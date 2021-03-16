 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Afraid of becoming your parents? TOO LATE   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
10
166 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2021 at 5:56 PM (8 minutes ago)



Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Behind a pay wall, didn't read.

But anyone who calls themselves "Dr." and a first name and wears a headset to talk to a group of people is a douchebag.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mugato: Behind a pay wall, didn't read.

But anyone who calls themselves "Dr." and a first name and wears a headset to talk to a group of people is a douchebag.


Fark user imageView Full Size


or a commercial character
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Actually if you can manage to smoke pot before your 13 he won't actually become your parents because you'll never stop being 13

True story thank you for coming to my TED talk
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Mugato: Behind a pay wall, didn't read.

But anyone who calls themselves "Dr." and a first name and wears a headset to talk to a group of people is a douchebag.

[Fark user image 640x384]

or a commercial character


"He has blue hair!"
"BLUE!"
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
YMMV, but I think my personality is a combination of my grandmothers out of my direct bloodline. Although I am really REALLY good at the exasperated sigh just like my dad.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Those commercials crack me up.

/and I'm the adult who talks to the hired handyman too much.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mugato: Behind a pay wall, didn't read.

But anyone who calls themselves "Dr." and a first name and wears a headset to talk to a group of people is a douchebag.


It's a parody, advertising car insurance. Lighten up, Francis.

/get a chuckle from the commercials
//not sure why any of that merits this long an article in WaPo, though
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Less Doctor Rick
More Doctor Nick

/ the Elvis doctor, the fun one
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I vowed early in life to be the exact opposite of my patients.

However, I did not expect that by succeeding in that goal I would slowly morph into my grandparents.
My first clue should have been that all four of my grandparents think my parents are morons.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stuhayes2010: Those commercials crack me up.


Me too.

"If you printed out directions to get here today, you're in the right place."
 
