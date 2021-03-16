 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Experts announce discovery of more Dead Sea Scrolls, possibly clarifying often mistranslated verses which refer to how God hates figs   (apnews.com) divider line
33
    More: Repeat, Israel, West Bank, Jerusalem, Dead Sea, Dead Sea scrolls, desert cave, biblical text, Israel Antiquities Authority  
•       •       •

831 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2021 at 3:44 PM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
found in a site in southern Israel known as the "Cave of Horror"

Ahh, so that's where Likud came from.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...Cave of Horror...

Article doesn't state what subby's wife was doing with the scroll fragments
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if these scrolls are a repeat as well.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Try not to scotch tape these fragments together.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not Quite Dead Sea Scrolls
 
SockMonkeyHolocaust
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Go Mets"
 
inelegy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
""This is a work of fiction. Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events, is purely coincidental."
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 hours ago  

the_rhino: ...Cave of Horror...

Article doesn't state what subby's wife was doing with the scroll fragments


Or why anyone would venture in there in the first place.
 
skyotter
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
JesseL
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We already knew that God hates figs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Vhat a stupid name for a cave!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't look, Marion!
 
baorao
‘’ 2 hours ago  
✅Chickpeas
✅ olive oil
✅ flour
✅ milk
✅kosher salt
✅ halal chicken (if it's on sale)
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"God Hates Figs"

Boy, those Phelps whackos are going to be embarrassed!
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sexy Jesus: I wonder if these scrolls are a repeat as well.


thats where "Thomas" the "twin" was borne, to further conflate things
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Possibilities:

1. Deadly curse
2. Ovaltine advertisement
3. Endorsement of gay marriage by Jeebis
 
inelegy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TUESDAY TO DO LIST:

- Shave goat
- Sweep sand from cave
- Meet up with Antiochus III street team, Make Judea Great Again!
- Pick up groceries at oasis
- Go To Gym, fatass!
- Wait around for messiah . . . again
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it Dukes of Hazzard stationary?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hated that module.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(shrug)
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
these scrolls are great.  It's like real life indiana jones cave spelunking


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: [cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x566]


Is Freddy Mercury trying to suck off the knight or turn the lich?
 
todayis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tuesday
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Magdeline blew Peter?
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inelegy: TUESDAY TO DO LIST:

...
- Meet up with Antiochus III street team, Make Judea Great Again!
...


Life of Brian - scene 3 - People's front of Judea
Youtube a0BpfwazhUA
 
Nintenfreak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I did some digging, and it turns out that one of these new scrolls was the Deed to the West Bank.  Turns out, the Palestinians own it!
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
figs give me gas
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe we can finally get some answers.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Right on schedule. Everything is going according to plan.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

JesseL: We already knew that God hates figs.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Came here to mention this, as well.

Jesus was respectful even to the demons he threw out.  But he talked some smack about that fig tree.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe these are the ones that prove God intended man to have "God-given" rights to guns . . .
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I wonder if these scrolls are a repeat as well.


Yes and no, which is one reason this discovery is rather interesting:

When we think about the biblical text, we think about something very static. It wasn't static. There are slight differences and some of those differences are important,
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.