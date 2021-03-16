 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   War grips a Sicilian town as foreign military forces invade fishing grounds for the Red Prawn, and a plucky band of high school students yell "Ghiottone"   (aljazeera.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is the 18th consecutive TF link to get a greenlight. It has to be a new record.

I'm not saying Drew is hung over, but....
 
NightSteel
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Where TF is the Italian Navy?  If the fishermen are in international waters, then whatever Libyans are seizing them and their boats are engaging in state-sponsored piracy.  Nobody wants to go to war, but out of a couple light aircraft carriers, a quartet of destroyers and about a dozen frigates, they ought to be able to spare something for anti-piracy operations benefiting their own citizens.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was wondering about these two premises that taste good together!

1) Now that the pandemic has lasted a year, I can make military incursions because my more powerful target can't mobilize units to respond. They will either be infected, or their resources are stretched too thin, or they haven't been active for months.

2) War stimulates the economy really really fast, if the war is very short and we don't get bombed at home.

And Libya is going for the old "maritime border war" gambit. No infrastructure to bomb, and the opponent has to double down on cramped quarters to defend.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All that and not one God damn map.
 
Trevt
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NightSteel: Where TF is the Italian Navy?  If the fishermen are in international waters, then whatever Libyans are seizing them and their boats are engaging in state-sponsored piracy.  Nobody wants to go to war, but out of a couple light aircraft carriers, a quartet of destroyers and about a dozen frigates, they ought to be able to spare something for anti-piracy operations benefiting their own citizens.


The thing is this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/E​xclusiv​e_economic_zone, a Nation can claim rights to fishing, minerals and wave and wind power up to 200 miles from their shores if no other Nation claims the same area,
so this isn't that easy and turning up with military might with things as explosive as they are in the Assad/ ISIS /Putin's power grab era is asking for another shooting war or terrorist uprising or coastguard withdrawal- that last one would be the likely result and that could mean thousands of refugee boats setting out for Italy at once.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NightSteel: Where TF is the Italian Navy?  If the fishermen are in international waters, then whatever Libyans are seizing them and their boats are engaging in state-sponsored piracy.  Nobody wants to go to war, but out of a couple light aircraft carriers, a quartet of destroyers and about a dozen frigates, they ought to be able to spare something for anti-piracy operations benefiting their own citizens.



This. Libya doesn't even have what you'd called a navy. A couple of old soviet boats, half the people who could sail them probably left during the civil war to get jobs sailing private cargo for some foreign country. You gotta wonder which of the two sides in the Libya controls their mini navy or if they've split it up. The Italian navy barely cracks into the top 10 ones in the world. But they are in the top 10. They probably don't even need to spare frigates or destroyers. They have a coast guard with enough patrol vessels to handle some Libyans off their national waters. Sending a frigate or destroyer to support them would just be for show.
 
Bandito King [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As usual, assholes with armies are farking shiat up for normal people.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Trevt: The thing is this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ex​clusive_economic_zone, a Nation can claim rights to fishing, minerals and wave and wind power up to 200 miles from their shores if no other Nation claims the same area,
so this isn't that easy and turning up with military might with things as explosive as they are in the Assad/ ISIS /Putin's power grab era is asking for another shooting war or terrorist uprising or coastguard withdrawal- that last one would be the likely result and that could mean thousands of refugee boats setting out for Italy at once.


According to TFA, the south coast of Sicily is 515km (320 mi) from the coast of Libya.  So, there's about 80 miles of overlap in the sea between them, leaving about 120 mi of sea that either side should be able to claim as their EEZ without dispute. TFA also says Libya is seizing fishermen within 74 miles of its coast, well inside both the 200 mile limit and the 120 miles that would be undisputed.  That would seem to indicate that the Libyans are justified in their claim and in taking action against the Sicilians violating it.

Of course, neither country is listed as having an official EEZ in the wiki you linked, but to a guy not versed in maritime/international law, that sounds reasonable.
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: "... as the acrid smell of fish fills the air."

Let's hope not. If you can smell the fish, they are not fresh. Probably it's just the smell of salt water.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NightSteel: Where TF is the Italian Navy?


Waiting for mama to make more spicy meatballs to fire from their cannons.
 
