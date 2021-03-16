 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   You can't stop the signal. Unless you're China, that is   (aljazeera.com) divider line
11
    More: Obvious, China, Virtual private network, mainland China, People's Republic of China, users of the app, app Signal, Xinjiang, Two Chinas  
•       •       •

599 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2021 at 9:03 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It reaches out it reaches out it reaches out it reaches out- One hundred and thirteen times a second, nothing answers and it reaches out...
 
40 degree day
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I guess that means Signal has good encryption.
 
aperson
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Welp. I know what I'm watching for the hundredth time tonight.
 
khatores
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's pretty surprising that a country which has expressed its intention to become a major world power is also incredibly insecure about letting citizens speak their minds.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
trialpha
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Somebody really needs to create an encryption app that runs on top of one of the existing "permitted" services. Sort of how encryption works in email.

Sure, the government could still ban that, but they'd at least have to go through the much more difficult message of checking each and every message to see if it's encrypted gibberish or normal text.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

khatores: It's pretty surprising that a country which has expressed its intention to become a major world power is also incredibly insecure about letting citizens speak their minds.


But enough about the United States, what about China?
 
khatores
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dbrunker: khatores: It's pretty surprising that a country which has expressed its intention to become a major world power is also incredibly insecure about letting citizens speak their minds.

But enough about the United States, what about China?


If you'd like to allege that the US government heavily censors speech, then please outline your case for this instead of beating around the bush.
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

trialpha: Somebody really needs to create an encryption app that runs on top of one of the existing "permitted" services. Sort of how encryption works in email.

Sure, the government could still ban that, but they'd at least have to go through the much more difficult message of checking each and every message to see if it's encrypted gibberish or normal text.


Signal does, there's was an option for censorship circumvention they had to pull a version of it at one point because middle eastern countries got mad they couldn't track dissidents.

But cloud providers probably don't like domain fronting very much
 
valenumr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

trialpha: Somebody really needs to create an encryption app that runs on top of one of the existing "permitted" services. Sort of how encryption works in email.

Sure, the government could still ban that, but they'd at least have to go through the much more difficult message of checking each and every message to see if it's encrypted gibberish or normal text.


It's not that difficult to block. Openvpn is maybe one of the most robust, because it operates over ssl, and you can do it with port 443, but it is a persistent connection, where as normal web traffic is request response. It's not that hard to identify a vpn connection.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.