(KSAT San Antonio)   With two arrests in as many days, and seven so far this year, county Sheriff's office is on track to have thirty arrests in 2021. Fark: among its own deputies   (ksat.com) divider line
29
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a start.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, San Antonio.  Where Bexar County is pronounced 'bear'.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's a cop, so yuck, but she looks like she cleans up well. Let's have some more evidence.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would be surprised to know just how many asylums are run by the lunatics.

/Hey Farva, what's the name of that restaurant you like?
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fist of an angry judge
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good job farking up your first job, Sis.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Ah yes, San Antonio.  Where Bexar County is pronounced 'bear'.


More like  baird, but with no D.
And a hard R.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: She's a cop, so yuck, but she looks like she cleans up well. Let's have some more evidence.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Meh.  Looks better drunk.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See you ladies and gentlemen this is why I do not like the police I've lived in this county my entire life
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Subby missed a chance at a Colbert Report headline
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
On the plus side, the county has about 2 million residents, so probably a pretty decent sized sheriff's department. I was afraid that this was one of those counties with a total of 20 SO employees. Even considering that, it's crazy to have that many arrests within the department. Holy fark.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Ah yes, San Antonio.  Where Bexar County is pronounced 'bear'.


Yes but that's entry level Texan.

Are you familiar with how Refugio is pronounced?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Ah yes, San Antonio.  Where Bexar County is pronounced 'bear'.


Yeah, it's Spanish.

Bexar County (/bɛər/ BAIR, /ˈbeɪər/ (About this soundlisten) BAY-ər; Spanish: ['bexaɾ])

Bexar County, Texas - Wikipedia
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Someone's hobby is extrapolating.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Stupid BSCO girls, always jumping on the latest trend.  Just because everyone else is getting arrested doesn't make it cool, kids.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Actually, subby, it might be 7 PLUS these two:

Seven BCSO deputies have already faced criminal charges since the start of 2021, putting the agency on pace to have more than 30 arrests this year.

If it's only 7 total, that's 28 on the year, and the sentence says "more than 30". If it's a total of 9, that's 36, which is in the 'more than' category, so it might actually be more.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Barricaded Gunman: She's a cop, so yuck, but she looks like she cleans up well. Let's have some more evidence.

[Fark user image image 600x459]

Meh.  Looks better drunk.


Her or you?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Jeebus Saves: Barricaded Gunman: She's a cop, so yuck, but she looks like she cleans up well. Let's have some more evidence.

[Fark user image image 600x459]

Meh.  Looks better drunk.

Her or you?


Yes.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: FrancoFile: Ah yes, San Antonio.  Where Bexar County is pronounced 'bear'.

Yes but that's entry level Texan.

Are you familiar with how Refugio is pronounced?


JFC.
Don't get me started on Amarillo.
Crackers😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Barricaded Gunman: She's a cop, so yuck, but she looks like she cleans up well. Let's have some more evidence.

[Fark user image image 600x459]

Meh.  Looks better drunk.


Still wouldn't involve a paper bag, or tossing her out of bed if I found her there...
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Now that she has flunked out of being a cop, what does she do?
She doesn't strike me as the "college" type
A) baby momma
B) stripper
C).....
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Now that she has flunked out of being a cop, what does she do?
She doesn't strike me as the "college" type
A) baby momma
B) stripper
C).....


She can come keep me company
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Actually, subby, it might be 7 PLUS these two:

Seven BCSO deputies have already faced criminal charges since the start of 2021, putting the agency on pace to have more than 30 arrests this year.

If it's only 7 total, that's 28 on the year, and the sentence says "more than 30". If it's a total of 9, that's 36, which is in the 'more than' category, so it might actually be more.


It might be 600.  But since we are about 20% of the way through the year, 7 would make it more than 30.
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: FrancoFile: Ah yes, San Antonio.  Where Bexar County is pronounced 'bear'.

Yeah, it's Spanish.

Bexar County (/bɛər/ BAIR, /ˈbeɪər/ (About this soundlisten) BAY-ər; Spanish: ['bexaɾ])

Bexar County, Texas - Wikipedia


You highlighted the Texan pronunciation, not the Spanish one. The old Spanish pronunciation was a sound like someone clearing their throat, like the way Scots say 'ch' and how Germans say everything; modern Spanish just sounds about like how we'd say an x. Give a glottal stop to some twangy Texans and it's no wonder it disappeared overnight.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: Mikey1969: Actually, subby, it might be 7 PLUS these two:

Seven BCSO deputies have already faced criminal charges since the start of 2021, putting the agency on pace to have more than 30 arrests this year.

If it's only 7 total, that's 28 on the year, and the sentence says "more than 30". If it's a total of 9, that's 36, which is in the 'more than' category, so it might actually be more.

It might be 600.  But since we are about 20% of the way through the year, 7 would make it more than 30.


I was gauging about 25% of the way through the year for my calculations. I know we're not all of the way through March yet, so it is kind of early.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Since she was still in her probationary period, does she get probation?
/a little unclear on how this works
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dbirchall: Since she was still in her probationary period, does she get probation?
/a little unclear on how this works


Probation period means the slightest error will get you shiat canned
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

