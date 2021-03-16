 Skip to content
 
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Philly man decides throwing batteries is so last decade and throws molotov cocktail at daycare center   (6abc.com) divider line
    More: Scary, 2009 television episodes, window of the day care, block of Germantown Avenue, File system, device, incident, police, fire  
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Santa's seen ordering a abestos suit for next Christmas?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media1.tenor.com
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Amateur"

i.kym-cdn.com
 
advex101
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chain him to a post and set him on fire, it's the only way.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.com
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 2 hours ago  
C plusses?

Oh well.
 
jeffy124
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Last decade?  Try last century!  August 1999 is when sob JD Drew got batteries hurled his way.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Death by stoning is barbaric, but I'd allow it for this guy. Let the kids trow till they're tuckered out, then have the parents finish the job.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did he get it from behind the boathouse?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah, missed the part about it being empty.
Dude still screwed himself. Arson with an IED. What is that, 40 years?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The device broke the window of the day care..."

I guess it's technically correct, but calling a bottle with a wick in it a "device" feels like the wrong word choice.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been done
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jeffy124: Last decade?  Try last century!  August 1999 is when sob JD Drew got batteries hurled his way.


that was like, a thousand years ago
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.com
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.