of falling asleep on the job really hit home.
 
Trucker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And that is how you fail, gloriously.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Boaty mc boat face?
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Coast Guard officials said the captain of the tugboat Island Chief fell asleep at the helm.

Hopefully, for that captain, the dangers of falling asleep on the job really hit home.



Weird. I get sleepy after a tug job, not during it.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"This is a lighthouse. Your call."
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In other news, there is a job opening for a tugboat captain in Gig Harbor.
 
