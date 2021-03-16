 Skip to content
 
(MPR News)   Scientists discover new invasive creature in Florida. No, not spring breakers, though it's perfectly understandable if that was your first guess   (mprnews.org) divider line
    More: Florida, Yellow fever, Mosquito, Aedes aegypti, Lawrence Reeves, Florida, new species of mosquito, Aedes, Malaria  
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, they've seen how Florida greeted Scott, DeSantis and Trump. How could these new bloodsuckers not expect a hero's welcome?
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn it! Who let Pierson Morgan into the States?
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Do your thing mosquitos, spread disease.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A blood-sucking, disease-spreading, mass-death-causing creature has set up residence in Florida? Yeah, the rest of us noticed.

stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it Crabs?
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there such a thing as a non invasive mosquito species?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

delysid25: Is there such a thing as a non invasive mosquito species?


I would guess that most species are endemic to somewhere.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Brazil, Reeves says, they have been found to be infected with a range of diseases, "things like Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus, yellow fever virus and a handful of others."

At least we have time to make our lockdown plans for 2022..
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They like to hang out inside. In the game room.
 
