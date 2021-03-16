 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Cut)   Are you ready to be touched again, maybe 'take a bong rip of someone's breath'?   (thecut.com) divider line
33
    More: Weird, Physical intimacy, Kiss, IPod Touch, touch starvation, white photos of people, awareness of other people, Hug, last year  
•       •       •

789 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2021 at 3:32 PM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


is a picture of women on the subway really the best picture to pair with 'are you ready to be touched'?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that an offer?

EIP.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's been so long that.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No.

I think I will be wary of contact and invasions of 'my personal space' for a long time yet.
 
culebra
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Joke's on you I've never been touched.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A system of touch? I suppose I could be gently pursuaded...

Tears For Fears - Head Over Heels (Official Music Video)
Youtube CsHiG-43Fzg

/vaccine happens, and I'm head over heels
//*synth solo*
///Yeah!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 585x390]

is a picture of women on the subway really the best picture to pair with 'are you ready to be touched'?


She seems bewildered that she missed her stop for BlossomCon
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ready to Take a Chance Again
Youtube 9gAF7im7df0
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They call that "shotgunning"
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mudhoney - Touch Me I'm Sick [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
Youtube _nGsT_qFMBs
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 585x390]

is a picture of women on the subway really the best picture to pair with 'are you ready to be touched'?


The one with the hat looks like 11 when she's pissed off enough to start flipping trains.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This person is significantly overthinking things.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I see a lot of articles talking about "readjusting" to be around people. I don't discount it's true for many people but personally I can't wait. As soon as it's safe my friends and I will be back together playing music, passing drinks, whatever.

I may be wrong, but I feel like I'll fall back in to old patterns pretty damn quickly.


</soapbox>
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Imagine not being touched for a year. That's crazy. Hell, I received and gave a hug not 10 mins ago.

I am really lucky to have loving family and friends that check on me.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looking at them, I realized I'd forgotten the diversity of ways people can touch people. Did you remember that you could grip the back of someone's neck so hard your nails could make half-moon indentations in their skin? Or that you could let the pads of your fingers explore the rough terrain of someone's elbow, or press your knee against a knee, snake a leg around a leg, put your lips to the arch of a foot, lean your whole backside against someone else's frontside? You could playfully tug, gently pinch, or brusquely squish, nuzzle your face in a beard, and all of this could happen spontaneously, without underlying pandemic anxiety?

WARNING: Do not be alone with this person or enter their basement.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I'm ready to not flinch when someone coughs.

/even during Zoom meetings
//lol
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes:

newbeautifulera.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The doctor put a stethoscope on me back in January. Brief hug to the ex-GF sometime last year. Haven't touched a human otherwise since last March. Still frozen in the carbonite.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hands, touchin' hands
Reachin' out
Touchin' me
Touchin' you.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Looking at them, I realized I'd forgotten the diversity of ways people can touch people. Did you remember that you could grip the back of someone's neck so hard your nails could make half-moon indentations in their skin? Or that you could let the pads of your fingers explore the rough terrain of someone's elbow, or press your knee against a knee, snake a leg around a leg, put your lips to the arch of a foot, lean your whole backside against someone else's frontside? You could playfully tug, gently pinch, or brusquely squish, nuzzle your face in a beard, and all of this could happen spontaneously, without underlying pandemic anxiety?

WARNING: Do not be alone with this person or enter their basement.


You do you, boo. That sounds like a fun weekend in Nantucket to me.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Divinyls - I Touch Myself (Official Music Video)
Youtube wv-34w8kGPM
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is "Puff, Puff, Pass" going to make a return after Covid?  I've joked with people at the top of a ski lift about it!
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pheelix: Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 585x390]

is a picture of women on the subway really the best picture to pair with 'are you ready to be touched'?

The one with the hat looks like 11 when she's pissed off enough to start flipping trains.


To me it looks like she saw someone doing something awful on the subway and cannot look away.

Also,

The Doors - Touch Me
Youtube 8lVqEchxIxw
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: I see a lot of articles talking about "readjusting" to be around people. I don't discount it's true for many people but personally I can't wait. As soon as it's safe my friends and I will be back together playing music, passing drinks, whatever.

I may be wrong, but I feel like I'll fall back in to old patterns pretty damn quickly.


</soapbox>


Indeed. It was never a "new normal" -. ormal was never cancelled, yadda yadda yadda
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Declassify Issue: SpectroBoy: I see a lot of articles talking about "readjusting" to be around people. I don't discount it's true for many people but personally I can't wait. As soon as it's safe my friends and I will be back together playing music, passing drinks, whatever.

I may be wrong, but I feel like I'll fall back in to old patterns pretty damn quickly.


</soapbox>

Indeed. It was never a "new normal" -. ormal was never cancelled, yadda yadda yadda


That "new normal" stuff drives me crazy.  We got over the 1918 pandemic and we'll get past this one. The old ways of socializing will go right back to the old normal for most people.

/puff puff pass
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Offspring - Come Out and Play Lyrics
Youtube WWH85xlhZbI
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't had physical contact with another human since.... Feb of last year???

Other than that fist fight I got into with crackhead neighbor who tried to steal my pizza Superbowl Sunday. Doubt I'll be seeing any more contact let alone physical even after most people are vaccinated. Not lucky enough to know any one with low enough standards, even with lockdown brain.

Doesn't help my tolerance for shiatheads has DRASTICALLY decreased and there is no small amount of them still breathing. Why jam my face in a box of needles to find the 1/1,000,000,000 that isn't poison.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daft Punk - Touch (Feat. Paul Williams)
Youtube ljQdZEMs31g
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly?  I'd be okay if just about everybody stayed 6 feet away from me forever.  With exceptions for family and close friends, of course.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hell, as soon as I'm vaccinated I'm going to go full Andy Dick and lick the face of anyone that gets near me.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.