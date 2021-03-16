 Skip to content
(Yahoo) The one question you should never ask someone about the COVID vaccine
54
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The question is, "How were you able to get it before me?"

The article then goes on for nine paragraphs to say, "Don't be a dingus".
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If someone asks you that, say "Due to my raging herpes. Can you believe that they qualify herpes as letting me move to the front of the line?? Hey, is your sister still single?"
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Do you get a better 5G signal now that you have that tracking chip injected inside you?"
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't ask people publicly how they got to cut in line.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are we looking for another answer from Americans besides "I'm more important than you"?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They take a Q-Tip the size of a boat paddle, put the vaccine on it and apply it rectally.
The kids call it making a fudgesicle.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would like to get vaccinated, but I'm not eligible because there are people with more pressing needs who will get it before me.  I don't have a problem with this.  I'd rather health care workers and the elderly get the shots now and I get mine later.  I even accept that fast food workers should be ahead of me in the line.  No problem at all.

It's those f*cking politicians and media stars who jumped to the front of the line that piss me off.
 
skyotter
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I got asked that a little.  It's because my 1) essential 2) public-service job is an intersection between 3) Education, 4) Transportation, and 5) Food Service.  Any one of those five things would have qualified me as 1B.

But by the time my appointment came around, Alaska had opened eligibility to all adults, so it's moot.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I could probably get one given my age and high blood pressure, but since the BP was brought on by my shiatty lifestyle choices, I'd rather not take it from someone who really needs it. I'll wait
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because I'm actually really rich and connected?
The mayor is my in law?
I live in a country that cares about its citizens?

While asking the question why someone got to go first on the vaccine might get into the territory of private medical reason, I feel the people really afraid of the question are people who ended up front of the line for the wrong reasons.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RoboZombie: I could probably get one given my age and high blood pressure, but since the BP was brought on by my shiatty lifestyle choices, I'd rather not take it from someone who really needs it. I'll wait


With an attitude like that, you're one of the ones we need. Get the vaccine.
 
drayno76
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I really don't care.  Anyone who has gotten vaccinated is another reduced vector in the transmission pool and it's good for as all.  My parents (old farkers) got theirs last month, multiple friends younger and older than I have gotten it, mostly due to medical field.  A few friends who I knew had targeted diseases. 

The one person falls into us normal healthy plebeians who got vaccinated, told their story in details about how they called every vaccination clinic 30 minutes before closing and asking if they had to toss out thawed supply.  It took her 3 weeks but she found a place that had to throw some out and got there in time. Not even going to fault her, but she's got irritating coupon lady attention to that kind of stuff. I don't, I'll wait my turn. Every person who gets vaccinated today is reducing the number of future infections, I'll take it.

/Still get to biatch about DeathSantis selling it to the wealthy though.
//Fark them.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's because I have diabetes you got a farking problem with that fark nut
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My wife and I both have our first Pfizer done.  We don't have a clue why we were selected.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RoboZombie: I could probably get one given my age and high blood pressure, but since the BP was brought on by my shiatty lifestyle choices, I'd rather not take it from someone who really needs it. I'll wait


Go get vaccinated. I get what you're saying but you're just going to end up taking up an ICU bed that could have been avoided.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TheCableGuy: My wife and I both have our first Pfizer done.  We don't have a clue why we were selected.


Did you register or not? What cause did you provide during registration?

// maybe it's not like this in all states
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dukeblue219: RoboZombie: I could probably get one given my age and high blood pressure, but since the BP was brought on by my shiatty lifestyle choices, I'd rather not take it from someone who really needs it. I'll wait

Go get vaccinated. I get what you're saying but you're just going to end up taking up an ICU bed that could have been avoided.


Nah, I work from home and mask up when i go out. I've been pretty careful as has my family.
 
sleze
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RoboZombie: I could probably get one given my age and high blood pressure, but since the BP was brought on by my shiatty lifestyle choices, I'd rather not take it from someone who really needs it. I'll wait


F that....you qualify. Go get it. I work in health care (even though an office drone) & have a pre existing condition. I don't feel bad. I'm glad I qualified. Faster we can all get to getting drunk around friends safely.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did they give you the COVID shot in an uncomfortable place?
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RoboZombie: I could probably get one given my age and high blood pressure, but since the BP was brought on by my shiatty lifestyle choices, I'd rather not take it from someone who really needs it. I'll wait


I don't know your age, but if you contract Covid, the risk of hospitalization isn't inconsequential. Just the immediate social and financial costs of you getting hospitalized is so much higher than the social cost of you getting the vaccine over someone at less risk of hospitalization that it's a no-brainer.

Take the shot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I got my first injection yesterday. My wife got me the appointment by just refreshing the CVS scheduling site until one popped up. She's done it for several of our friends, too. Thing is, they can't ask you what your status is, because of HIPAA.

To be fair, I'm 50, and Texas has moved to 50+ can get vaccinated, plus I have hereditary hypertension that probably qualifies me as 1B. My wife is fully vaccinated at 48, but she's recently gone through chemo, and is still on meds that have an immunosuppressant effect, so she qualifies.

We're rapidly reaching the point where, I think, anyone who can get it should get it.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I should mention that chart comes from here:  Pandemic mortality - See how age and illnesses change the risk of dying from covid-19 | Graphic detail | The Economist
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OgreMagi: I would like to get vaccinated, but I'm not eligible because there are people with more pressing needs who will get it before me.  I don't have a problem with this.  I'd rather health care workers and the elderly get the shots now and I get mine later.  I even accept that fast food workers should be ahead of me in the line.  No problem at all.

It's those f*cking politicians and media stars who jumped to the front of the line that piss me off.


OM, I respect you being fine with those people ahead of you, it just reflects to me what an unselfish person you are.

As for politicians, many people were saying "Vaccine? Yeah right. I'll take it AFTER those politicians pushing it on us take it."
Even after politicians took it, some few said that they probably got saline solution.

As for stars, let's face it, we are dealing with a whole lot of segments in society, including one that would take Kim Kardashian's word over any doctor.

/influencers are nothing new, that's why product marketers used to pay big bucks to get familiar faces.
//what's changed is who is (relatively) "famous"
///and how distinct of a niche follower group do they have
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Don't ask people publicly how they got to cut in line.


That assumes they cut, which is not an assumption you get to make. And that's the whole point of TFA.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OgreMagi: It's those f*cking politicians and media stars who jumped to the front of the line that piss me off.


Hey now, the politicians didn't jump the line. They classified themselves as essential personnel. You don't have to cut when you have a fake ID.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's like asking whether someone's family has ever owned slaves. Just uncouth.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Monkey: I got my first injection yesterday. My wife got me the appointment by just refreshing the CVS scheduling site until one popped up. She's done it for several of our friends, too. Thing is, they can't ask you what your status is, because of HIPAA.

To be fair, I'm 50, and Texas has moved to 50+ can get vaccinated, plus I have hereditary hypertension that probably qualifies me as 1B. My wife is fully vaccinated at 48, but she's recently gone through chemo, and is still on meds that have an immunosuppressant effect, so she qualifies.

We're rapidly reaching the point where, I think, anyone who can get it should get it.


Thanks. I feel guilty that I really want a shot already. I'm seeing Dead Can Dance on my 49th birthday next month at Radio City Music Hall. Why they're still playing, I don't know, but I don't want to miss them. I wonder how they're going to do this.

/Their name is a bit ironic right now, I must admit
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Resident Muslim: As for politicians, many people were saying "Vaccine? Yeah right. I'll take it AFTER those politicians pushing it on us take it."
Even after politicians took it, some few said that they probably got saline solution.


A few of the politicians made it a big event when they got their shots to promote getting the vaccine.  No problem with them.  It's the ones that quietly skipped to the front of the line because they are selfish assholes that I take issue with.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Don't ask people publicly how they got to cut in line.


Yes. The same reason you don't start yelling at someone who parked in a handicapped spot because they "look normal." You just don't do it because you don't have all the facts.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Grumpy Cat: Monkey: I got my first injection yesterday. My wife got me the appointment by just refreshing the CVS scheduling site until one popped up. She's done it for several of our friends, too. Thing is, they can't ask you what your status is, because of HIPAA.

To be fair, I'm 50, and Texas has moved to 50+ can get vaccinated, plus I have hereditary hypertension that probably qualifies me as 1B. My wife is fully vaccinated at 48, but she's recently gone through chemo, and is still on meds that have an immunosuppressant effect, so she qualifies.

We're rapidly reaching the point where, I think, anyone who can get it should get it.

Thanks. I feel guilty that I really want a shot already. I'm seeing Dead Can Dance on my 49th birthday next month at Radio City Music Hall. Why they're still playing, I don't know, but I don't want to miss them. I wonder how they're going to do this.

/Their name is a bit ironic right now, I must admit


Get it if you can.

I'd love to see Dead Can Dance at Radio City - that's a great venue. Saw some great shows there in the '90s.
 
abiigdog
‘’ 2 hours ago  

austerity101: Someone Else's Alt: Don't ask people publicly how they got to cut in line.

That assumes they cut, which is not an assumption you get to make. And that's the whole point of TFA.


Well not really, did you miss this gem?

--"So if it seems like a co-worker or friend has skipped the line, should you call them out? That depends. "I think it is ethically acceptable in most cases, but may not be the best approach socially," --

How is it ethically acceptable on the basis of seems? Point is, you're free to have suspicions but you don't know and it's not right or ethical to ask you just become Karen, don't be Karen.
 
smd31
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My wife and I are on the state's vaccination list but since we're "young and healthy", probably won't be getting it for a while now (which is fine I guess heh).

However, my wife's work sent an email to their employees about a website that, if you sign up, can notify you of 'about to be wasted/expired' vaccines that you could get if you can get to the vaccination site within x minutes.

I looked into that but I don't know....feels kind of sketchy and 'not right' in a way.  Like I understand the principle of it...but I would be worried about getting the 2nd shot (if Pfizer or Moderna) on time/correctly more than anything since I/we "jumped the line" so to speak...
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: The question is, "How were you able to get it before me?"

The article then goes on for nine paragraphs to say, "Don't be a dingus".


Kinda stepping on our turf there.
 
wademh
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm dong homeschooling duty for my grandkids. Doesn't seem like that qualifies me as a K-12 educator, but it might. I think I'll wait a few more weeks for my turn.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 2 hours ago  

smd31: My wife and I are on the state's vaccination list but since we're "young and healthy", probably won't be getting it for a while now (which is fine I guess heh).

However, my wife's work sent an email to their employees about a website that, if you sign up, can notify you of 'about to be wasted/expired' vaccines that you could get if you can get to the vaccination site within x minutes.

I looked into that but I don't know....feels kind of sketchy and 'not right' in a way.  Like I understand the principle of it...but I would be worried about getting the 2nd shot (if Pfizer or Moderna) on time/correctly more than anything since I/we "jumped the line" so to speak...


Thank you for the information. I don't feel guilty filling it out and I didn't lie about anything. I could have said that I smoked, but I gave it up and I just don't like to associate myself with it anymore.
 
patrick767
‘’ 2 hours ago  

smd31: However, my wife's work sent an email to their employees about a website that, if you sign up, can notify you of 'about to be wasted/expired' vaccines that you could get if you can get to the vaccination site within x minutes.

I looked into that but I don't know....feels kind of sketchy and 'not right' in a way.  Like I understand the principle of it...but I would be worried about getting the 2nd shot (if Pfizer or Moderna) on time/correctly more than anything since I/we "jumped the line" so to speak...


I believe if you've had the first shot, you automatically qualify for the second.

I'd never heard of this site, but don't see anything wrong with it in principle if those vaccines are going to go to waste otherwise. In that case the site could very well be a good thing that prevents vaccines from being wasted.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Eugenides: I should mention that chart comes from here:  Pandemic mortality - See how age and illnesses change the risk of dying from covid-19 | Graphic detail | The Economist


I'm doomed.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does chlamydisyphigonoherpaids qualify you for the vaccine? Asking for a friend.

/also crabs
// gotta catch 'em all!
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Did they give you the COVID shot in an uncomfortable place?


Like the back seat of a VW?

Got my first dose, no hassle at all. I both have an in-home elderly person we are providing care for, and I am a consultant with health care clients that require support.

In my area, all health care workers, teachers, other essential workers and the elderly have had the opportunity to get a shot. When we talked to the people at the clinic, they don't even fill all their time slots in a given day. People don't seem to be highly motivated to get them on their own, or just don't know how because the communication has been piss poor.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally scheduled my first dose for Thursday, Pfizer vaccine.  Can't wait to get that out of the way.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gramma: Mr. Eugenides: I should mention that chart comes from here:  Pandemic mortality - See how age and illnesses change the risk of dying from covid-19 | Graphic detail | The Economist

I'm doomed.


Did you get the 'you may only add seven complicating factors' warning?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow my friends that are younger than me have already managed to get the vaccine. And they're not in any special categories.
 
robocopy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you got the shot and are not in one of the priority groups, or look like somebody who isn't, just take the jab and keep your yap shut. Nobody's forcing you to boast about it on social media.
 
Skerry_Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smd31: My wife and I are on the state's vaccination list but since we're "young and healthy", probably won't be getting it for a while now (which is fine I guess heh).

However, my wife's work sent an email to their employees about a website that, if you sign up, can notify you of 'about to be wasted/expired' vaccines that you could get if you can get to the vaccination site within x minutes.

I looked into that but I don't know....feels kind of sketchy and 'not right' in a way.  Like I understand the principle of it...but I would be worried about getting the 2nd shot (if Pfizer or Moderna) on time/correctly more than anything since I/we "jumped the line" so to speak...


Before I went into the room to receive my first shot, they scheduled my second one.  You had to show the card to the person giving you the shot to "prove" you intended to follow up.   Thought that was kind of nifty.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: I got asked that a little.  It's because my 1) essential 2) public-service job is an intersection between 3) Education, 4) Transportation, and 5) Food Service.  Any one of those five things would have qualified me as 1B.

But by the time my appointment came around, Alaska had opened eligibility to all adults, so it's moot moose.

/  pet peeve
// it's moose, like a moose's point
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida(R)
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: Florida(R)


Umm, okay.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Gramma: Mr. Eugenides: I should mention that chart comes from here:  Pandemic mortality - See how age and illnesses change the risk of dying from covid-19 | Graphic detail | The Economist

I'm doomed.

Did you get the 'you may only add seven complicating factors' warning?


No, but the graphs went skyrocketing once I had everything in there.
 
Fubegra [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have an opportunity to get one as a "stand by," do so. I managed to get one that way, and got a dose that would have otherwise gone to waste. I have absolutely no problem with this - the whole point is to make sure that even if someone cancels their appointment or otherwise can't show up, the doses get used.

What's wrong is when someone cuts in line. I'm hoping this will be a non-issue in the near future, and seeing cross-licensing among manufacturers is a welcome step in that direction.

/still awaiting the second jab
 
