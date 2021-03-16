 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Man admits to running over geese in shopping center, will never again be allowed to shop at Gander Mountain   (kiro7.com) divider line
41
    More: Sick, New Jersey, parking lot of Indian Head Plaza, photo of the dead birds, Toms River, Police, Toms River, New Jersey, community service, Garden State Parkway  
•       •       •

554 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2021 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's illegal now?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Canada Goose? Banned from there too?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ChrisRock.jpg
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article doesn't specify the type of geese. If it's Canada Geese, well, I'm not going to condone it, but I'm not going to condemn it either. farkers probably had it coming.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard of something similar happening in the bank parking lot near my work, they charged the driver with poaching and fined him $100.00 per bird.
 
GutFunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't they pay people to cull the birds now because they have become such nuisances?  I'm a vegetarian but by god would I eat a big steak made out of Canadian geese meat any day of the week.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seinfeld - George and the Pigeons
Youtube xPCZtrac-Ss
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GutFunk: Don't they pay people to cull the birds now because they have become such nuisances?  I'm a vegetarian but by god would I eat a big steak made out of Canadian geese meat any day of the week.


Given how it's both gamey and fatty, I would think it would be great for making sausages.
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tourist trams on the Asbury Park boardwalk aim for pigeons.  They make loud pops.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 400x341]


I may break from tradition on this quote. "I'm saying it's right, and I understand."
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Multiple states will allow it if you just say they were rioters.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GutFunk: Don't they pay people to cull the birds now because they have become such nuisances?  I'm a vegetarian but by god would I eat a big steak made out of Canadian geese meat any day of the week.


FYI, they all walk in a line while they eat, and poop directly behind them as they walk..... yeah

Eww
 
BusinessPenguin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: The tourist trams on the Asbury Park boardwalk aim for pigeons.  They make loud pops.
[Fark user image image 600x450]


wow, that's horrible
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: I've heard of something similar happening in the bank parking lot near my work, they charged the driver with poaching and fined him $100.00 per bird.


Ironically, the least evil comment so far.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Gander Mountain still around?
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, to be fair, they are a bunch of dicks.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There're times in the spring when they're nesting & crapping everywhere I'd happily hunt 'em with a baseball bat.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The house we recently(ish) moved into has a pond a little ways behind it, attached to a neighbor's property. Those motherfarking Canada Geese start up at about 4:30 am and don't stop until sundown. It's like living next to O'Hare if jets were powered by honking clown noses.

If they don't start to quiet down I may have to drive over the Indiana border to get some bottle rockets.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure that'll run you afoul of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.  They may be assholes, but they're federally protected assholes.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Is Gander Mountain still around?


They went bankrupt and closed all their stores.  Then Camping World bought up what was left in the bankruptcy auction and is reopening 60-some stores under the name Gander Outdoor. So, no, not really.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That guy who does the "True facts about ___ (animal species)" videos in a Morgan Freeman impression needs to do one about geese. I have very mixed feeling about them that vary from revulsion, hunger, and appreciation
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We've all had that fleeting thought run across our addled brains. He listened to his.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As a Canuckian I'm supposed to be upset this - so I'll claim to be.
I won't admit to being a little envious of the guy - publically.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

berylman: That guy who does the "True facts about ___ (animal species)" videos in a Morgan Freeman impression needs to do one about geese. I have very mixed feeling about them that vary from revulsion, hunger, and appreciation


Forgot about that dude. He's a funny fark.
 
Lillya
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Official cause of death: Too lazy to fly
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"HEY FARK....what? No love??"
media.tenor.comView Full Size


/seriously you fkckers? I had to be the one?? You're PAST slipping. 
//You fkcks are like Joke Biteme
///dated and drainbamaged.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Many years ago, in Canuckistan, some long-forgotten wizard transferred all the assholishness of the people into the unsuspecting Canada goose. That's why Canadians are so polite and their national bird such a douchebag. Also made it easy to share with the US as they can simply migrate south and inflict their pain upon us here, year 'round.

/ except for Brad Marchand
// the wizard skipped over him
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Many years ago, in Canuckistan, some long-forgotten wizard transferred all the assholishness of the people into the unsuspecting Canada goose. That's why Canadians are so polite and their national bird such a douchebag. Also made it easy to share with the US as they can simply migrate south and inflict their pain upon us here, year 'round.

/ except for Brad Marchand
// the wizard skipped over him


And one more, please.....R.I.P.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: Pretty sure that'll run you afoul of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.  They may be assholes, but they're federally protected assholes.


Only if they're migratory. Denver recently culled 1600 of them, but said they were ones that live her permanently.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sirgrim: orneryredguy: Pretty sure that'll run you afoul of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.  They may be assholes, but they're federally protected assholes.

Only if they're migratory. Denver recently culled 1600 of them, but said they were ones that live her permanently.


Welp, I'm not a lawyer.  I do know somebody near where I live got into a heap of trouble for running over seagulls  of all things in a parking lot a while back.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: GutFunk: Don't they pay people to cull the birds now because they have become such nuisances?  I'm a vegetarian but by god would I eat a big steak made out of Canadian geese meat any day of the week.

Given how it's both gamey and fatty, I would think it would be great for making sausages.


It's like bear with less flavor.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

trialpha: The article doesn't specify the type of geese. If it's Canada Geese, well, I'm not going to condone it, but I'm not going to condemn it either. farkers probably had it coming.


Protective goose attacks woman walking into work | USA TODAY
Youtube UgWB1iFmQyU
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Duck...Duck...DUCK GOOSE!!!
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
CSB
My mom was a daughter of a railroad man during WWII
They didnt get drafted. And made good money.
So they live in this house that was out in orchardland KCK
One day on my Grandfathers trip home from work he sees a Canadian goose out on a pond. So he comes home grabs his shotgun goes up and shoots it.
My mom had to defeather it. Okay... dip it in hot water and yank the feathers out...just like a chicken.
She says she and her sisters had to use pliers to get feathers out of that beast.
She wasn't impressed with the meat.

/CSB
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: sirgrim: orneryredguy: Pretty sure that'll run you afoul of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.  They may be assholes, but they're federally protected assholes.

Only if they're migratory. Denver recently culled 1600 of them, but said they were ones that live her permanently.

Welp, I'm not a lawyer.  I do know somebody near where I live got into a heap of trouble for running over seagulls  of all things in a parking lot a while back.


Looks like they were charged for animal cruelty, not migratory bird treaty act.

linkpoo
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: The house we recently(ish) moved into has a pond a little ways behind it, attached to a neighbor's property. Those motherfarking Canada Geese start up at about 4:30 am and don't stop until sundown. It's like living next to O'Hare if jets were powered by honking clown noses.

If they don't start to quiet down I may have to drive over the Indiana border to get some bottle rockets.


Does it sound like a cocktail party?
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.