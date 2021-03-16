 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Iran has started trials of their domestically developed Covid-19 vaccine Fakhravac, a potential cause for pride among Iranian citizens even if they remain dubious of the initial ad copy "Fakhravac: don't cough back"   (aljazeera.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For $10 a month they can get TotalFakhravac and be 100% protected from COVID
 
Lake Royale [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: For $10 a month they can get TotalFakhravac and be 100% protected from COVID


...romantic relationships and venereal disease.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yakety Yak (2007 Remaster)
Youtube epCN0f7FTIY
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Fakhravac" sounds like a Persian vampire.

/Persian vampires avoid sumac
 
tuxq
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
$10 says this is China's vaccine with a new label.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
All I know about Iran is that Ayatollah Razmara and his cadre of fanatics are consolidating their power.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Named after the first Iranian computer assembled at the Mashad Institute of Technology.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think it's great that all these other countries are developing their own vaccines, but with each new vaccine out there we increase the odds that someone relies on a "safe" variant of rabies and inadvertently plunges us into a Will Smith movie.

img.cinemablend.comView Full Size
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Umm.  Do not want
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tuxq: $10 says this is China's vaccine with a new label.


When you change from a leadership trying to kill your neighbors by opening up too soon, you can get to leaders who know that international prestige and working relationship is about how to protect your neighbors.

Medical diplomacy makes sense.

Luckily the USA just joined COVAX relieving Bill Gates from shouldering more of a burden than necessary.  The chip jokes were to demonize Gates efforts to protect the countries that needed it most and give Moscow a head start.
 
