(Montana Standard)   As the most Irish city in America--and one with no public drinking laws--braces for its annual St. Paddy's Day blowout the butchers are laying in extra corned beef, the cops are stocking up on flex cuffs, and the old folks are fleeing for the hills   (mtstandard.com) divider line
    More: Misc, United States open container laws, Butte, Montana, United States, Knights of Columbus, huge throngs of people, Sheriff, Saint Patrick, Weather  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Boston would be the most, then New York and Philadelphia.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I thought Boston would be the most, then New York and Philadelphia.


Not per capita. It's good old Butte, America.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well guess Boston has to drink a lot harder this year to get the title.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was just in the fridge getting lunch together for kids and myself and I saw that corn beef in there. Cannot wait to have that tomorrow night.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

groppet: Well guess Boston has to drink a lot harder this year to get the title.


FTA:

How many people show up for the parade?

You wouldn't believe it. If St. Patrick's falls on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday-like it does this year-we'll have 100,000. If you consider that Butte's normal population is only about 30,000, that means we triple our population for the parade.

I wish you luck, Boston.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Citiot amateur day? Enjoys those two green beers before blacking oot, 10-plyers!
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wiredroach: bostonguy: I thought Boston would be the most, then New York and Philadelphia.

Not per capita. It's good old Butte, America.


That's a butte-load of Irish!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I thought Butte was just for whores.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: That's a butte-load of Irish!


Don't forget to explore a local Butte-hole while you're there!
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wiredroach: FTA:
How many people show up for the parade?
You wouldn't believe it. If St. Patrick's falls on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday-like it does this year-we'll have 100,000. If you consider that Butte's normal population is only about 30,000, that means we triple our population for the parade.
I wish you luck, Boston.


100,000? Hmm, citation needed. Maybe for the folk festival, when uptown is PACKED. It's nothing like that on St. Paddy's Day.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wiredroach: groppet: Well guess Boston has to drink a lot harder this year to get the title.

FTA:

How many people show up for the parade?

You wouldn't believe it. If St. Patrick's falls on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday-like it does this year-we'll have 100,000. If you consider that Butte's normal population is only about 30,000, that means we triple our population for the parade.

I wish you luck, Boston.


Almost as many as the Irish descended population of Boston alone.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This was not about Boston or Savannah.

The Savannah mayor cancelled the St. Paddy's day festivities here, something about a virus.  We're still supposed to see around 30k to 50k extra people though.  There have been years where the extra people here gets well over 500k.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Kiss my Butte, I'm Irish.
 
NoGods
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Farce-Side: This was not about Boston or Savannah.

The Savannah mayor cancelled the St. Paddy's day festivities here, something about a virus.  We're still supposed to see around 30k to 50k extra people though.  There have been years where the extra people here gets well over 500k.


Yeah, Savannah was my first guess.
 
gbv23
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm still just fine with the Unionists, who have a slight majority in Northern Ireland because Eat My Ass

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gbv23: I'm still just fine with the Unionists, who have a slight majority in Northern Ireland because Eat My Ass

[i.imgur.com image 600x400]


Wow. That's a take.
 
Ostman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gbv23: I'm still just fine with the Unionists, who have a slight majority in Northern Ireland because Eat My Ass

[i.imgur.com image 600x400]


Well, that just came out of nowhere.
Good for you for getting that off your chest, I guess?
 
